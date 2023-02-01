ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

South Bend says goodbye to Father Walter J. Bly

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joseph High School Community celebrated the life of a local Legend. Father Walter J. Bly died on Jan. 27 at the age of 90, and on Saturday, he was laid to rest surrounded by friends, family, and former students. Since 16 News Now...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Hubbard Hill Early Learning Center set to open in Fall

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Early Learning Center at Hubbard Hill in Elkhart held an event Friday morning to honor supporters and update the public on their construction progress. Those in attendance today were asked to “leave their mark” on the foundation, a short-written message of well wishes and hopefulness...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

New charter school opening in Elkhart for Fall 2023 enrollment

ELKHART, Ind.- Integrating art with core academic learning for grades K-6, The Premier Arts Academy is a free charter school opening this fall in Elkhart. Interested families can learn more about Premier Arts Academy at the Mishawaka Penn-Harris Public Library Saturday at 11 a.m. Visit the event page on Facebook...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

John Young Middle School addresses threats

Threats to John Young Middle school have been addressed by the school. Principal Mike Fisher sent a letter to families about the three separate threats to Mishawaka middle school. He says that there is no current threat to the students and staff. Police say that last week a juvenile posted...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Food Bank of Northern Indiana drive-thru food pantry finished

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — There is a new addition at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. A newly remodeled drive-thru pantry was unveiled today. It features a permanent façade, making it convenient for volunteers and those who utilize the food pantry. The project is 14 months in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Leanne Tokars visits Concord South Side Elementary School

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Concord South Side in Elkhart won their round of WSBT 22's "I love to Read Challenge!" Since they received the most votes yesterday with more than 8,000 votes, WSBT 22 First in the Morning anchor Leanne Tokars read to students at the school today. Photojournalist...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Scholastic Art Awards on display at South Bend Museum of Art

Young artists in our region have competed in the Scholastic Art Awards, a premier art competition for middle and high school students. There are over 540 Gold and Silver Key-winning pieces of art from 19 counties across Southwest Lower Michigan and Northwest Indiana. The artists' artwork will be on display...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Woman dies in Lincoln Township house fire

Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash. Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. Updated: 36 minutes ago. According to the South Bend...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Fire severely damages Elkhart home

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart home is now severely damaged after fire broke out Saturday morning. Shortly before 5:30 a.m. firefighters were called to 1300 block of Cone Street. Heavy fire and smoke were coming from behind the one-story house when they got there. They had the fire under...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Applications open for Crossroads United Way Community Impact grant

Applications are now open for the 2023-2024 Crossroads United Way Community Impact grant. The grant funds are made available to nonprofit organizations in Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble counties. Programs and institutions that the funds are directed towards must be designed to effectively improve the health, education and financial stability of...
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Beiger Elementary teacher receives national recognition for her work

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about a local teacher being honored for her work!. Sarah Barthel, who teaches at Beiger Elementary in Mishawaka, has been named to the “2023 Class of Extraordinary Educators.” Barthel is one of 30 teachers chosen from 22 states whose use of specific education programs helped their students.
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Fire and Ice in Downtown South Bend for First Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — 11 sculptures of ice are being carved in South Bend as part of Downtown South Bend's First Fridays. This month’s theme is "Fire and Ice." There is also fire dancing and fireworks. “Sometimes we call ourselves the Michiana Ice Carvers Association... we move...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Benton Harbor lead water lines near 100% replacement

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — 99.4% of the lead water pipes in Benton Harbor have been replaced. And more federal funding will soon be in the hands of the city to further the project. The water lines may be nearly all replaced, but there is still plenty of work...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Crumbl Cookies comes to South Bend February 10

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new Crumbl Cookies is opening on Ireland Road in South Bend. Cookie lovers can start picking up the sweet treat in the newest location on February 10. The new store, located at 1290 E. Ireland Road, will bring 60 jobs to the South Bend area.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Stolen vehicle involved in accident in Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Goshen Police were made aware of a stolen vehicle at the Meijer gas station parking lot on Elkhart Road, near Ox Bow Park, just after 11 a.m. on Friday, February 3. Police arrived on scene and made attempts to stop a Kia stolen from...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Oliver Davis running for Common Council

Former South Bend Common Council member Oliver Davis is running to rejoin city government. The Democrat filed the paperwork Friday morning for one of the Council's three at-large seats. Davis served for 12 years representing the city's 6th District. He ran unsuccessfully for St. Joseph County Council in 2020.
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Local Man Charged in Fatality

(South Bend, IN) - A Michigan City man is charged with fatally striking a pedestrian several months ago following a Notre Dame football game. Authorities say fans were walking from the stadium in South Bend when 33-year-old Donald Culpepper was turning onto Indiana 23 and struck the man crossing an intersection on foot.
SOUTH BEND, IN

