ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Black History Month: Ebenezer African-American Cemetery

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - “It seemed like to me that the ancestors called me. Like they said, do something about this place,” Leroy Lloyd said. Lloyd is a self-appointed caretaker of a cemetery in Effingham County. The final resting place for some of the county’s first inhabitants....
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Black History Month celebrated at Live Oak Public Library

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Live Oak Public Library is making it easy for you to learn about the amazing things Black people have done, not only here in Savannah, but around the world. So, if you’re wondering how to expand your knowledge or teach your kids about Black History....
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Wild Heron Road rezoning project in Georgetown experiencing delays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Metropolitan Planning Commission has delayed a decision to rezone more than 100 acres in Georgetown. That’s after residents there voiced opposition to a developer’s plan to build roughly 400 homes. Delayed but not denied. That was the decision the Chatham County Savannah...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Workshop Wednesdays aiming to help Family Promise of the Coastal News

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Wednesday, a new series is welcoming the public to have a free meal while getting some information. You can hear from local experts on a number of topics including health and wellness, education barriers and housing insecurity. They chose Oasis of Hope Community Center to...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Protestors gather at the SCAD Museum of Art Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This Super Museum Sunday, the SCAD Museum of Art opened its doors to the public but some locals had issues with some of the planned activities. A group of people took to the street Sunday to protest the Savannah College of Art and Design, in light of a bus tour the school was giving for Super Museum Sunday.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Bulloch Co. middle school teacher suspended after pushing student

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Bulloch County teacher has been suspended without pay after pushing a middle school student. A fair dismissal hearing was held last week by the Board of Education. The board decided to suspend Langston Chapel Middle School teacher, Marc Roundtree, for 60 days without pay after reviewing the video. The board said it had seen sufficient evidence that Roundtree engaged in “willful neglect of duties.”
wtoc.com

Environmental groups team up to clean a creek in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A plastic bottle here, a food bag there can add up quickly. Two local environmental groups are teaming to clean up a creek in Statesboro and beyond. Organizers of this cleanup say you might think this accumulated pile of trash in the creek, with two yes two basketballs, is unsightly but they say it’s better than letting it all float down stream to the river and beyond.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Sunday marks Savannah’s Enmarket Arena one-year anniversary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Enmarket Arena is celebrating its one-year anniversary Sunday. Following years of planning and some delays in opening the venue staff welcomed the public in Sunday to celebrate the milestone. Now after hosting 325,000 fans and 20 sold out shows, Savannah’s mayor says the venue...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Severe Weather Preparedness Week kicks off in Georgia

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday is day one of Georgia Severe Weather Preparedness Week. This week serves as a reminder for people to review their emergency procedures and prepare for weather-related hazards. Spring is typically when the threat of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms, that bring hail and lightning, greatly...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

City council votes on $2 million grant for park area on Statesboro’s Blue Mile project

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro’s city council voted today on a grant to get money for a major development, but also commits them to spending some money of their own. The city’s vote today accepts a $2 million grant from the state with a promise to match it with $500,000 or so in city funds. But one council member wonders if the city should put any more funds to the creek project.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

2023 Love Walk this Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend you can lace up your shoes and spread love!. The Wesley Community centers of Savannah is hosting their 2023 Love Walk to help those who are homeless and low income communities.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Fabulous Equinox Orchestra: Cupid’s Cabaret Concerts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If your idea of Valentine’s Day is love songs from a big band, there are a couple of shows to help you celebrate next week. The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra is back in off the road - Jeremy Davis and Clay Johnson are here to let us know about their Cupid Cabaret concerts in Savannah and Hilton Head, including a show on Valentine’s Day.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Free energy efficient workshops for Savannah residents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can save some money at home with just a couple of small tweaks to your routine. Starting Tuesday, the City of Savannah is hosting workshops to help you in the process. This is a new program, all part of the 100 percent Savannah plan that...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy