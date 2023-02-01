John Walter Veternik, 64 of Carlinville, formerly of Highland and Chicago, passed away Friday evening, January 6, 2023, at Hallmark Health Care in Carlinville. John was born on August 10, 1958, in Chicago a son of John S. and Marie (Boryca) Veternik. John worked as a printer for McGrarth Printers in Chicago for several years.

CARLINVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO