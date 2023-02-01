Riley Moss is becoming a buzz-worthy NFL prospect after the Senior Bowl. But it’s not just the cornerback’s game that has Iowa Hawkeyes fans’ attention; they also want to know about his love life. Riley Moss’ girlfriend, Emilee Petersen, is not a Hawkeye but a Cyclone, and they make one cute couple. While she cheers him on, Moss is not shy of showing how proud he is of Petersen’s achievements. We reveal more of that impressive background in this Emilee Petersen wiki.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO