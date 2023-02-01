Read full article on original website
Ocala civic activist dies
Sylvia Jones, a longtime and devoted civic activist, passed away unexpectedly in Ocala on Feb. 1 at the age of 72. Jones, who was an educator and former speech writer for Gov. Bob Graham, was active in many areas of the community and was always keen on improving the quality of life for others. In fact, her daughter Trellis N. Williams said on Friday that the last conversation she had with her mother was about a recent gun show in West Ocala at the ED Croskey Community Center. The city of Ocala-owned center is in a neighborhood in which six people were shot on Jan. 1 and two of them died.
WCJB
Woman charged after attacking a family member with a machete
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is charged with domestic aggravated battery after going after her family member with a 30-inch blade. 2 women were in an argument over taxes at the Bellamy Grand Apartments on SW 75th Street in Gainesville. At around 8:30 p.m., it escalated into a physical...
WCJB
Ocala activist Sylvia Jones dead at 72
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala activist Sylvia Jones, 72, died on Wednesday. A family member posted on her Facebook account thanking the community for support during their time of loss. They also say a celebration of life is being planned. Jones is an Ocala High graduate and known for her...
WCJB
Alachua County Jail gets new leadership: lieutenant, captain of security, more
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office announced big changes in leadership at their Department of the Jail Friday afternoon. Detention Officer Jon Hoover was promoted to Acting Captain of the Security Operations Division. Sergeant Jerrayllius Roams was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in the Security Operations...
2 arrested and charged with child trafficking in multiple counties
Two people have been arrested and charged with human trafficking after the teenage victim reported them to law enforcement.
ocala-news.com
Ocala to celebrate Black History Month with ‘African American Contributions’ event on February 6
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host a new program in honor of Black History Month on Monday, February 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place. Black History Month is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man arrested with drugs while riding bicycle
A Leesburg man with drugs was arrested while riding a bicycle in Fruitland Park. A Fruitland Park police officer was on patrol when he saw a man, later identified as 37-year-old Jason Jermaine Simpson, riding a bicycle early Thursday morning northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27. The bike did not have an operable rear light as required by Florida law.
WCJB
Dispute over Gainesville Police’s K-9 unit impacting investigation into deadly shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a shooting that killed two people in Downtown Gainesville, Police called for help from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. However, Sheriff’s officials say GPD’s request to deploy the Sheriff’s K-9 unit was denied because they already had a K-9 on site. GPD...
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
leesburg-news.com
Homeless Leesburg man arrested after caught behind wheel of car
A homeless Leesburg man was arrested Wednesday for driving while his license was revoked for drunk driving. James Eric Michaels, 51, was spotted driving a beige Buick down Orange Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department. The officer ran the Illinois license plate and learned the...
wuft.org
Community gives back to Gainesville waiter after he survives motorcycle accident
Wearing a helmet and gear while riding his motorcycle is non-negotiable for Brad Coblentz. But one wrong turn from an uninsured driver left him with 30 staples in his neck, nine broken ribs, a broken wrist — and no way to pay for it. Without relatives in town, the...
WESH
Flagler County middle school student accused of making bomb threat
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A middle school student in Flagler County has been arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat in an email. According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, a student notified the school administration about an email he received from a fellow Indian Trails Middle School student Friday.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man suffers facial swelling in pepper spray attack at his home
A Leesburg man suffered facial swelling in a pepper spray attack at his home. The attack occurred at about 10 p.m. Jan. 28 at the man’s residence in the 11500 block of Harbor Road. The man returned home and found his female roommate in a car with 37-year-old Corey Ulmer of Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
leesburg-news.com
High school student arrested in attempted arson at upscale development
A 16-year-old high school student has been arrested on a charge of with arson after an investigation by Lake County sheriff’s detectives into a fire at an upscale development. Deputies were dispatched to The Reserve housing development in Minneola when a suspicious fire was reported on Jan. 9. A...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of raping 80-year-old woman with cancer arrested: police
A man who is a person of interest in the sexual assault of an 80-year-old Ocala woman with cancer has been arrested, according to police. Taquino Williams, 31, was arrested on Friday.
fox35orlando.com
Neighbors fearful after man allegedly raped 80-year-old Florida woman with cancer
OCALA, Fla. - The Ocala Police Department is investigating a sexual battery of an elderly woman. Police said a man made his way into her apartment, where she lives alone, held a screwdriver up to her, and raped her. People at Saddleworth Greene were astonished to hear what happened to...
WEAR
Two abducted Missouri children found in Florida with kidnapper
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. -- Florida police have found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since March 2022. The non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, was detained and arrested on an active kidnapping warrant out of Clay County, Missouri. According to High Springs Police, officers stopped Gilley's vehicle...
‘Heinous’: Man accused of raping an Ocala woman, 80, battling cancer has been arrested
Ocala police said they have arrested a man who is accused of raping an elderly Woman.
WCJB
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A shooting in Gainesville left two people dead early Thursday morning and a third person wounded. Gainesville Police are actively searching for the suspected gunman. On Thursday afternoon, the police department released a video of a person in the area of the shooting and is asking...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville police search for suspect in double homicide shooting
A man was severely injured in a downtown Gainesville shooting that left two others dead, the Gainesville Police Department said. GPD responded to a 911 call around 1:43 a.m. Thursday, in which a man reported he was shot at 200 NW 3rd Ave, which is located two blocks north of University Ave.
