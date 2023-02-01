Read full article on original website
ghscanner.com
State Route 12 Guardrail Replacement Will See Lane Closures This Next Week
Plan for daytime lane closures on US 12 in Grays Harbor County Feb. 6-9 ELMA – Daytime travelers who use US 12 west of Elma may want to plan extra travel time Monday, Feb. 6 through Thursday, Feb. 9. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close lanes in each direction to replace guardrail.
thejoltnews.com
Nisqually Markets to open Friday Feb 3, at Camas Plaza with a 99-cent/gallon promotion and live coverage
On Friday, February 3, the Nisqually Indian Tribe’s Nisqually Markets, managed by Medicine Creek Enterprise Corporation (MCEC), will be holding a grand opening celebration at Camas Plaza with a limited-time offer of 99 cents per gallon for gas. Camas Plaza is located at 4031 Camas Plaza SE, at the...
Burley Lagoon Geoduck Battle Enters Next Phase
The Taylor Shellfish Co. plan to convert part of its existing manila clam and oyster beds in Burley Lagoon to geoduck aquaculture has moved forward. Fourteen months after seeking comments on a draft, ...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Police Arrest Portland-Based ‘Pillow Thief’ in 1953 After Months of Lewis County Burglaries
The Wednesday, Feb. 4, 1953 edition of The Chronicle reported a pillow thief had been apprehended in Portland after a series of thefts in Chehalis, Centralia, Toledo, Tenino and Yelm. The thief, Jack Keinberger, was 52 years old and had admitted stealing the pillows. “(Centralia) Police Chief Otto Rucker said...
Chronicle
Chair of Group Siting New Washington Airport Sees Pierce, Thurston Locations as 'Low Probability'
The acting chairman of the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission said Wednesday that the planning group could make an airport site recommendation to the state sooner than expected but problems with the three locations under review made none likely to move forward. During a virtual "drop-in session" intended to answer questions...
Chronicle
Chamber of Commerce Announces Ribbon Cutting for The Centerville Cafe in Centralia
The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday announced a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Centerville Cafe will take place at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The Centerville Cafe reopened Jan. 5 with new owners Michelle and Lisa Little in downtown Centralia. The Littles will be on hand to celebrate...
Chronicle
A Sports Enthusiast’s Delight: Winlock Resident Opens Card Shop in Centralia
An enthusiast and card collector himself, 44-year-old Dan Keiper, of Winlock, last October opened his own sports cards, collectibles and memorabilia store in downtown Centralia. Keiper’s Cards, located at 320 North Tower Ave., suite 104, features mostly sports cards and collectables but also sells other collectible cards, such as Pokemon...
Pierce County officials, tribes continue pushback on potential airport sites
(The Center Square) – The Pierce County Council along with the Nisqually and Puyallup Indian tribes are continuing their push to halt the construction on a future airport in the region. Last year the Washington state Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three sites for a new commercial airport in the state because the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050. Two of the three potential...
How Issaquah, Federal Way are tackling shopping cart theft
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Many cities in western Washington are dealing with shopping cart theft and abandonment. It's a problem that cities want solved and stores need help with. Shopping cart theft used to be a major issue for the City of Issaquah. “We would drive by the transit center,...
State Rep: ‘None of these locations are suitable’ for a future airport
Washington state elected officials have narrowed the location of a new two-runway airport to three rural areas in either Pierce or Thurston County, sparking intense opposition from locals, including a rally of approximately 100 residents at the Olympia Capitol Building last week pleading for new location proposals. According to Jason...
thejoltnews.com
‘The stormwater system has outlived it’s useful life and is critical infrastructure’, county okays contract
The Thurston Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved the contract award for solid waste facilities, pumps, systems upgrades and improvements amounting to $1,015,397 to Rognlin's, Inc. Susan Isham, county capital project manager, said the director of public works can only approve up to 10% of changes on the contract due...
Massive wave wipes out boat as Coast Guard attempts rescue at mouth of Columbia River
The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Columbia River rescued a stranded boater near the mouth of the Columbia River on Feb. 3, moments after a massive wave sent the pleasure craft tumbling through the surf.
Chronicle
Police Arrest Man They Say Left Dead Fish at Astoria’s ‘Goonies’ House, Stole Yacht and Prompted Harrowing Coast Guard Rescue
It was a wild 48 hours for Jericho Labonte. Astoria police say Labonte stole a $160,000 yacht from the Astoria Port early Friday morning, piloted it in rough seas to the mouth of the Columbia River, then made a frantic mayday call as the vessel began taking on water. In...
Chronicle
Chehalis Basin Film Festival Coming to Centralia and Hoquiam
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is inviting Chehalis River Basin residents to the Chehalis Basin Film Festival. The festival will be broken up into two parts, with the first being on Feb. 25 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the 7th Street Theater, located in Hoquiam at 313 Seventh Street.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Background Check of Winlock Mayor, a Former Police Reserve, Questioned
Winlock Mayor Brandon Svenson made it into the basic law enforcement academy originally sponsored by the City of Toledo in 2022. Chief Sam Patrick signed Mr. Svenson's form 1270 that a thorough background check had been completed prior to approving Svenson for that academy. According to Svenson's training history report, he graduated academy June 19, 2022, while still sponsored by the Toledo Police Department.
q13fox.com
Bill under consideration would increase tax on high-potency cannabis in Washington
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - A new state House bill under consideration in Olympia would significantly increase the tax on marijuana products, depending on the concentrations of THC. The creators of HB 1641 say they are attempting to address the public health challenges of high-potency cannabis. The bill's summary states that the cannabis excise tax would be restructured into three tax rates based on product type and THC concentration.
thejoltnews.com
Sergio's, a homeless daytime resource center in Olympia on Martin Way up and soon to be running
Interfaith Works has updated the Olympia City Council on the ongoing project called Sergio Jaramillo, a daytime resource center to provide people hygiene services, on-site medical, mental health, and emergency services in hazardous weather, during a meeting on Tuesday, January 31. According to the Interfaith Works Shelter website, they received...
Chronicle
Death Notices: Feb. 4, 2023
• KERRY LYNN PETRICH, 54, Chehalis, died Jan. 29 at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington. • DENNIS WILLARD GUENTHER, 66, Ethel, died Feb. 1. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
KXRO.com
Gov. Inslee issues another emergency proclamation for local extreme winter weather and flooding
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Jan. 31, 2023 related to extreme winter weather and flooding that occurred between December 18, 2022 and December 28, 2022, in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Chelan, Clallam, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Stevens and Whatcom counties. According to the proclamation, these...
Chronicle
Centralia Police Department Demos ‘Less-Lethal’ Round Launcher Implemented Last Year
If you see a Centralia police officer packing a large, intimidating-looking gun, it’s not a grenade launcher. It’s a 40 mm less-lethal round launcher, which the Centralia Police Department equipped every officer with last summer as a safer alternative to bean bag rounds. Bean bag rounds have the...
