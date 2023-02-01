ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Evanna Lynch actually had a nine-year relationship with her Harry Potter co-star

Evanna Lynch, best known for her role as Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter franchise, was in a nine-year relationship with one of her co-stars. The 31-year-old Irish actress first joined the hugely successful series in 2007, when Luna made her debut appearance in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.
Why Bill Nighy Was So Intent On Joining The Cast Of Harry Potter

The "Harry Potter" series, written by J.K. Rowling, is full of magic, suspense, and intense moments that keep readers on the edge of their seats. Though there are storylines that disappeared without explanation, the franchise is critically acclaimed, thanks to both the books and their film adaptations. While the novels...
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel

A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
Salma Hayek Says Channing Tatum 'Magic Mike' Lap Dance 'Nearly Killed' Her

Salma Hayek shared a wild story from working with Channing Tatum on the new Magic Mike film, joking that a lap dance he gives her character "nearly killed" the actress. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmell Live, Hayek shared the story, telling the host, "You know, this one part that's not in it where I'm upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn't do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head."
Ashton Kutcher Says Mila Kunis Refused to Let Him Turn Down ‘That ’90s Show’: ‘We’re Doing It,’ No Matter the Script

When it came time to reprising Kelso in Netflix’s “That ’70s Show” sequel series “That ’90s Show,” Ashton Kutcher did not have a choice. As the actor recently told Esquire magazine, his former co-star and wife Kunis refused to let him turn down the sequel project. Not even a potentially bad script would let Kutcher off the hook. According to Kutcher, when the pitch first came in for the duo to reprise their roles as Kelso and Jackie, Kunis told him: “[She] goes, ‘You know, we owe our entire careers to this show. It doesn’t matter what the script is, we’re...
6 movies coming in February you need to watch

The dog days of winter are upon us, but the party is still going on at the multiplex. Holdovers from 2022 like Avatar: The Way of Water, A Man Called Otto, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish are still going strong, and newer fare like the horror comedy hit M3GAN and the sicko sci-fi movie Infinity Pool are both delighting and shocking audiences.
If Scott Lang dies in ‘Quantumania’, James Gunn needs to cast Paul Rudd as DC’s own Ant-Man

The odds are not looking good for Scott Lang going into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ask any Marvel fan, and they’ll likely tell you that they are fearing for the astonishing shrinking hero’s safety as he heads towards what could be a fateful showdown with Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror, potentially the most dangerous villain the Avengers have ever faced. There’s a high a chance this could be Paul Rudd’s final hurrah in the MCU, then. But, luckily for him, James Gunn is starting up his own superhero universe over at DC that might be in need of his services.
‘Terminal List’ Prequel Starring Taylor Kitsch in the Works

Days after Amazon announced The Terminal List is officially returning for a second season, the news surfaced that the streaming service is also working on a prequel to the hit series. TVLine reports that Taylor Kitsch will be starring in The Terminal List prequel. Although it is still untitled, the...

