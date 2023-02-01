ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lawrence County, NY

Related
wwnytv.com

Police identify drivers in crash that killed 6 in town of Louisville

TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - We now know the names of the drivers involved in last Saturday’s head-on crash that killed 6 people in the town of Louisville. State police say 25-year-old Harly Diaz-Baez of the Bronx was driving the box truck. According to the National Traffic Safety Board (NTSB), that vehicle crossed the center line of Route 37 and collided with a bus.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wellsvillesun.com

Sad news: NYS Police K9 Amber passes away unexpectedly

The five year-old was named after Trooper Robert W. Ambrose. It is with deep regret that the New York State Police announces the unexpected death of K9 Amber. K9 Amber passed away on February 2, 2023, at the age of 5. She joined the New York State Police on June 20, 2019, and was assigned to Trooper Mark A. Castiglione Jr., out of Troop T, SP Albany. K9 Amber was named after Trooper Robert W. Ambrose who was killed on December 19, 2002, when his Troop car was struck from behind by a drunk driver traveling on the New York State Thruway in the city of Yonkers.
wwnytv.com

Marie M. Kerr, 91, of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Marie M. Kerr, 91, a longtime resident of County Route 39, passed away Friday evening, February 3, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Marie was born on April 26, 1931 in Ogdensburg, the daughter of the late Ernest and Grace (Everett) Julius. She attended and graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Ogdensburg and continued her education at Hepburn School of Nursing. On January 24, 1952, she married Leonard W. Kerr at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg. They recently enjoyed the celebration of their 71st anniversary.
LOUISVILLE, KY
96.1 The Eagle

Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for its sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, and cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Trailer fire in the Town of Champion sends 1 to the hospital

TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - A trailer home in the Town of Champion caught fire Saturday evening. According to Great Bend Fire Chief Mark Pomerville, crews responded to reports of a fire on Jackson II Road in the Town of Champion around 6:30 PM. Pomerville says local law...
NEW YORK STATE
wwnytv.com

Maria R. Nunn Besaw, 60, formerly of Wellesley Island

ILION, New York (WWNY) - Maria R. Nunn Besaw, 60, formerly of Wellesley Island passed away peacefully on February 1, 2023 under the care of The Grand Nursing Home in Ilion, NY. Maria, daughter of L. Lyle and Ramona Nunn, was born on March 7, 1962. She attended LaFargeville Central...
WELLESLEY ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Skull found in remote Alaska in 1997 belongs to NY man

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A skull found in 1997 in a remote part of Alaska’s Interior belongs to a New York man whose death was likely caused by a bear mauling, according to the Alaska State Troopers. Investigators used genetic genealogy to help identify the remains as those of Gary Frank Sotherden, according to a […]
ALASKA STATE
WHEC TV-10

Serious crash shuts down Thruway Friday night

VICTOR, N.Y. – The New York State Thruway was shut down after a serious crash at around 11 p.m. Friday. The crash involved multiple cars and a tractor-trailer by exits 44 and 45 going westbound. All lanes were blocked off as emergency personal arrived. News10NBC is following this story...
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 19

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 19. A two-vehicle head-on crash on LA 19 resulted in the death of an unrestrained Louisiana woman. East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana – Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 19 south of LA 956 in East Feliciana Parish on February 2, 2023. Arieana Sanchez Whitfield, 32, of Ethel, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
Daily Voice

2 Found Dead In Northern Westchester Home

New Details: 150 Starving Cats Seized After Man, Woman Found Dead In Hudson Valley HomeA man and a woman were found dead in a Northern Westchester home along with more than 100 cats when officers responded for a welfare check.The incident occurred in Yorktown around 9:50 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 at…
YORKTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Hammond man allegedly struck woman’s head with rock

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A Hammond man is being held in the St. Lawrence County Jail after allegedly biting a woman and striking her head with a rock. Gouverneur police arrested 32-year-old Shannon Boprey last week. According to police, Boprey was involved in a domestic dispute in the parking...
HAMMOND, NY
wwnytv.com

Warming shelters open in St. Lawrence County

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County is dealing with the coldest of the weather this weekend, and because of that emergency warming shelters are open in two communities. Director of Emergency Management Matt Denner says both Ogdensburg and Massena have warming shelters. The Dobisky Center is open in...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY

