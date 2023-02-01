ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ocala Gazette

Ocala civic activist dies

Sylvia Jones, a longtime and devoted civic activist, passed away unexpectedly in Ocala on Feb. 1 at the age of 72. Jones, who was an educator and former speech writer for Gov. Bob Graham, was active in many areas of the community and was always keen on improving the quality of life for others. In fact, her daughter Trellis N. Williams said on Friday that the last conversation she had with her mother was about a recent gun show in West Ocala at the ED Croskey Community Center. The city of Ocala-owned center is in a neighborhood in which six people were shot on Jan. 1 and two of them died.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Woman charged after attacking a family member with a machete

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is charged with domestic aggravated battery after going after her family member with a 30-inch blade. 2 women were in an argument over taxes at the Bellamy Grand Apartments on SW 75th Street in Gainesville. At around 8:30 p.m., it escalated into a physical...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala activist Sylvia Jones dead at 72

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala activist Sylvia Jones, 72, died on Wednesday. A family member posted on her Facebook account thanking the community for support during their time of loss. They also say a celebration of life is being planned. Jones is an Ocala High graduate and known for her...
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man arrested with drugs while riding bicycle

A Leesburg man with drugs was arrested while riding a bicycle in Fruitland Park. A Fruitland Park police officer was on patrol when he saw a man, later identified as 37-year-old Jason Jermaine Simpson, riding a bicycle early Thursday morning northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27. The bike did not have an operable rear light as required by Florida law.
LEESBURG, FL
PSki17

These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
FLORIDA STATE
leesburg-news.com

Homeless Leesburg man arrested after caught behind wheel of car

A homeless Leesburg man was arrested Wednesday for driving while his license was revoked for drunk driving. James Eric Michaels, 51, was spotted driving a beige Buick down Orange Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department. The officer ran the Illinois license plate and learned the...
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Flagler County middle school student accused of making bomb threat

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A middle school student in Flagler County has been arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat in an email. According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, a student notified the school administration about an email he received from a fellow Indian Trails Middle School student Friday.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man suffers facial swelling in pepper spray attack at his home

A Leesburg man suffered facial swelling in a pepper spray attack at his home. The attack occurred at about 10 p.m. Jan. 28 at the man’s residence in the 11500 block of Harbor Road. The man returned home and found his female roommate in a car with 37-year-old Corey Ulmer of Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
LEESBURG, FL
WEAR

Two abducted Missouri children found in Florida with kidnapper

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. -- Florida police have found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since March 2022. The non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, was detained and arrested on an active kidnapping warrant out of Clay County, Missouri. According to High Springs Police, officers stopped Gilley's vehicle...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville police search for suspect in double homicide shooting

A man was severely injured in a downtown Gainesville shooting that left two others dead, the Gainesville Police Department said. GPD responded to a 911 call around 1:43 a.m. Thursday, in which a man reported he was shot at 200 NW 3rd Ave, which is located two blocks north of University Ave.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy