The Iowa-Illinois basketball beef over student-section tickets, explained
We have some Big Ten Basketball beef that you should be aware of. In one corner you have the University of Illinois, or more specifically, the Orange Krush. The Orange Krush describe themselves as the “nation’s premier student section,” and every college basketball season, they attend one road game as a group.
Quick Hits: Fran McCaffery meets with media prior to Illinois
The Hawkeyes will host Illinois in front of a sold-out crowd inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Prior to the meeting, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media to hit on a.
Iowa sniffs out Illinois student prank ahead of Saturday's game
It would have been a great college prank, but the Iowa athletic department crushed it. The Illinois student spirit group "Orange Krush" had its order for 200 tickets to the men’s basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday canceled Wednesday after Iowa discovered the person who made the purchase falsely claimed the tickets were for a Boys and Girls Club in Champaign.
Iowa hoops drops intense hype video for matchup vs. Illinois
Iowa and Illinois are gearing up for another intense rivalry meeting of the basketball series on Saturday. The two sides are also jockeying for positioning in the B1G behind Purdue. Entering Saturday, Illinois is tied with Rutgers for second in the conference with a 7-4 record in league play. Iowa...
University of Iowa Foils Plan of Illinois Students to Invade Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday
The Orange Krush has offered an apology. [ORIGINAL STORY] Saturday's Iowa-Illinois men's basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City is a sellout. Now, a disagreement between the Iowa Athletics Department and the Illinois student section is making things even more interesting. Each year during the college basketball season, the...
Illinois on Rise Coming into Iowa City
Illini Visit Hawkeyes Saturday Riding Three-Game Win Streak
Iowa Basketball: Tony Perkins got 'cookin' against red-hot Illini
A rocking Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday afternoon was thanks in large part to junior guard Tony Perkins. The Indianapolis native put the Hawkeyes on his back as he exploded for a career-high 32 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field and 15-of-16 from the free throw line. Perkins had never scored more than 23 points in a college game, but had 25 alone in the second half.
Illinois student fanbase admits they posed as charity to buy tickets to Iowa game
see also Illinois’ Orange Krush student section feuding with Iowa over invalidated tickets The Iowa-Illinois fan beef may have reached its climax. Illinois’ student section, The Orange Krush, misrepresented themselves as the charity “Illinois Boys & Girls Club” to buy tickets for Saturday’s Fighting Illini-Hawkeyes game, and apologized for lying. The Orange Krush released a statement on Friday, a day before the Hawkeyes’ 81-79 win over their Big 10 rival, saying the idea came in “poor judgment.” “The students of the Orange Krush are among the most passionate fans in the country. But in planning the Orange Krush road trip, we misrepresented ourselves as...
