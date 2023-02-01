ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma late Wednesday

A third round of ice is heading into Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. He says ice showers will slowly creep to the north, and the highest chance of ice accumulations happen tonight.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Team effort announced to help increase nursing graduates

Team effort announced to help increase nursing graduates. Team effort announced to help increase nursing graduates. OKC to get $800,000 to create plan to make streets …. OKC to get $800,000 to create plan to make streets safer. Yard Fire Heroes Honored. Oklahoma receiving more than $23 million for safer...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City Thunder Host Birthday Party For Teenage Girl

The Oklahoma City Thunder threw 15 year-old, Brittany Martinez, an extra special quinceañera. All of the staff came together to set up a once in a lifetime experience for the birthday girl. The Oklahoma City Thunder are also celebrating their birthday of 15 years in Oklahoma City.
KOKI FOX 23

You do what?! AAA debunks winter driving myths

From four-wheel drive to using beet juice to treat icy surfaces, AAA Oklahoma is tackling some winter weather myths. “When it gets just completely covered in ice, the only thing you’re going to do with four-wheel drive is slide all four tires,” said Jason Cravens, fleet manager for AAA Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma Hospital Announces Partnership To Address Critical Nursing Shortage

Oklahoma City University and SSM Health St. Anthony's announce a new partnership. This is to help combat the critical shortage of nursing professionals in the state. "We know we are facing a shortage of up to a million nurses across the country in the next six years," Elain Richardson, the Regional Chief Nursing Officer at SSM, said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKC Thunder Visit FD Moon Middle School To Kick Off Black History Month

The Oklahoma City Thunder are stepping off the court and out into the community this February to celebrate Black History Month. Thunder power forward Kenrich Williams, dropped in on a black history lesson at Moon Middle School Friday to kick off the month-long celebration. Joined by local historian Bruce Fisher, they celebrated the power of youth voices.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OnlyInYourState

Your Stomach Will Love You For Trying These Epic Burgers In Oklahoma

If you’re searching for the best burgers in Oklahoma, look no further than Burger Punk. This quirky and inventive eatery has been making waves in the OKC food scene, offering creative and delicious burgers that are sure to delight even the most discerning of palates. The next time you’re craving this American classic with a side of crinkle fries, pay a visit to Burger Punk…we promise your stomach will love you for trying it.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

MAPS 4 board approves millions to fight homelessness in Oklahoma City

Millions of dollars were approved on Thursday to fight homelessness through Oklahoma City's MAPS 4 program. The plan included a partnership with the Oklahoma City Housing Authority to add more than 500 supportive and transitional units, preserve 1,500 public housing units and build 150 workforce homes. "This is just a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
pdjnews.com

The long wait: A heart transplant story 14 years in the making

Augustus ‘Gus’ Harbert is proof that good things come to those who wait. After 14 long years, he finally got a new heart! His heart transplant took place on Nov. 2, 2022, at the INTEGRIS Health Nazih Zuhdi Transplant Institute in Oklahoma City. “I just broke down crying when they told me the news,” Gus remembers. “I had gotten to the point that I really didn’t think it was ever going to happen…
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

