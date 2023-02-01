ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

247Sports

Bruce Pearl 'very disappointed' with ending of Auburn's loss at Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Auburn's defensive battle ended with jubilation from the home crowd, and outrage from Auburn's bench. With Tennessee leading 46-43, Auburn point guard Wendell Green Jr. was handed the ball from Johni Broome, beyond the arc, then rose up for a tying attempt from beyond the arc. It hit rim as the final buzzer sounded for a Tennessee win, but Bruce Pearl and his players immediately flew out of their seats, pleading with officials about a foul on the shot.
247Sports

Auburn's top 2023 recruit good to go for spring practices

AUBURN, Alabama — The biggest fish in Auburn's 2023 class will be ready for spring practices. Early enrollee Keldric Faulk played through a wrist issue his senior season at Highland Home High School, then had minor work done after the year. He'd been in a wrist cast and a sling for the first few weeks of Auburn's winter workouts, but his new defensive line coach said Faulk isn't expected to miss time once spring practices kick off Feb. 27.
247Sports

War Eagle Wakeup: Auburn lands pair of huge Friday commitments

Welcome to War Eagle Wakeup, a new video series at Auburn Undercover where, as often as possible, we'll look to recap the previous day's most pertinent news with a short video breakdown. Saturday morning, Christian Clemente quickly runs through the commitments of Labaron Philon and Walker White.
