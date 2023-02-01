Read full article on original website
Evanna Lynch actually had a nine-year relationship with her Harry Potter co-star
Evanna Lynch, best known for her role as Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter franchise, was in a nine-year relationship with one of her co-stars. The 31-year-old Irish actress first joined the hugely successful series in 2007, when Luna made her debut appearance in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.
Emma Watson Refused to Undress or Do Drugs in Films Just to Avoid Her ‘Harry Potter’ Image
Although concerned with being typecast, there were certain roles Emma Watson wasn’t too keen on playing just for the sake of leaving ‘Harry Potter’ behind.
Daniel Radcliffe Admitted to Hooking Up With a Few ‘Harry Potter’ Fans
Daniel Radcliffe once admitted he hooked up with a few 'Harry Potter' fans over the years, before he settled down with his current partner.
Why Bill Nighy Was So Intent On Joining The Cast Of Harry Potter
The "Harry Potter" series, written by J.K. Rowling, is full of magic, suspense, and intense moments that keep readers on the edge of their seats. Though there are storylines that disappeared without explanation, the franchise is critically acclaimed, thanks to both the books and their film adaptations. While the novels...
Eddie Redmayne Claims ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Franchise Won’t Continue: ‘There’s Nothing That I’m Aware Of’
JM HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock The end of an era? Eddie Redmayne seemingly confirmed that the Fantastic Beasts franchise won't be moving forward after last year's The Secrets of Dumbledore. The Oscar winner, 41, broke the news during a Friday, January 20, interview with NME when asked whether he would return for a fourth film. “I mean, at […]
Octavia Spencer Says Whoopi Goldberg Encouraged Her to 'Get Your Education' Before Pursuing Acting
Octavia Spencer received some sage wisdom from Whoopi Goldberg early in her career. The Academy Award winner, 52, recounted last week on WTF with Marc Maron her experience interning in the extras casting department on Goldberg's 1990 film The Long Walk Home when she was just 17. "It was pretty...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Reveals Tom Cruise ‘Really Didn’t Want’ to Make the Sequel
Writers and producers spend decades trying to convince Tom Cruise to make the sequel to his 1986 hit Top GunBut he “really didn’t want to” mess with perfection and risk ruining the legacy with a shotty continuation. But when director Joseph Kosinski came to him with the plot of Top Gun: Maverick, his attitude changed.
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
Salma Hayek Says Channing Tatum 'Magic Mike' Lap Dance 'Nearly Killed' Her
Salma Hayek shared a wild story from working with Channing Tatum on the new Magic Mike film, joking that a lap dance he gives her character "nearly killed" the actress. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmell Live, Hayek shared the story, telling the host, "You know, this one part that's not in it where I'm upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn't do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head."
Ashton Kutcher Says Mila Kunis Refused to Let Him Turn Down ‘That ’90s Show’: ‘We’re Doing It,’ No Matter the Script
When it came time to reprising Kelso in Netflix’s “That ’70s Show” sequel series “That ’90s Show,” Ashton Kutcher did not have a choice. As the actor recently told Esquire magazine, his former co-star and wife Kunis refused to let him turn down the sequel project. Not even a potentially bad script would let Kutcher off the hook. According to Kutcher, when the pitch first came in for the duo to reprise their roles as Kelso and Jackie, Kunis told him: “[She] goes, ‘You know, we owe our entire careers to this show. It doesn’t matter what the script is, we’re...
Michael B. Jordan Talks Keeping Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Role A Secret And How Creed III Factored In
Michael B. Jordan returned as Killmonger in Black Panther 2, but Creed III ended up being a factor in making it happen.
Charlie Hunnam Just Reignited ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Fans Desire For Him to Join the DCEU
A new photo from ‘Rebel Moon’ has fans convinced ‘Sons of Anarchy’ star Charlie Hunnam should be the Green Arrow in the DCEU.
‘Harry Potter’: Daniel Radcliffe Sometimes Showed Up to Set Still Drunk From the Night Before
Over 10 years in the Harry Potter movies, we saw Daniel Radcliffe mature from a skinny 12-year-old to a dashing 22-year-old man, but not without struggles of his own.
Emma Thompson Said Kenneth Branagh and Helena Bonham Carter’s Affair Was All ‘Blood Under the Bridge’ 18 Years After Her Divorce
Kenneth Branagh and Helena Bonham Carter continued their romance for about five years, even after he and Emma Thompson divorced.
Jennifer Grey Dishes on the ‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel and How It Will Honor Patrick Swayze
“Nobody puts Baby in a corner.” And nobody puts actress Jennifer Grey in a sequel unless it pays homage to her late co-star, Patrick Swayze. In Aug. 2020, it was reported that a Dirty Dancing sequel was in the works at Lionsgate, 36 years after the original instant classic film premiered.
6 movies coming in February you need to watch
The dog days of winter are upon us, but the party is still going on at the multiplex. Holdovers from 2022 like Avatar: The Way of Water, A Man Called Otto, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish are still going strong, and newer fare like the horror comedy hit M3GAN and the sicko sci-fi movie Infinity Pool are both delighting and shocking audiences.
If Scott Lang dies in ‘Quantumania’, James Gunn needs to cast Paul Rudd as DC’s own Ant-Man
The odds are not looking good for Scott Lang going into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ask any Marvel fan, and they’ll likely tell you that they are fearing for the astonishing shrinking hero’s safety as he heads towards what could be a fateful showdown with Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror, potentially the most dangerous villain the Avengers have ever faced. There’s a high a chance this could be Paul Rudd’s final hurrah in the MCU, then. But, luckily for him, James Gunn is starting up his own superhero universe over at DC that might be in need of his services.
‘Terminal List’ Prequel Starring Taylor Kitsch in the Works
Days after Amazon announced The Terminal List is officially returning for a second season, the news surfaced that the streaming service is also working on a prequel to the hit series. TVLine reports that Taylor Kitsch will be starring in The Terminal List prequel. Although it is still untitled, the...
Armie Hammer says Robert Downey Jr. overcame the 'woke-mob' of cancel culture
Vanity Fair reported in July 2022 that Robert Downey Jr. paid for Armie Hammer's rehab following the sexual abuse allegations.
Taylor Lautner Reveals Moment He Knew Girlfriend Taylor Swift and Kanye West Weren't in Skit at VMAs 2009
Taylor Lautner is revealing his major regret from his relationship with his ex Taylor Swift. The Twilight actor admits he wasn't thinking straight at first when Kanye West infamously grabbed the microphone from the singer at the 2009 VMAs while she was accepting the award for best female video of the year.
