You can no longer subscribe to Peacock for free

By Joe Wituschek
 3 days ago
Image: NBCUniversal

If you want to watch The Office or Parks and Rec, you’re likely going to be paying for it moving forward.

As reported by The Streamable, Peacock, the streaming service from NBCUniversal, has confirmed that it will be removing its free tier of service. Thankfully, this change only applies to new users of the service. Existing subscribers to the free tier will be grandfathered in and the company did not say it plans to remove that tier for those users in the near future.

That means that starting today, a new subscriber will no longer be offered the free tier option and will have to subscribe to one of the platform’s two paid plans to continue using it. Going forward, the only two tiers of service that will remain are Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus.

Peacock will no longer offer their free tier for new subscribers, The Streamable has confirmed. Instead, new users who attempt to sign up for NBCUniversal’s streaming service will now only be given the option to subscribe to its two premium tiers — Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus. Existing users will continue to have access to the free tier of Peacock, where a substantial library of film and TV will still remain.

A source told the outlet that the change was made due to the company being more confident in subscribers being willing to pay for the growing content on the platform.

According to an NBCU source, who confirmed the change, said this decision was the result of a shift in focus to the Premium offering, which the company feels is more reflective of the unique offering available to subscribers. The Premium Tier is expected to grow to 100,000 hours of content in 2023, with “Poker Face,” live sports like the Women’s World Cup, Big Ten Football, and Premier League, and a library of shows including “The Office” and “Yellowstone.”

Now, new subscribers can choose the ad-supported Peacock Premium plan for $4.99 per month and or the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus plan for $9.99 per month. The company is also running a promotion for new subscribers to save as much as 40% off for their first year.

I recently locked in a year of the Premium Plus plan for $2.99 per month for the first year, so keep an eye out for those promotions. There are a lot of them floating around right now! If you’re wondering what’s new on the streaming service, check out our list of every new movie and TV show on Peacock this month.

Comments / 20

Melinda Shelton
2d ago

I tried to get peacock before today when it would have been free but never gave me that option sounds like another racket

Related
CNET

How to Get Peacock Premium Free if You Already Have Comcast or Spectrum

Peacock houses tens of thousands of hours of free shows, movies, sports and originals. But a lot of the most popular programming sits behind a paywall for Premium Peacock members. You can't watch same-day streaming movies, Yellowstone, Bel-Air, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Premier League matches, WWE and other titles in full unless you pay.
Trusted Reviews

Yet another major streaming service has hiked the prices

The halcyon days of multiple streaming services being an affordable a la carte alternative to cable and satellite seem to be coming to an end. While 2022 was a year that saw most streaming services raise their prices by several pounds/dollars, 2023 has begun in the same vein. This time it’s HBO Max, which has increased the price of its ad-free tier from $14.99 to $15.99 with immediate effect.
Android Authority

YouTube could soon become your free cable operator

Heating up competition with the likes of Roku, Pluto TV, and more. YouTube could soon offer a new hub of free, ad-supported TV channels. The company is currently testing it with a subset of users. It is expected to roll out widely later this year. YouTube is reportedly testing a...
Motley Fool

Why Comcast's Peacock Is Doing Exactly What It Needs To Do

Peacock is showing strong momentum with consumers, accounting for a growing share of TV screen time. Management's seeing declining revenue in the video and media businesses, excluding Peacock. Comcast investors will look for improved streaming profitability in 2023 and 2024. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Android Police

How to watch local channels on your Roku device

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Roku is among the the best streaming devices you can buy. While on-demand TV shows and movie access on Roku are convenient, some prefer live TV channels to catch their favorite shows, news channels, and sports events. You don't lose access to local channels when you cut the cord in favor of a Roku streaming stick. It's easy to watch local channels on your Roku device.
CBS News

How will Netflix stop you from sharing your password?

Netflix plans to start cracking down on subscribers in the U.S. who share their password for the streaming service by the end of March. But how exactly would that work?Initial reports and trials in other countries suggest the effort to deter password-sharing will be relatively gentle in its first iteration, relying on a combination of technology and user conscientiousness to prod serial over-sharers into paying more for the privilege.Netflix will likely use a person's geographic location, as determined by the IP address of any internet-connected device, to figure out which people count as "household" members who live together, Insider reporter...
AOL Corp

Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
SoapAsk

How to watch Days of our Lives for free?

"Days of Our Lives" is a beloved American soap opera that has been captivating audiences since 1965. The show follows the dramatic lives and loves of the residents of the fictional town of Salem, providing a daily dose of drama, intrigue, and romance.
Trusted Reviews

The best Netflix show of 2022 just got renewed for Season 2

Netflix has confirmed that the hit show Wednesday has just been renewed for a second season. The streaming giant has confirmed the live action Addams Family spinoff series, which captivated viewers in the latter part of 2022, will be back. The company hasn’t confirmed it’ll be in 2023, but hopefully that’s the case.
Android Headlines

YouTube TV adds more channels we didn't ask for

YouTube TV has announced that it has added three more channels from E.W. Scripps, which includes Ion, Bounce TV and Scripps News. These channels are only on one other competitor right now, that being fuboTV, which starts at $75 per month. So this is the cheapest way to get these channels, if you really wanted them.
Canceled HBO Max shows heading to The Roku Channel and Tubi

Last month, Warner Bros. Discovery made the shocking decision to pull several notable TV shows from the HBO Max streaming service. It was initially unclear when (or if) they would return, but this week, the media conglomerate announced that it has signed deals with the free, ad-supported TV (FAST) networks Tubi and The Roku Channel. As a result, both will soon add Warner Bros. FAST channels which will feature shows such as Westworld and The Nevers.
CNET

This New Year Deal on Peacock Premium Offers 12 Months of Streaming for Just $30

If you're yet to try out Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming platform, or you've let your subscription lapse, there's a great New Year deal there to entice you in. For a limited time, you can get a year of Peacock Premium for just $30, a saving of 40% versus the annual plan's usual cost and the equivalent of paying for just six months if you went the no-commitment route. All you have to do use the coupon code NEWYEAR23 at checkout.
Comments / 0

