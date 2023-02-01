Arrest Made in Connection with Fatal Hit-and-Run on Lincoln Avenue

GLEN ROCK/HAWTHORNE, NJ - The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office announced that an arrest was made in connection with the Monday morning hit-and-run which claimed the life of Angela Sanzari, 83, who lived on Lafayette Avenue in Hawthorne. Sanzari was crossing the street at approximately 6:38 a.m. when police found her near the intersection of Dixie Avenue and Lincoln Avenue. The victim had apparently been struck by what was described as "a dark-colored, older-model Honda CRV" which fled the scene after hitting the elderly Hawthorne resident.

Sanzari had been transported to the Valley Hospital when she was found by Glen Rock police, but pronounced dead as a consequence of the injuries she sustained. The driver of the vehicle had fled the area before the arrival of the police, leaving the seriously injured woman behind. The Prosecutor's Office had asked the public for assistance in identifying the driver.

Wednesday, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrest of David Romero, a 24-year-old Paterson resident. He was charged with "second-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death; third-degree endangering an injured victim; and third-degree hindering apprehension." Further charges included multiple motor vehicle summonses related to the hit-and-run.

Romero was apprehended when Glen Rock Police Sergeant Michael Trover carried out a motor vehicle stop. The vehicle was a 2007 Honda CRV, dark in color, and showed signs of damage to the front end seemingly consistent with the collision Monday.

The Prosecutor's Office said that the charges followed an investigation carried out by their office under Chief Jason Love, in tandem with the Glen Rock Police Department led by Chief Dean Ackermann.

Romero was taken into custody and transported to the Bergen County Jail to await an appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court, located in Hackensack.

As news spread of Sanzari's death online, Hawthorne social media outlets poured out expressions of grief and sympathy for Sanzari's family.











