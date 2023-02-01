ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

State Route 12 Guardrail Replacement Will See Lane Closures This Next Week

Plan for daytime lane closures on US 12 in Grays Harbor County Feb. 6-9 ELMA – Daytime travelers who use US 12 west of Elma may want to plan extra travel time Monday, Feb. 6 through Thursday, Feb. 9. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close lanes in each direction to replace guardrail.
ELMA, WA
Chronicle

A Sports Enthusiast’s Delight: Winlock Resident Opens Card Shop in Centralia

An enthusiast and card collector himself, 44-year-old Dan Keiper, of Winlock, last October opened his own sports cards, collectibles and memorabilia store in downtown Centralia. Keiper’s Cards, located at 320 North Tower Ave., suite 104, features mostly sports cards and collectables but also sells other collectible cards, such as Pokemon...
CENTRALIA, WA
The Center Square

Pierce County officials, tribes continue pushback on potential airport sites

(The Center Square) – The Pierce County Council along with the Nisqually and Puyallup Indian tribes are continuing their push to halt the construction on a future airport in the region. Last year the Washington state Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three sites for a new commercial airport in the state because the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050. Two of the three potential...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

How Issaquah, Federal Way are tackling shopping cart theft

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Many cities in western Washington are dealing with shopping cart theft and abandonment. It's a problem that cities want solved and stores need help with. Shopping cart theft used to be a major issue for the City of Issaquah. “We would drive by the transit center,...
ISSAQUAH, WA
thejoltnews.com

‘The stormwater system has outlived it’s useful life and is critical infrastructure’, county okays contract

The Thurston Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved the contract award for solid waste facilities, pumps, systems upgrades and improvements amounting to $1,015,397 to Rognlin's, Inc. Susan Isham, county capital project manager, said the director of public works can only approve up to 10% of changes on the contract due...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Chehalis Basin Film Festival Coming to Centralia and Hoquiam

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is inviting Chehalis River Basin residents to the Chehalis Basin Film Festival. The festival will be broken up into two parts, with the first being on Feb. 25 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the 7th Street Theater, located in Hoquiam at 313 Seventh Street.
HOQUIAM, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Background Check of Winlock Mayor, a Former Police Reserve, Questioned

Winlock Mayor Brandon Svenson made it into the basic law enforcement academy originally sponsored by the City of Toledo in 2022. Chief Sam Patrick signed Mr. Svenson's form 1270 that a thorough background check had been completed prior to approving Svenson for that academy. According to Svenson's training history report, he graduated academy June 19, 2022, while still sponsored by the Toledo Police Department.
TOLEDO, WA
q13fox.com

Bill under consideration would increase tax on high-potency cannabis in Washington

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - A new state House bill under consideration in Olympia would significantly increase the tax on marijuana products, depending on the concentrations of THC. The creators of HB 1641 say they are attempting to address the public health challenges of high-potency cannabis. The bill's summary states that the cannabis excise tax would be restructured into three tax rates based on product type and THC concentration.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Death Notices: Feb. 4, 2023

• KERRY LYNN PETRICH, 54, Chehalis, died Jan. 29 at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington. • DENNIS WILLARD GUENTHER, 66, Ethel, died Feb. 1. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
CHEHALIS, WA

