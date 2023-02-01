Sylvia Jones, a longtime and devoted civic activist, passed away unexpectedly in Ocala on Feb. 1 at the age of 72. Jones, who was an educator and former speech writer for Gov. Bob Graham, was active in many areas of the community and was always keen on improving the quality of life for others. In fact, her daughter Trellis N. Williams said on Friday that the last conversation she had with her mother was about a recent gun show in West Ocala at the ED Croskey Community Center. The city of Ocala-owned center is in a neighborhood in which six people were shot on Jan. 1 and two of them died.

