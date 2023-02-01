You can no longer subscribe to Peacock for free

Image: NBCUniversal

If you want to watch The Office or Parks and Rec, you’re likely going to be paying for it moving forward.

As reported by The Streamable, Peacock, the streaming service from NBCUniversal, has confirmed that it will be removing its free tier of service. Thankfully, this change only applies to new users of the service. Existing subscribers to the free tier will be grandfathered in and the company did not say it plans to remove that tier for those users in the near future.

That means that starting today, a new subscriber will no longer be offered the free tier option and will have to subscribe to one of the platform’s two paid plans to continue using it. Going forward, the only two tiers of service that will remain are Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus.

A source told the outlet that the change was made due to the company being more confident in subscribers being willing to pay for the growing content on the platform.

According to an NBCU source, who confirmed the change, said this decision was the result of a shift in focus to the Premium offering, which the company feels is more reflective of the unique offering available to subscribers. The Premium Tier is expected to grow to 100,000 hours of content in 2023, with “Poker Face,” live sports like the Women’s World Cup, Big Ten Football, and Premier League, and a library of shows including “The Office” and “Yellowstone.”

Now, new subscribers can choose the ad-supported Peacock Premium plan for $4.99 per month and or the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus plan for $9.99 per month. The company is also running a promotion for new subscribers to save as much as 40% off for their first year.

I recently locked in a year of the Premium Plus plan for $2.99 per month for the first year, so keep an eye out for those promotions. There are a lot of them floating around right now! If you’re wondering what’s new on the streaming service, check out our list of every new movie and TV show on Peacock this month.