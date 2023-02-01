(The Center Square) – The Pierce County Council along with the Nisqually and Puyallup Indian tribes are continuing their push to halt the construction on a future airport in the region. Last year the Washington state Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three sites for a new commercial airport in the state because the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050. Two of the three potential...

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO