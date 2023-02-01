Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closed, moving to remote learning Wednesday due to ice, winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced that they will be closed or students will learn remotely Wednesday because of the winter weather and ice that have hit the state this week. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Oklahoma City Public Schools announced Wednesday, Feb. 1 will...
Newly proposed vouchers would not fully pay for private school tuition
New proposed vouchers cannot cover the cost for many private schools around Oklahoma City metro.
KOCO
Oklahoma meteorologist says Chinese balloon differs from those conducting weather research
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted over Kansas City Friday. China said the device is a high-altitude balloon used for weather research, but there is skepticism from the Pentagon. The U.S. has been tracking the balloon since it was spotted over Montana about 60,000 feet above the ground.
Oklahoma woman’s never-ending tiny home issues now fixed after months
KFOR brought you this story a couple of weeks ago about an Oklahoma woman having never ending issues after she purchased a mobile home from Tiny House Outlet of OKC.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma late Wednesday
A third round of ice is heading into Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. He says ice showers will slowly creep to the north, and the highest chance of ice accumulations happen tonight.
KOCO
Third round of ice brings more slick, dangerous road conditions to Oklahoma
A third wave of winter weather brought more freezing rain and ice to Oklahoma on Thursday, causing slick road conditions throughout the state. Open the video player above for coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below is a running blog following the winter weather conditions in Oklahoma.
KFOR
Team effort announced to help increase nursing graduates
Team effort announced to help increase nursing graduates. Team effort announced to help increase nursing graduates. OKC to get $800,000 to create plan to make streets …. OKC to get $800,000 to create plan to make streets safer. Yard Fire Heroes Honored. Oklahoma receiving more than $23 million for safer...
SSM Health St. Anthony, Oklahoma City University hope to address state’s nursing shortage with new program
A hospital system and local university are teaming up - hoping to help alleviate our state's critical shortage of nurses.
News On 6
Oklahoma City Thunder Host Birthday Party For Teenage Girl
The Oklahoma City Thunder threw 15 year-old, Brittany Martinez, an extra special quinceañera. All of the staff came together to set up a once in a lifetime experience for the birthday girl. The Oklahoma City Thunder are also celebrating their birthday of 15 years in Oklahoma City.
KOKI FOX 23
You do what?! AAA debunks winter driving myths
From four-wheel drive to using beet juice to treat icy surfaces, AAA Oklahoma is tackling some winter weather myths. “When it gets just completely covered in ice, the only thing you’re going to do with four-wheel drive is slide all four tires,” said Jason Cravens, fleet manager for AAA Oklahoma.
Looking for love? OKC Animal Welfare has pets in need
If you are looking for someone who only has eyes for you, you won't want to miss out on some of the lovable pets at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare.
News On 6
Oklahoma Hospital Announces Partnership To Address Critical Nursing Shortage
Oklahoma City University and SSM Health St. Anthony's announce a new partnership. This is to help combat the critical shortage of nursing professionals in the state. "We know we are facing a shortage of up to a million nurses across the country in the next six years," Elain Richardson, the Regional Chief Nursing Officer at SSM, said.
News On 6
OKC Thunder Visit FD Moon Middle School To Kick Off Black History Month
The Oklahoma City Thunder are stepping off the court and out into the community this February to celebrate Black History Month. Thunder power forward Kenrich Williams, dropped in on a black history lesson at Moon Middle School Friday to kick off the month-long celebration. Joined by local historian Bruce Fisher, they celebrated the power of youth voices.
‘It’s troubling’: Edmond Public Schools sees 150 resignations in six months resulting in some classes not receiving grades
Since the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, Edmond Public Schools has confirmed 150 employees have resigned.
‘An angel’: Vet returns wallet in chance encounter
Ann-Lisette Caveny did something perhaps we've all done in our lives: she lost her wallet.
OnlyInYourState
Your Stomach Will Love You For Trying These Epic Burgers In Oklahoma
If you’re searching for the best burgers in Oklahoma, look no further than Burger Punk. This quirky and inventive eatery has been making waves in the OKC food scene, offering creative and delicious burgers that are sure to delight even the most discerning of palates. The next time you’re craving this American classic with a side of crinkle fries, pay a visit to Burger Punk…we promise your stomach will love you for trying it.
KOCO
OKC Astronomy Club hosting watch party to view green comet that hasn't been seen since Stone Age
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans will be able to see a green comet in the sky that hasn't been seen since the Stone Age. At the beginning of this week, the comet approached its closest point on its path to Earth; however, you can still see it Friday night. Now that the snow and ice have cleared, it's the perfect time to get outside and view the green comet.
KOCO
MAPS 4 board approves millions to fight homelessness in Oklahoma City
Millions of dollars were approved on Thursday to fight homelessness through Oklahoma City's MAPS 4 program. The plan included a partnership with the Oklahoma City Housing Authority to add more than 500 supportive and transitional units, preserve 1,500 public housing units and build 150 workforce homes. "This is just a...
pdjnews.com
The long wait: A heart transplant story 14 years in the making
Augustus ‘Gus’ Harbert is proof that good things come to those who wait. After 14 long years, he finally got a new heart! His heart transplant took place on Nov. 2, 2022, at the INTEGRIS Health Nazih Zuhdi Transplant Institute in Oklahoma City. “I just broke down crying when they told me the news,” Gus remembers. “I had gotten to the point that I really didn’t think it was ever going to happen…
KOCO
Third round of winter weather coming to Oklahoma after another day of freezing rain, sleet
A second round of winter weather featuring sleet and freezing rain has been moving across Oklahoma, with the biggest impact being in southern Oklahoma and heading into the eastern part of the state. Open the video player above for coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below was...
