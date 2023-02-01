Read full article on original website
Police identify drivers in crash that killed 6 in town of Louisville
TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - We now know the names of the drivers involved in last Saturday’s head-on crash that killed 6 people in the town of Louisville. State police say 25-year-old Harly Diaz-Baez of the Bronx was driving the box truck. According to the National Traffic Safety Board (NTSB), that vehicle crossed the center line of Route 37 and collided with a bus.
Sad news: NYS Police K9 Amber passes away unexpectedly
The five year-old was named after Trooper Robert W. Ambrose. It is with deep regret that the New York State Police announces the unexpected death of K9 Amber. K9 Amber passed away on February 2, 2023, at the age of 5. She joined the New York State Police on June 20, 2019, and was assigned to Trooper Mark A. Castiglione Jr., out of Troop T, SP Albany. K9 Amber was named after Trooper Robert W. Ambrose who was killed on December 19, 2002, when his Troop car was struck from behind by a drunk driver traveling on the New York State Thruway in the city of Yonkers.
Two People from Ohio Killed, Four Others Injured, in Mackinac County Car Crash
Mackinac County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently investigating a multiple vehicle crash that left two people dead and four others injured. It happened early this afternoon on US-2 around 13 miles west of Saint Ignace in Moran township. A car lost control—crashing into another car. Two people from Ohio...
Marie M. Kerr, 91, of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Marie M. Kerr, 91, a longtime resident of County Route 39, passed away Friday evening, February 3, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Marie was born on April 26, 1931 in Ogdensburg, the daughter of the late Ernest and Grace (Everett) Julius. She attended and graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Ogdensburg and continued her education at Hepburn School of Nursing. On January 24, 1952, she married Leonard W. Kerr at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg. They recently enjoyed the celebration of their 71st anniversary.
NY State Police trooper wrote 32 false traffic tickets — including for person who was dead: prosecutors
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York State Police trooper allegedly wrote 32 traffic tickets for drivers he never actually stopped, including a person who died prior to being ticketed, prosecutors said Thursday. Edward Longo, 34, is charged with 32 counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, which is […]
DEC police bust Upstate NY poacher, rescue two raptors and an opossum
Acting on a tip, a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation police officer last month found blood stains and a gut pile in a wooded area near the home of a hunter in Ogdensburg. The hunter was known to ECOs from previous complaints of deer jacking at night. A...
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for its sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, and cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
Trailer fire in the Town of Champion sends 1 to the hospital
TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - A trailer home in the Town of Champion caught fire Saturday evening. According to Great Bend Fire Chief Mark Pomerville, crews responded to reports of a fire on Jackson II Road in the Town of Champion around 6:30 PM. Pomerville says local law...
Maria R. Nunn Besaw, 60, formerly of Wellesley Island
ILION, New York (WWNY) - Maria R. Nunn Besaw, 60, formerly of Wellesley Island passed away peacefully on February 1, 2023 under the care of The Grand Nursing Home in Ilion, NY. Maria, daughter of L. Lyle and Ramona Nunn, was born on March 7, 1962. She attended LaFargeville Central...
Skull found in remote Alaska in 1997 belongs to NY man
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A skull found in 1997 in a remote part of Alaska’s Interior belongs to a New York man whose death was likely caused by a bear mauling, according to the Alaska State Troopers. Investigators used genetic genealogy to help identify the remains as those of Gary Frank Sotherden, according to a […]
New York State Police urges to be aware of scam scenarios
Getting a notification from a phone number or email you don't recognize? The New York State Police is warning the public of a recent increase of scams.
Serious crash shuts down Thruway Friday night
VICTOR, N.Y. – The New York State Thruway was shut down after a serious crash at around 11 p.m. Friday. The crash involved multiple cars and a tractor-trailer by exits 44 and 45 going westbound. All lanes were blocked off as emergency personal arrived. News10NBC is following this story...
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 19
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 19. A two-vehicle head-on crash on LA 19 resulted in the death of an unrestrained Louisiana woman. East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana – Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 19 south of LA 956 in East Feliciana Parish on February 2, 2023. Arieana Sanchez Whitfield, 32, of Ethel, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
Alabama mother murdered weeks before body found
Her husband murdered their 2 sons shortly after her body was found. Jennifer Lepore's body was found in her Hazel Green home Jan. 18. Her two sons were killed by their father in a murder-suicide in Tennessee.
2 Found Dead In Northern Westchester Home
New Details: 150 Starving Cats Seized After Man, Woman Found Dead In Hudson Valley HomeA man and a woman were found dead in a Northern Westchester home along with more than 100 cats when officers responded for a welfare check.The incident occurred in Yorktown around 9:50 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 at…
Mom delivers her baby in passenger seat of a car in LaFayette: ‘It happened so fast’
LaFayette, NY — Katy Curtis’ contractions were about 10 minutes apart Friday, so she and her husband figured they had time to get to the doctor’s office. As they drove down LaFayette Road, Katy’s water broke. Stefan pulled over and called 911. Katy was sitting in...
Man Dead In Garden State Parkway Toll Plaza Crash
BARNEGAT – A Howell Township man was killed on the Garden State Parkway Thursday after he crashed into a concrete divder at the Barnegat toll plaza, New Jersey State Police said. 94-year-old Mario Medici was behind the wheel of a Honda Accord heading south in Barnegat when the collision...
This City in Vermont Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Vermont was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Hammond man allegedly struck woman’s head with rock
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A Hammond man is being held in the St. Lawrence County Jail after allegedly biting a woman and striking her head with a rock. Gouverneur police arrested 32-year-old Shannon Boprey last week. According to police, Boprey was involved in a domestic dispute in the parking...
Warming shelters open in St. Lawrence County
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County is dealing with the coldest of the weather this weekend, and because of that emergency warming shelters are open in two communities. Director of Emergency Management Matt Denner says both Ogdensburg and Massena have warming shelters. The Dobisky Center is open in...
