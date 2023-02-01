Volunteers help remove stacks of sandbags Saturday at the flood-stricken College Road neighborhood as part of a large-scale cleanup. The one-day event, which drew more than 100 people, was organized by Supervisor Felipe Hernandez and his Chief of Staff Ramon Gomez. Numerous members of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints were joined by helpers from the City of Watsonville, Santa Cruz County Public Works, the Sheriff’s Office and others as they fanned out in the Holohan/Laken area and College Road. They focused on sand bag removal, mud clean up, and street and yard cleaning.

WATSONVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO