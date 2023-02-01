Jimmy Butler Calls Out ESPN For Replacing Iconic Media Day Photo

Jimmy Butler threatens to bring back his dreads from NBA media day.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has never been shy about expressing himself. Whether it's on the court or in front of the cameras talking to the media, Butler always keeps it real and never shies away from being his authentic self.

So when Butler showed up to NBA media day this summer sporting a rather interesting new hairstyle, nobody was particularly surprised. And while it was good for a few laughs from the fans, the folks over at ESPN weren't particularly thrilled.

The pictures they took of Butler that day were going to be used for the rest of the season, and it was a joke that was going to get old fast. To make matters worse, Butler later admitted the only reason he had his hair like that was to troll the media .

Butler Fires Back After Media Day Photo Gets Replaced

Whatever the reason, it didn't stop ESPN from replacing/removing the photo, and it didn't stop Butler from calling them out for it. In a recent interview with Bryan Kalbrosky , the Heat star criticized the sports network for not using his media day photo.

" I don’t think it’s right," Butler said. "I think I should be able to wear my hair however I want to wear my hair. You’re supposed to be using my media day picture. Put my hair back the way that it was because I love that hairdo on me. I’m going to change it because when I come back after the All-Star break, I’m going to have dreads and everybody is going to have to use that picture again."

Butler doesn't seem to be taking the matter very seriously, but he does have a point about athletes being able to wear their hair however they want.

While we shouldn't expect Butler's dreads to make an encore appearance, we should expect the same hustle and fight from Butler, who has dragged the Heat to the 6th best record in the East.

This season, regardless of how his hair looks, Jimmy is going to be at his best when it matters most, and it'd be a fool's choice to count out the Heat now.

With season averages of 22 points, 6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game on 52.1% shooting, Butler is in store for another All-NBA campaign.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.