247Sports
Bruce Pearl 'very disappointed' with ending of Auburn's loss at Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Auburn's defensive battle ended with jubilation from the home crowd, and outrage from Auburn's bench. With Tennessee leading 46-43, Auburn point guard Wendell Green Jr. was handed the ball from Johni Broome, beyond the arc, then rose up for a tying attempt from beyond the arc. It hit rim as the final buzzer sounded for a Tennessee win, but Bruce Pearl and his players immediately flew out of their seats, pleading with officials about a foul on the shot.
Alabama edge rusher seeing plenty of Vols, enjoys 'amazing' junior day
An edge rusher from Alabama who has received nearly 20 offers recently returned to Tennessee to attend one of the Vols' junior days.
Everything Rick Barnes said about No. 2 Vols' win over No. 25 Auburn
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 2 Tennessee's 44-41 win over Auburn on Saturday afternoon inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's what Barnes had to say after the Vols improved to 19-4 on the season and 8-2 in SEC play. If it’s nice to be...
247Sports
Auburn's top 2023 recruit good to go for spring practices
AUBURN, Alabama — The biggest fish in Auburn's 2023 class will be ready for spring practices. Early enrollee Keldric Faulk played through a wrist issue his senior season at Highland Home High School, then had minor work done after the year. He'd been in a wrist cast and a sling for the first few weeks of Auburn's winter workouts, but his new defensive line coach said Faulk isn't expected to miss time once spring practices kick off Feb. 27.
247Sports
War Eagle Wakeup: Auburn lands pair of huge Friday commitments
Welcome to War Eagle Wakeup, a new video series at Auburn Undercover where, as often as possible, we'll look to recap the previous day's most pertinent news with a short video breakdown. Saturday morning, Christian Clemente quickly runs through the commitments of Labaron Philon and Walker White.
