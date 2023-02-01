Read full article on original website
Discount retail store opens new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
The Fancy Feast fiasco that resulted in two elderly women convictedJade Talks CrimeWetumpka, AL
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.Sherif SaadAutauga County, AL
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music LegendApril KillianAlabama State
saturdaydownsouth.com
College GameDay headed for SEC rivalry site on Feb. 11
College GameDay is headed back to the SEC next weekend, ESPN’s popular pre-game show announced Saturday morning. For Feb. 11’s broadcast, College GameDay is headed to Auburn as the Tigers prepare to host Alabama in an SEC rivalry showdown. GameDay’s on-site broadcast will air from 11 am-Noon EST with tip-off between the Tigers and Crimson Tide set for 2 pm EST on ESPN next Saturday.
Auburn Plainsman
College GameDay returns to Auburn ahead of matchup with Alabama
The eyes of the college basketball world will be on Auburn, Ala. on Feb. 11, as ESPN’s College GameDay has announced that it will return to Neville Arena prior to Auburn’s game against Alabama. College GameDay, now in its 19th season, is hosted by Rece Davis, Jay Bilas,...
Cadillac Williams: Auburn running back signee Jeremiah Cobb ‘is going to be a star’
Auburn made waves with its 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes this week, but the program also capped off its 2023 signing class on Wednesday when it officially welcomed in-state running back Jeremiah Cobb. The four-star running back out of Montgomery Catholic, who had been committed to Auburn since July 1,...
Opelika-Auburn News
The Streak is dead. The Rivalry lives. No. 6 Auburn looks to make history in Tuscaloosa
The most hotly contested rivalry in the sport, the Iron Bowl of gymnastics series renews Friday as No. 6 Auburn travels to No. 11 Alabama with eyes on making history. ‘The Streak’ was Alabama’s 117-meet winning streak that ran over 37 years against Auburn. Auburn with a win in 2016 finally snapped the skid. After the 2016 win killed The Streak, wins in 2020 and 2022 buried it. The days of dominance are gone and what stands now is a competitive series: Alabama wins at home, but Auburn has won its last two home meets in the series. Alabama placed higher at the SEC Championship last spring but then the Tigers advanced further at the NCAA Championship. Back and forth they go, now both in the top 15 nationally in scoring average as Auburn tries to make history again and win in Tuscaloosa for the first time ever.
247Sports
VIDEO: Auburn's new OL coach talks recruiting, philosophy, being on the Plains and more
AUBURN, Alabama—The offensive line has been a huge issue for the Auburn Tigers for much of the last decade. New Auburn OL coach Jake Thornton is determined to end that talk as he prepares for his first year on the Plains as part of Hugh Freeze’s new staff.
Greenville Advocate
Browning leaves Greenville for ASU
After one season as head coach for the Greenville Tigers football program, Patrick Browning is leaving to try his hand at college coaching. News of Browning’s move to Alabama State University was announced this morning by AL.com. Browning will take over as quarterback coach and passing game coordinator for the Hornets.
State championship coach Patrick Browning leaving Greenville HS for move to college coaching
State championship coach Patrick Browning is leaving Greenville High after just one season for a college coaching opportunity. Browning, who led Pike Road to the Class 5A state title in 2021, told AL.com he has accepted the role of quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator at Alabama State. MORE HS...
247Sports
War Eagle Wakeup: Auburn lands pair of huge Friday commitments
Welcome to War Eagle Wakeup, a new video series at Auburn Undercover where, as often as possible, we'll look to recap the previous day's most pertinent news with a short video breakdown. Saturday morning, Christian Clemente quickly runs through the commitments of Labaron Philon and Walker White.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn basketball reportedly taking part in 2024 Maui Invitational
Auburn basketball will reportedly go back to Maui next year. Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports shared Thursday that Bruce Pearl’s squad will join North Carolina, UConn, Michigan State, Memphis, Iowa State, Colorado, and Dayton out in Hawaii in 2024. Pearl’s program is familiar with the fall showcase circuit before...
opelikaobserver.com
New Way to Play Coming to Auburn-Opelika Area
OPELIKA — Construction is underway at 615 Parker Way in Opelika, behind Lowes. The site marks the future home of Tigertown Sports, an indoor and outdoor sports entertainment venue for families and individuals of all ages. Owned and operated by Auburn Hospitality, Tigertown Sports adds several new and exciting ways to play in the Auburn-Opelika area.
Troy Messenger
Area Basketball Tournament brackets revealed
On Feb. 2, the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) announced the brackets for next week’s Area Basketball Tournaments. The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans will host Greenville in the Semifinals of the Class 5A, Area 4 Tournament on Feb. 6 at 5 p.m. The winners will travel to Ozark to face Carroll in the Area 4 Championship on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. The Charles Henderson boys team received a bye as the No. 1 seed and will host the Area Tournament Championship on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. Carroll and Greenville will meet in Ozark in the semifinals on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
lakemagazine.life
Anna Caroline McKelvey
Recent Auburn University graduate, Anna Caroline McKelvey, is on the hunt to put her degree to use. With unmatched determination, McKelvey can’t wait to show off her skills in one of her favorite communities – Lake Martin. While she’s heavily into the process of applying for jobs, she’s...
tourcounsel.com
Eastdale Mall | Shopping mall in Montgomery, Alabama
Eastdale Mall is a regional enclosed shopping mall located in Montgomery, Alabama. It opened on August 3, 1977. As of 2010, it was 964,717 square feet (89,625.1 m2) in size. The anchor stores are At Home, JCPenney, Dillard's, and 2 Belk stores. Montgomery Ward was an original anchor to the...
elmoreautauganews.com
Autauga BOE Responds after news article questions class assignment at Prattville High School
A news article by 1819 News concerning a class assignment from October of last year at Prattville High School generated some interest after it was published Thursday on the news media’s online site and Facebook page. You can read the original article here – https://1819news.com/news/item/prattville-high-school-assignment-questions-students-about-privilege-and-oppression-based-on-sexual-orientation-gender-body-size-religion?fbclid=IwAR09wdU6sld1XS6QM7TW0ZvpW96XyRWQY2biAADSo-lwCfiVb612-__5oPI. We reached out...
WSFA
Gun found on campus of Prattville school Thursday
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A gun was found at a Prattville school on Thursday, school officials confirmed. According to Autauga County Schools Superintendent Tim Tidmore, the gun was found at the end of the school day at Prattville Junior High School. When asked who reported the gun being on campus,...
Auburn Plainsman
Six things from the Board of Trustees meeting you need to know about
As the Auburn University Board of Trustees met on Friday in Montgomery, several topics directly relating to students and the Auburn family were discussed. Whether it was athletic facility upgrades or the creation of an entirely new degree, a lot of ground was covered. Here’s what you need to know.
Claudette Colvin Was a Catalyst In the Civil Rights Movement — Where Is She Now?
The Montgomery bus boycott is often synonymous with American activist Rosa Parks. However, civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin preceded her. In March 1955, nine months before Parks refused to give up her seat to a white man, 15-year-old Colvin did the same thing. Now 83 years old, Colvin’s courageous actions...
alabamanews.net
‘A New Calling For West Montgomery’
The City of St Jude played a huge role, not just for the Selma to Montgomery March, but the land itself was a safe place for all African Americans at a time when they were not welcomed especially in many parts of the south. Although there is a vast history tied to St. Jude, it has recently been disconnected from the community in West Montgomery, a large part due to the COVID-19 pandemic which forced the church to close its doors and stop the services it provided to people in need.
National Unclaimed Property Day set for Feb. 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State Treasurer Young Boozer has announced that Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day. Nearly 33 million people have unclaimed property, financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for a number of years. When that happens and the company can’t locate the owner, […]
