ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Rob Hernandez voted out as Cape Coral City Manager

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47SBW9_0kZNikOn00
City of Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral City Council has voted out City Manager Roberto “Rob” Hernandez after nearly two and a half years in the position.

According to Cape Coral officials, Council decided not to renew Hernandez’s 3-year contract as City Manager, which was set to end on August 12. Per the contract, they had to decide by February 12, or it would automatically renew for another year.

Comments / 6

joe perez
2d ago

so glad he is out,go find a job at market place so youl know and feel what it is to cover our taxes and daily life expenses,we need to vote out a few more..lol

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Funds released for those in need following Ian

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:f0d64bb54075b382aed5b63c Player Element ID: 6319740262112. Emotions ran high on Friday as Florida’s first lady Casey DeSantis was in Fort Myers helping those who lost everything during Hurricane Ian.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County asks residents to conserve water during dry season

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:b629e7f3ca3730363ec6dc85 Player Element ID: 6319742433112. Lee County asks residents to conserve water as Southwest Florida moves into the dry season. There are several factors leading to this — low...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Contractor gets $2,500 deposit then ignores Cape Coral clients

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-01:8f44f003ebb928a1a59c6582 Player Element ID: 6319559668112. A couple is asking the police for help after their contractor took their money then, missed appointments, and stopped responding to their calls in...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Parts of Charlotte, Collier, Lee counties receive funding for broadband internet expansion

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced awards of more than $144 million through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program for 58 projects in 41 counties for broadband internet expansion that will impact nearly 160,000 unserved residential, educational, business and community locations. Bokeelia was awarded $63,311 to add 1.1 miles of fiber optic cable to provide Fiber to the Home services to 110 unserved locations within Lee County with minimum symmetrical download and upload speeds of 200 megabits per second. Lehigh Acres received nearly $4 million to add 126 miles of fiber optic cable to provide FTTH services to 1,998 underserved locations in eastern Lee County with minimum symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1 gigabit per second. In addition, Lehigh Acres also received $4.1 million to deploy fiber optic cable service to 2,640 unserved and underserved locations within Lee with minimum download speeds of 50 megabits per second and upload speeds of 10 megabits per second. Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte were awarded nearly $2.4 million for FTTH services to 1,469 unserved or underserved residential customers and 195 businesses in Charlotte County with 1 gigabit-per-second or higher symmetrical download and upload speeds. Orangetree and Golden Gate Estates received more than $770,000 to deploy fiber optic cable internet service to 781 unserved households in Collier County with download and upload speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Shooting threat at Edison Mall

LEE COUNTY, Fla.– The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) learned overnight that there was a shooting threat at the Edison Mall in Fort Myers. Police learned about the threat through a confidential tip line. There will be an increased police presence in the area. Count on NBC2 for the...
FORT MYERS, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Florida Commission on Ethics dismisses complaints against school board member

The Florida Commission on Ethics on Friday dismissed two complaints against a Lee County School Board member. The Commission found there was no probable cause to believe Board Member Christine Patricca misused her public position to prevent another board member from obtaining copies of public records, according to a release issued by the commission today.
fox13news.com

Many people moving to Florida set their sights on North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. - While people continue to move to Florida, many have their sights set on North Port in Sarasota County. It has moving companies juggling more calls and moves from all over. The phones at Hank's Moving in Sarasota County continue to keep ringing. "We get anywhere from...
NORTH PORT, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Tiny homes built to withstand hurricanes coming to Lee County

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Tiny homes are coming to Lehigh Acres – and it won’t be a long wait since they only take a couple of months to build. Brian Sodre, a licensed general contractor, started the tiny home company Miniopolis LLC. He moved his company to Lee County to target people looking for something smaller, between 500 and 750 square feet.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

The Matlacha Civic Association proposes plan to restore town

MATLACHA, FL. (WBBH) – Hurricane Ian decimated Matlacha, FL. Now, the community is coming together to propose plans to restore the town. Steve and Marianne Berry opened Matlacha Shirt Company on Labor Day weekend, just a few weeks before Hurricane Ian destroyed nearly everything in Matlacha. Their store was flooded with 8 inches of water.
MATLACHA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
41K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy