Derrick Lewis responds to Daniel Cormier saying he’s “done at the top”: “You gotta say that when you’ve got high cholesterol, f*ck him”

By Josh Evanoff
 3 days ago
Related
Michael Bisping praises Jorge Masvidal for accepting fight with Gilbert Burns at UFC 287: “With great risk, comes great reward”

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has praised Jorge Masvidal for accepting a fight with Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. Last week, Dana White announced some gigantic bouts for the UFC 287 pay-per-view on April 8. White publicized that middleweight champion Alex Pereira would defend his title against prolonged rival Israel Adesanya. On top of that, the boss also revealed that Masvidal would make his highly anticipated return.
Pros react after Ryan Bader TKO’s Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290

Tonight’s Bellator 290 main event featured a heavyweight title fight rematch between Fedor Emelianenko and Ryan Bader. The MMA legend and arguably greatest heavyweight of all time, Emelianenko (40-7 MMA), was making his final cage appearance this evening. ‘The Last Emperor‘ entered the matchup coming off back-to-back first-round knockout victories over Timothy Johnson and Quinton Jackson. Those wins were preceded by a TKO loss to Ryan Bader at Bellator 214, in a bout that had lasted just 35-seconds.
UFC Vegas 68 Results: Sergey Spivak stops Derrick Lewis in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegs 68 event is headlined by a heavyweight matchup featuring Derrick Lewis taking on Sergey Spivak. Lewis (26-10 MMA) enters the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering back-to-back knockout losses to Sergei Pavlovich and Tai Tuivasa in his most previous efforts. ‘The Black Beast’ had gone just 2-3 over his past five fight overall, scoring stoppage wins over Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus during that stretch.
Eddie Hearn reveals talks with Nate Diaz as Stockton slugger targets clash with Canelo Alvarez: “Nate Diaz can box”

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn isn’t ruling out Nate Diaz vs. Canelo Alvarez. The Stockton slugger fought out his UFC contract last September, as he defeated Tony Ferguson. Immediately following the victory, Diaz teased that he would move to the boxing ring next. However, he also didn’t rule out a possible return to the octagon.
Daniel Cormier warns Colby Covington that he needs to stay active to remain relevant: “He is in no man’s land out on an island by himself”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has issued a warning to Colby Covington regarding his status in the welterweight division. Last March, Colby Covington put an end to his rivalry with Jorge Masvidal thanks to a dominant decision win over ‘Gamebred’. However, just a few weeks later, Masvidal opted to attack Colby at a steakhouse in Miami, Florida.
Islam Makhachev says Australia doesn’t have wrestling, Alexander Volkanovski fires back: “I was actually the national champion”

Islam Makhachev doesn’t think Alexander Volkanovski will be able to keep up with his wrestling. In the main event of UFC 284, Makhachev is set to defend his lightweight title for the first time in Australia against Volkanovski. It’s an intriguing matchup but ahead of the fight, Makhachev is confident in his skills as he doesn’t think highly of Volkanovski’s wrestling ability.
Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen moves to headline UFC San Antonio

Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen will not be fighting in two weeks. Vera and Sandhagen were supposed to headline a Fight Night card on February 18 at the UFC Apex. However, the promotion has shifted plans as according to Sports Illustrated, Vera vs. Sandhagen will now headline UFC San Antonio on March 25.
PFL announces main and co-main events for first three regular-season fight cards including the debuts of Shane Burgos and Thiago Santos

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has announced its main and co-main events for its first three regular-season fight cards of 2023. PFL will be returning on April 1 with the other two events being on April 7 and 14, with all three fight cards taking place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. Along with announcing its first three fight cards, PFL announced the main and co-main events for the upcoming events.
Max Rohskopf glad he’s getting thrown “right into the mix” at lightweight at Bellator 290, says he doesn’t “need to prove anything to anyone”

Max Rohskopf will finally make his Bellator debut on Saturday at Bellator 290. Rohskopf was supposed to make his debut last October but on the day of the fight, he was scratched from the card after not being cleared by the commission. Rohskopf was frustrated by that as he says he was cleared by three separate doctors to compete.
Ali Abdelaziz reveals UFC wanted Colby Covington and Belal Muhammad as Ultimate Fighter coaches but ‘Chaos’ declined: “Nobody knows where he’s at”

According to Ali Abdelaziz, the UFC wanted Belal Muhammad and Colby Covington to coach The Ultimate Fighter. ‘Remember the Name’ has been out of action since his victory over Sean Brady in October. With that performance, Muhammad increased his undefeated streak to nine. During his current winning streak, he’s defeated names such as Vicente Luque, Stephen Thompson, and Demian Maia.
Cody Garbrandt gets replacement for UFC 285 after Julio Arce withdraws due to injury

Cody Garbrandt will still be fighting at UFC 285. Garbrandt was set to face Julio Arce on March 4 at UFC 285 but it was revealed Arce suffered an injury and was forced to withdraw. It was then reported Garbrandt would remain on the card and now an opponent has been found as according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Trevin Jones has stepped up to face the former bantamweight champ at UFC 285.
Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t want the narrative of Islam Makhachev to change if he wins at UFC 284: “Just remember what you’re saying he is now”

Alexander Volkanovski wants people to remember how highly they thought of Islam Makhachev once UFC 284 is over and done. Makhachev is set to defend his lightweight title for the first time in the main event of UFC 284 in Perth, Australia, against the featherweight champ in Volkanovski. It’s a massive fight as it’s pound-for-pound number one vs. number two, but many fans and analysts aren’t giving Volkanovski much of a chance.
