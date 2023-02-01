Read full article on original website
Black History Month: Ebenezer African-American Cemetery
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - “It seemed like to me that the ancestors called me. Like they said, do something about this place,” Leroy Lloyd said. Lloyd is a self-appointed caretaker of a cemetery in Effingham County. The final resting place for some of the county’s first inhabitants....
Black History Month celebrated at Live Oak Public Library
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Live Oak Public Library is making it easy for you to learn about the amazing things Black people have done, not only here in Savannah, but around the world. So, if you’re wondering how to expand your knowledge or teach your kids about Black History....
Wild Heron Road rezoning project in Georgetown experiencing delays
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Metropolitan Planning Commission has delayed a decision to rezone more than 100 acres in Georgetown. That’s after residents there voiced opposition to a developer’s plan to build roughly 400 homes. Delayed but not denied. That was the decision the Chatham County Savannah...
Workshop Wednesdays aiming to help Family Promise of the Coastal News
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Wednesday, a new series is welcoming the public to have a free meal while getting some information. You can hear from local experts on a number of topics including health and wellness, education barriers and housing insecurity. They chose Oasis of Hope Community Center to...
Protestors gather at the SCAD Museum of Art Sunday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This Super Museum Sunday, the SCAD Museum of Art opened its doors to the public but some locals had issues with some of the planned activities. A group of people took to the street Sunday to protest the Savannah College of Art and Design, in light of a bus tour the school was giving for Super Museum Sunday.
Bulloch Co. middle school teacher suspended after pushing student
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Bulloch County teacher has been suspended without pay after pushing a middle school student. A fair dismissal hearing was held last week by the Board of Education. The board decided to suspend Langston Chapel Middle School teacher, Marc Roundtree, for 60 days without pay after reviewing the video. The board said it had seen sufficient evidence that Roundtree engaged in “willful neglect of duties.”
Savannah Chatham Co. public school principal discusses the importance of having Black educators in classrooms
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Having a Black educator helps you know where you come from.”. Derrick Butler has been empowering Savannah Chatham public school students for more than 15 years. “You know I’m going to check in on you.”. As the current principal of Islands High School, he...
Environmental groups team up to clean a creek in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A plastic bottle here, a food bag there can add up quickly. Two local environmental groups are teaming to clean up a creek in Statesboro and beyond. Organizers of this cleanup say you might think this accumulated pile of trash in the creek, with two yes two basketballs, is unsightly but they say it’s better than letting it all float down stream to the river and beyond.
TIMA ‘School of Rock’ dreaming of ‘Journey’ to meet rock legends
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island Maritime Academy isn’t your typical school, so, maybe it’s no surprise that they don’t have a typical school band or a typical field trip in mind. Instead this small school band is hoping to see their dream band on the...
Sunday marks Savannah’s Enmarket Arena one-year anniversary
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Enmarket Arena is celebrating its one-year anniversary Sunday. Following years of planning and some delays in opening the venue staff welcomed the public in Sunday to celebrate the milestone. Now after hosting 325,000 fans and 20 sold out shows, Savannah’s mayor says the venue...
Jesup Housing Authority hoping to receive funding for affordable workforce housing
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - In this year’s current budget, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has set aside $35.7 million to create a Rural Workforce Housing Fund. Wayne County is ready to jump on that opportunity. According to the Jesup Housing Authority, they already have land set aside so when they...
Severe Weather Preparedness Week kicks off in Georgia
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday is day one of Georgia Severe Weather Preparedness Week. This week serves as a reminder for people to review their emergency procedures and prepare for weather-related hazards. Spring is typically when the threat of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms, that bring hail and lightning, greatly...
City council votes on $2 million grant for park area on Statesboro’s Blue Mile project
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro’s city council voted today on a grant to get money for a major development, but also commits them to spending some money of their own. The city’s vote today accepts a $2 million grant from the state with a promise to match it with $500,000 or so in city funds. But one council member wonders if the city should put any more funds to the creek project.
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson gives update on state of homelessness across coastal empire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah mayor Van Johnson previewed the release of the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless’s Point in Time count at his weekly news conference Tuesday. That’s an annual report that provides a snapshot of homelessness in our area and across the country. It takes...
2023 Love Walk this Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend you can lace up your shoes and spread love!. The Wesley Community centers of Savannah is hosting their 2023 Love Walk to help those who are homeless and low income communities.
Coastal Health District holding free screenings for heart health month
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - February is Heart Health Month. Nurses say it’s important to keep tabs on your heart health. The Coastal Health District is hosting the free blood pressure and glucose screenings in several counties throughout February. First up is Bryan County with the free screenings taking...
Pedestrian involved in crash on Broughton Street, according to police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A pedestrian was involved in a crash on Broughton Street on Monday afternoon. According to the Savannah Police Department, Broughton Street was closed between Barnard and Whitaker due to a pedestrian-involved crash.
Fabulous Equinox Orchestra: Cupid’s Cabaret Concerts
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If your idea of Valentine’s Day is love songs from a big band, there are a couple of shows to help you celebrate next week. The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra is back in off the road - Jeremy Davis and Clay Johnson are here to let us know about their Cupid Cabaret concerts in Savannah and Hilton Head, including a show on Valentine’s Day.
Free energy efficient workshops for Savannah residents
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can save some money at home with just a couple of small tweaks to your routine. Starting Tuesday, the City of Savannah is hosting workshops to help you in the process. This is a new program, all part of the 100 percent Savannah plan that...
Statesboro’s police chief shares his thoughts on the death of Tyre Nichols
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Police say Tyre Nichols was brutally beaten during a traffic stop Jan. 7. He died in the hospital three days later from his injuries. 5 officers are now charged with second degree murder and have been fired for their involvement. Statesboro’s police chief posted his thoughts...
