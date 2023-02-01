Read full article on original website
benitolink.com
Nonprofit aims to give youth a voice through the arts
The children of San Benito County will have a new opportunity to express their creativity as the Silicon Valley-based nonprofit Audacity Performing Arts Project opens its doors in Hollister, offering instruction in music, dance, arts and crafts, theater and film. Under the direction of Audacity executive director Rosalinda Sanchez, students...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Arts Council for Monterey County hosts annual high school poetry competition Saturday
MONTEREY COUNTY — Arts Council for Monterey County is hosting the annual Poetry Out Loud: National Recitation Competition for local high school students. On Saturday, Feb. 4, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., students from Monterey County high schools will participate in the Poetry Out Loud high school recitation at the CSUMB Alumni and Visitors Center.
sanbenito.com
Local Scene: Poetry Out Loud
The San Benito County Arts Council invites the community to Poetry Out Loud, a national poetry recitation contest, on Feb. 16 at 6pm at Anzar High School. This competition, presented in partnership with San Benito High School, Aromas San Juan Unified School District, and the San Benito County Office of Education, is part of a national program that encourages high school students to learn about poetry through memorization, performance and competition.
Gilroy Dispatch
Gilroy Unified won’t pursue school closure, for now
The Gilroy Unified School District Board of Education on Jan. 26 decided not to move forward with closing a school. But with enrollment continuing to spiral down, the possibility of shutting down another campus will continue to hang over the district. Enrollment in GUSD stands at about 10,450, a little...
pajaronian.com
PHOTO: Volunteers offer a helping hand on College Road
Volunteers help remove stacks of sandbags Saturday at the flood-stricken College Road neighborhood as part of a large-scale cleanup. The one-day event, which drew more than 100 people, was organized by Supervisor Felipe Hernandez and his Chief of Staff Ramon Gomez. Numerous members of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints were joined by helpers from the City of Watsonville, Santa Cruz County Public Works, the Sheriff’s Office and others as they fanned out in the Holohan/Laken area and College Road. They focused on sand bag removal, mud clean up, and street and yard cleaning.
pajaronian.com
Locals shine at Central Coast All-Star game | High school football
SALINAS—It’s been more than two months since Pajaro Valley High senior Eric Viveros last suited up in a Grizzlies football uniform. However, the itch to play one last time never left the standout lineman and he had one more chance to shine on the field at the annual Central Coast All-Star High School Football Game at Rabobank Stadium on Jan. 28.
San Carlos School has reunification site for parents after shelter-in-place
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Monterey said that San Carlos School was searched and nothing was found on campus after shooting threats were made over the phone Wednesday. The city says all staff and students are safe. Police have set up a reunification site at 777 Pearl St, El Estero Park Center for parents The post San Carlos School has reunification site for parents after shelter-in-place appeared first on KION546.
Salinas, February 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Salinas. The Hollister High School soccer team will have a game with Everett Alvarez High School on February 03, 2023, 16:00:00. The North Salinas High School soccer team will have a game with Salinas High School on February 03, 2023, 16:00:00.
cityonahillpress.com
Concerns Arise Over Potential UCSC-Cabrillo Joint Housing Complex
Housing is housing. Even if it’s halfway across the county, right?. In a Jan. 17 vote, the Cabrillo Governing Board voted to approve the final draft of a proposed housing complex with 271 units that could house 624 students. The catch is that it would serve students from Cabrillo College and UC Santa Cruz.
Gilroy Dispatch
Mustang Madness makes triumphant return
When the Gilroy High Cheerleading program puts on its signature event, Mustang Madness, its objective is to bring the community together and raise up the next generation of cheerleaders from an early age. This year’s event performance, which took place at halftime of the Gilroy High boys basketball game on...
benitolink.com
San Benito Public Health Service gives Naloxone training to nonprofits
Adriana Garcia training staff from nonprofits about opioids and naloxone. Photo by Carmel de Bertaut. Nonprofits gathering at the Epicenter in Hollister for naloxone training. Photo by Carmel de Bertaut. On Feb. 2 Adriana Garcia of San Benito County Public Health Service provided naloxone nasal spray training for local nonprofits....
benitolink.com
Eugene Mayhorn
Eugene “Mark” Mayhorn was 86 when he passed away peacefully at home, in Hollister, on January 31, 2023. Mark, as he was lovingly known, was born to Nela Rita Arnao and Osgood Samuel Kemp, on August 4, 1936, in Key West, Florida. Mark lived in many places throughout his life. His father was in the Airforce and moved the family with each change of station from Florida to Maine, New York to California, finally settling down roots in Roswell, New Mexico.
KSBW.com
San Carlos School community coming together Thursday following an alleged shooting threat
MONTEREY, Calif. — Doors remain closed Thursday at San Carlos School, as the community works to recover from a shooting threat. “You never believe it's going to happen in your backyard,” says Crystal LoManto, San Carlos School parent. According to Monterey police, a man called the school just...
benitolink.com
Storms delays Hollister self-housing project
This is the eighth article of an ongoing series on the Riverview Estates II. To read the other articles on the development click on the following links: Part I, Part II, Part III, Part IV, Part V, Part VI and Part VII. It’s been just over a year since 12...
andnowuknow.com
Jim Matiasevich, Co-Founder and President of Veg-Land Sales, Passes Away
WATSONVILLE, CA - We are saddened to announce that Jim Matiasevich, Co-Founder and President of Veg-Land Sales and its subsidiaries, passed away on January 28 at the age of 76. Born and raised in Watsonville, California, Matiasevich had a passion for football and produce, a release stated. He was an...
benitolink.com
COLUMN: Sheriff’s roundup – to serve and protect
This column was contributed by San Benito County Sheriff Eric Taylor. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.
lookout.co
Santa Cruzan gets ‘Jeopardy!’ spotlight
This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here. If you’re a “Jeopardy!” fan, you might have gotten...
tpgonlinedaily.com
Storm Brings Challenges Sooner Than Expected
At the end of last month’s column, I wrote that “2023 would no doubt bring new challenges and opportunities.” What none of us could have imagined was how quickly those challenges would present themselves in the new year. The series of atmospheric rivers that pounded Santa Cruz...
Three mountain lions spotted outside of Carmel Valley home
Three mountain lions were spotted taking a casual stroll in front of a homeowner's front gate on Tuesday, and the homeowners caught the big cats on camera.
benitolink.com
Marcelle Diane Castro Bilan
Marcelle Diane Castro Bilan passed away on January 25, 2023, in San Jose, California.
