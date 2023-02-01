Read full article on original website
sierrawave.net
Bishop Lady Broncos Soccer Team Hosted California City Ravens on Thursday February 2. Finished Season Undefeated in League Play
On Thursday, February 2, 2023 the Bishop Lady Broncos hosted the California City Ravens. Senior JuliAnna Jackson started off senior night in a ceremonial start when she pass the ball to injured senior Larissa Simpson who kicked the ball out of bounds. The Broncos started off slow until Alyssa Buchholz...
sierrawave.net
Remembering Benett Kessler – 1949-2015 – by Charles James
This is Charles James for KSRW 92.5 FM – the Eastern Sierra News. With the start of a new year in 2023, we wanted to take a few moments to. remember a legend here in our local news coverage area. On-air personality,. reporter, founder and owner of Sierra Wave,...
Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp Issues Response To Governor Newsom Saying “She Should Be Ashamed Of Herself” For Saying He Has The Blood Of This Officer On His Hands For The Killing Of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.
February 2, 2023 - Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp's response to California Governor Gavin Newsom's remarks at a press conference on Wednesday:. Earlier today, during a scheduled press conference on gun reform, the Governor was asked by a reporter for his thoughts on the comments of Fresno County District Attomey Lisa Smittcamp regarding.
