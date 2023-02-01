ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Baywatch' Star David Hasselhoff Was Scouring For Pamela Anderson's 'Replacement' After Whirlwind Tommy Lee Marriage, Considered Rocker's EX For Role

By Radar Staff
 3 days ago
Pamela Anderson was one of the breakout stars from Baywatch yet her antics after marrying rocker Tommy Lee allegedly ticked off her costar and the hit show's executive producer, David Hasselhoff , RadarOnline.com has learned.

Well-placed set insiders said Hoff was ready to give Anderson the boot after tarnishing her golden girl image .

"He and Baywatch brass are feverishly casting for Pam's replacement, but she's not aware the casting call is for that purpose," spilled the source, claiming script writers were "furiously working on possibilities for C.J.'s final episode," including one outcome in which her beloved and bubbly character died in a tragic boating accident.

Considerations for Anderson's replacement allegedly included blonde beauty Bobbie Brown , Lee's ex-girlfriend also famous for being the video vixen in Cherry Pie .

"After the news came out that Pam and Tommy tied the knot, I started getting more job offers," Brown later told the New York Post . "I got calls from Playboy , which Pam had done already, as well as Baywatch , the TV show she starred on. Everyone thought drama would mean more sales and ratings, I guess."

"I was cool with it — might as well make some money on my misery. But Pam was not having it. She told Hugh Hefner and her producers it was either her or me. They chose her," said Brown.

Anderson appeared in five seasons of the series, making a splash in her 1989 debut.

As her fame skyrocketed, she also fell head-over-heels in love with Lee, marrying on the beach in Cancun not long after meeting each other.

Insiders claimed Hoff thought that was "in bad taste" and he "did a slow burn when he saw the couple's tattooed ring fingers."

They said he was yet again griped when "Pam started spouting off to the press about the location and frequency of her sexual interludes with Tommy."

The final straw for Hoff was when Lee allegedly began demanding they rewrite some of Anderson's scripts .

RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Hasselhoff for comment.

Insiders said Anderson, on the other hand, was unfazed by any negative feelings and just focused on her career and relationship at the time.

