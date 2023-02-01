Read full article on original website
US military halts smuggling vessel, seizes $33 million worth of drugs in the Gulf of Oman
The U.S. Military seized methamphetamine and hashish amounting to over $33 million after halting a supposed fishing vessel in the Gulf of Oman this week.
maritime-executive.com
French Navy Seizes 3,000 Assault Rifles From Dhow in Gulf of Oman
A French warship has seized a major shipment of weapons from a dhow off the coast of Yemen, according to the Wall Street Journal. It is the latest in a series of arms interdictions in the region as allied Western navies crack down on the smuggling routes connecting Yemen's Houthi rebels with their Iranian suppliers.
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
6 US Navy aircraft suddenly vanished near the Bermuda Triangle- After a search, none of the 14 brave men were ever found
On Dec. 5, 1945, Flight 19 began a routine navigational training flight. Flight 19 was comprised of five TBM Avenger torpedo bombers. Lieutenant Charles C. Taylor led the flight. A seasoned naval aviator, Taylor had over 2,500 flying hours and several WWII combat tours in the Pacific. [i]
US Navy ships caught a fishing boat smuggling over 2,000 AK-47 rifles from Iran
In the past two months, the US Navy has also intercepted ammunition and rocket parts, as well as explosive chemical material for missile fuel.
Detroit News
Navy looks into selling USS Detroit to foreign ally
Washington ― After six years on the water, the USS Detroit is likely to be taken out of active service this year, and the Navy says it's looking into selling it to a foreign ally. The Freedom-class littoral combat ship, commissioned in 2016, is a candidate for divestment in...
MilitaryTimes
M18 pistol goes missing from Marine unit that lost 2 rifles in 2019
A Marine unit that made headlines after two of its rifles went missing in 2019 has lost another weapon, a Marine spokesman confirmed to Marine Corps Times Friday. The 2nd Marine Division infantry unit of 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines, based at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, discovered Thursday that one M18 service pistol and two pistol magazines were unaccounted for, according to 1st Lt. Mark Grill, a 2nd Marine Division spokesman.
Liberty Lifter X-Plane: The strategic heavy lift aircraft for US forces
Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the U.S. Department of Defense's research and development agency, has picked General Atomics and Aurora Flight Sciences as two teams for the Phase I of its Liberty Lifter X-Plane program, a press release said. The Liberty Lifter X-Plane program envisages a long-range, low-cost seaplane...
The Newest Ships in the US Navy
The British Empire more or less ruled the world during the 18th century through its naval power. The British Navy was more advanced, with newer ships that could outmaneuver those of Spanish and French rivals. However, this power would eventually wane as the American Revolutionary War and Napoleonic Wars took their toll on the empire, […]
Cargo ship carrying 22 people sinks in freezing conditions off coast of Japan
At least 13 of the 22 crew members of a Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship have been rescued after it sank in waters between South Korea and Japan which were battered by winter storms and freezing conditions.The coast guard vessels and aircraft of the two countries were searching in choppy waters for nine missing crew members even as efforts were hampered by strong winds and waves, South Korean officials said on Wednesday.The 6,551-ton cargo ship Jin Tan went down with 14 Chinese and 8 Myanmar nationals on early Wednesday, the Japanese coast guard said.It sent a distress call at around 11.15pm...
maritime-executive.com
Video: Japanese Cargo Ship Capsizes and Sinks After Collision
Two Japanese cargo ships collided while traveling through the Kurushima Strait in the Seto Inland Sea on the night of February 2 with one of the vessels capsizing and later sinking. Three of the vessel’s crew were located, while the search was ongoing for the vessel’s captain and first officer, who were both reported missing. TV images appear to show that at least one person has died. The second vessel was damaged but able to proceed to port with no injuries to the four crew aboard.
BBC
How US Marines are being reshaped for China threat
The US military commitment to the Pacific was underlined in a White House meeting between the leaders of the US and Japan. But behind the scenes, this renewed focus on Asia has sparked a fierce debate within one of its most fabled military forces, writes defence analyst Jonathan Marcus. A...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
PBRs: The US Navy’s Small and Nimble Watercraft In Vietnam
The Patrol Boat, River – commonly known as PBR – was a nimble, speedy riverboat commissioned by the US Navy, for use during the Vietnam War. The vessel could easily traverse the shallow, weed-filled waters of Vietnamese rivers, and was equipped with a variety of weapons that made it a lethal combatant against enemy vessels.
#5. Columbia Class Ballistic Missile Submarine
- 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $6.3 billion - Quantity proposed: not available - Type of weapon or program: Nuclear Enterprise Modernization A fact of naval warfare acknowledged for quite some time is that a truly effective navy must operate both above and below the surface. Submarines are highly specialized vehicles, and the Ohio-class boats that have served the nation are beginning to show their age. To replace them, the Navy has commissioned twelve Columbia-class submarines to maintain submarine operations.
Brazilian Navy says it will sink 'ghost' aircraft carrier at high sea
A decommissioned aircraft carrier from the 1960s that has been floating offshore for three months since Turkey refused it entry to be scrapped there will be sunk in the Atlantic Ocean in waters under Brazil's jurisdiction, the Brazilian Navy said on Wednesday.
maritime-executive.com
US Coast Guard Heads to Ushuaia to Investigate Fatal Cruise Accidents
The United States Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board have joined an inquiry into a series of fatal accidents involving Antarctic cruise operations. The two agencies' marine safety investigators rarely operate so far from home, but after four serious incidents involving Americans aboard Antarctic cruise ships or cruise ship excursion boats, they have deployed to Argentina to ask questions and gather information.
The Diplomat
China’s Navy, the West Pacific and the Role of Okinotorishima
The atoll of Okinotorishima (known also as Oki-no-Tori Shima Island and Parece Vela) is Japan’s southernmost territory, located at 20° 25’ north latitude, 136° 04’ east longitude. It is the only Japanese territory south of the Tropic of Cancer, and lies to the south of Hong Kong and Taiwan, at about the same latitude as Hawaii. Okinotorishima is located approximately halfway between Okinawa Main Island and Guam Island, both of which house U.S. military bases.
maritime-executive.com
US Cargo Ship Delivers New Causeway Along with Supplies to Antarctic
The Military Sealift Command is well underway with this year’s installment of the annual Operation Deep Freeze to resupply the United States’ remote scientific outpost at McMurdo Station, Antarctica. The mission began in December with the loading of cargo aboard two chartered U.S. cargo ships in California, but this year it is facing an added challenge to replace the supply pier at the station while also conducting the resupply mission.
navalnews.com
Royal Navy begins NSM anti-ship missile upgrade on Type 23 Frigate
HMS Somerset, the first Type 23 frigate to receive the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) upgrade, shared photos on its official Twitter account showing the removal of the racks and the deck equipment of the obsolete Harpoon missile canisters in Davenport, UK. In November 2022, Kongsberg announced the deal with the...
maritime-executive.com
GAO: Coast Guard Needs to Improve its Fishing Vessel Safety Efforts
The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has identified a number of actions that the Coast Guard needs to take to help prevent fishing vessel losses and related fatalities. Commercial fishing frequently tops the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ list of most dangerous occupations in the U.S. with over 400 commercial fishing vessel losses and over 200 commercial fishing fatalities from fiscal year 2011 through 2021.
