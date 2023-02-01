Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
Multnomah County Chair announces plan to get homeless people directly into housing
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's hard to deny that downtown Portland has been through a lot the past few years. And part of what has caused a spike in concern about crime and safety is the desperation that comes with an ever-present homeless population. As the city and county grapple...
‘Incredible stop’: Giant SE Portland fire limited to garage
A fire ravaged a home in Southeast Portland and spread to cars in the driveway in the early hours of Saturday.
Portland to open its first RV Safe Park
PORTLAND, Ore. — Crews have finished work on Sunderland RV Safe Park, Portland's first outdoor shelter for people living in their RVs, city leaders announced on Friday. The RV Safe Park is part of the city's short-term shelters program for homeless people, which is supposed to include six Safe Rest Villages.
Portland area preschool taxes and predatory tactics: Steve Duin column
Nate Gelbard has been living in Multnomah County since 2001, most recently in Arbor Lodge. He has an uncomplicated, uncompromising approach to paying taxes. “I pay my property taxes every year because they send me a bill,” says Gelbard, who just left Oracle – where he spent eight years providing cloud security – to work for a tech firm based in Holland.
'These folks are some of the hardest working people in the city' | Portland City Laborers enter day 3 of strike
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of workers for the City of Portland — members of Laborers International Union of North America Local 483 — are still on strike as of Saturday night. The union first went on strike at midnight Thursday after no agreement was reached with the city during Wednesday's mediation session, according to city officials.
County Chair Vega Pederson announces $14M homelessness aid plan
In an effort to take on unsheltered homelessness, Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson announced Friday a new $14 million plan to provide more shelter.
Multnomah County says it plans to pay landlords a year’s rent to rapidly house people living in tents in, near downtown Portland
Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson announced a plan Friday to quickly house hundreds of people living unsheltered in and near downtown Portland by guaranteeing private landlords a year’s rent. The plan will build off the county’s successful 2022 Move In Multnomah pilot program, which used $4 million to...
Lake Oswego investment adviser, known for KATU appearances, to lose licenses
A Lake Oswego investment adviser who attracted some of his customers with frequent appearances on a local television station will soon lose his license to operate in Oregon. The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation accused David Swanson of defrauding several of his elderly clients. On Thursday, the division permanently revoked Swanson’s investment adviser and insurance licenses. The revocation goes into effect March 1.
rtands.com
TriMet’s MAX Red Line Project Enters Second Phase of Work
Construction on TriMet's A Better Red MAX Extension and Reliability Project has reached a major milestone more than a year and four months after it broke ground. The project is now more than halfway complete and is entering the second phase of work on time and on budget. A Better...
Community members voice concerns over possible closure of Legacy Mount Hood Birth Center
GRESHAM, Ore. — Dozens of people gathered in Gresham Thursday night to ask questions and voice concerns, as well as possible solutions after Legacy Health announced plans earlier this week to close its Family Birth Center at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center in Gresham. The hospital system cited a...
WWEEK
Water Bureau Slams the Brakes on Willamette River Crossing Project
After more than 12 years of planning and preparation and the expenditure of $38 million, the Portland Water Bureau today abruptly halted work on the planned construction of a new water pipeline under the Willamette River. With the Willamette River Crossing project (WRX), the Water Bureau planned to lay a...
Shooting leaves 1 dead in SE Portland’s Mill Park neighborhood
One man is dead after a shooting in Southeast Portland's Mill Park neighborhood, authorities said.
opb.org
Oregon City officials worry drivers will avoid tolls on Interstate 205 and use already congested streets
Oregon Department of Transportation leaders are looking to implement tolling on Interstate 205 over the Abernethy and Tualatin River Bridges. The first toll could go into effect as early as next year. The state agency also plans to use a program of congestion pricing, where tolls are higher during the busiest times of the day. new revenue will pay for highway and bridge improvements, including seismic upgrades, and relieve congestion.
Portland watchdog says city should waive fines for those who failed to pay new homeless services, preschool taxes
A Portland government watchdog says the city’s tax department should waive penalties for all high-income households that failed to pay a pair of newly created taxes to fund homeless services and universal preschool — or at least inform people that they are eligible to have the fines canceled or refunded.
Björnson Vineyard makes history in Oregon’s Eola-Amity Hills
I drove up Bethel Heights Road to meet with Pattie and Mark Björnson, co-founders of Björnson Vineyards in Salem. I had no idea I was going to taste an incredible white wine made with one of the world’s rarest grapes. Björnson Vineyard is best known for: hospitality....
Tigard land swap of River Terrace 2.0 approved by Metro
Tigard will get moving on planning for the next phase of River Terrace, which could add 4,500 new homes to the city. Construction isn't expected to start before 2026.
KGW
Portland to open its first outdoor shelter for those living in their RVs
The Sunderland RV Safe Park has the capacity to hold 55 vehicles. The city of Portland hasn't announced an official opening day yet.
‘I want everybody to win’: Gresham food cart pod hit by break-in
“The law can only go so far."
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
OPINION: ODOT tolling plan can't even answer basic question: How much?
Oregon City resident who commutes to Tualatin: Don't saddle Clackamas County residents with unknown costs
KGW
