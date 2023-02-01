Read full article on original website
WNDU
South Bend says goodbye to Father Walter J. Bly
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joseph High School Community celebrated the life of a local Legend. Father Walter J. Bly died on Jan. 27 at the age of 90, and on Saturday, he was laid to rest surrounded by friends, family, and former students. Since 16 News Now...
WNDU
Hubbard Hill Early Learning Center set to open in Fall
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Early Learning Center at Hubbard Hill in Elkhart held an event Friday morning to honor supporters and update the public on their construction progress. Those in attendance today were asked to “leave their mark” on the foundation, a short-written message of well wishes and hopefulness...
abc57.com
New charter school opening in Elkhart for Fall 2023 enrollment
ELKHART, Ind.- Integrating art with core academic learning for grades K-6, The Premier Arts Academy is a free charter school opening this fall in Elkhart. Interested families can learn more about Premier Arts Academy at the Mishawaka Penn-Harris Public Library Saturday at 11 a.m. Visit the event page on Facebook...
95.3 MNC
John Young Middle School addresses threats
Threats to John Young Middle school have been addressed by the school. Principal Mike Fisher sent a letter to families about the three separate threats to Mishawaka middle school. He says that there is no current threat to the students and staff. Police say that last week a juvenile posted...
22 WSBT
Food Bank of Northern Indiana drive-thru food pantry finished
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — There is a new addition at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. A newly remodeled drive-thru pantry was unveiled today. It features a permanent façade, making it convenient for volunteers and those who utilize the food pantry. The project is 14 months in...
abc57.com
Elkhart Schools: low response to survey, asking for feedback at in-person meetings
ELKHART, Ind.- Elkhart Community Schools (ECS) is seeking more feedback through multiple in-person meetings beginning Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. The feasibility survey put out previously did not yield enough information in terms of responding. ECS is asking those who wish to attend to first register ahead of time through...
22 WSBT
Leanne Tokars visits Concord South Side Elementary School
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Concord South Side in Elkhart won their round of WSBT 22's "I love to Read Challenge!" Since they received the most votes yesterday with more than 8,000 votes, WSBT 22 First in the Morning anchor Leanne Tokars read to students at the school today. Photojournalist...
22 WSBT
Scholastic Art Awards on display at South Bend Museum of Art
Young artists in our region have competed in the Scholastic Art Awards, a premier art competition for middle and high school students. There are over 540 Gold and Silver Key-winning pieces of art from 19 counties across Southwest Lower Michigan and Northwest Indiana. The artists' artwork will be on display...
WNDU
Woman dies in Lincoln Township house fire
Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash. Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. Updated: 36 minutes ago. According to the South Bend...
22 WSBT
Waterford Elementary School wins first round of I Love to Read Challenge
GOSHEN, Ind. (WSBT) — Waterford Elementary School in Goshen won the first round of WSBT 22's "I love to Read Challenge!" Since Waterford received the most votes yesterday with more than 4,000 votes, WSBT 22 First in the Morning anchor Bob Montgomery read to students at the school today.
WNDU
Fire severely damages Elkhart home
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart home is now severely damaged after fire broke out Saturday morning. Shortly before 5:30 a.m. firefighters were called to 1300 block of Cone Street. Heavy fire and smoke were coming from behind the one-story house when they got there. They had the fire under...
abc57.com
Applications open for Crossroads United Way Community Impact grant
Applications are now open for the 2023-2024 Crossroads United Way Community Impact grant. The grant funds are made available to nonprofit organizations in Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble counties. Programs and institutions that the funds are directed towards must be designed to effectively improve the health, education and financial stability of...
WNDU
Beiger Elementary teacher receives national recognition for her work
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about a local teacher being honored for her work!. Sarah Barthel, who teaches at Beiger Elementary in Mishawaka, has been named to the “2023 Class of Extraordinary Educators.” Barthel is one of 30 teachers chosen from 22 states whose use of specific education programs helped their students.
22 WSBT
Fire and Ice in Downtown South Bend for First Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — 11 sculptures of ice are being carved in South Bend as part of Downtown South Bend's First Fridays. This month’s theme is "Fire and Ice." There is also fire dancing and fireworks. “Sometimes we call ourselves the Michiana Ice Carvers Association... we move...
22 WSBT
Benton Harbor lead water lines near 100% replacement
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — 99.4% of the lead water pipes in Benton Harbor have been replaced. And more federal funding will soon be in the hands of the city to further the project. The water lines may be nearly all replaced, but there is still plenty of work...
abc57.com
Crumbl Cookies comes to South Bend February 10
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new Crumbl Cookies is opening on Ireland Road in South Bend. Cookie lovers can start picking up the sweet treat in the newest location on February 10. The new store, located at 1290 E. Ireland Road, will bring 60 jobs to the South Bend area.
22 WSBT
Stolen vehicle involved in accident in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Goshen Police were made aware of a stolen vehicle at the Meijer gas station parking lot on Elkhart Road, near Ox Bow Park, just after 11 a.m. on Friday, February 3. Police arrived on scene and made attempts to stop a Kia stolen from...
abc57.com
School, city, and athletic officials react to large fight at Washington basketball game
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- A senior night celebration for the Washington Panthers boys' basketball team during the rivalry matchup game against the Riley Wildcats took a turn at halftime, when multiple, large fights between spectators took over the bleachers and court. “There were individuals there last evening that came with...
22 WSBT
Oliver Davis running for Common Council
Former South Bend Common Council member Oliver Davis is running to rejoin city government. The Democrat filed the paperwork Friday morning for one of the Council's three at-large seats. Davis served for 12 years representing the city's 6th District. He ran unsuccessfully for St. Joseph County Council in 2020.
hometownnewsnow.com
Local Man Charged in Fatality
(South Bend, IN) - A Michigan City man is charged with fatally striking a pedestrian several months ago following a Notre Dame football game. Authorities say fans were walking from the stadium in South Bend when 33-year-old Donald Culpepper was turning onto Indiana 23 and struck the man crossing an intersection on foot.
