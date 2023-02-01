ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CultureMap Austin

5 Texas cities visit high rankings on best family-friendly vacations list

Austinites looking to create lasting memories with their families don’t need to look further than their own state. In a new report from lawn care company Lawn Love, Austin scored No. 29 in the Best Cities for Kid-Friendly Vacations, behind Houston (No. 8), San Antonio (No. 10), and Dallas (No. 11), and ahead of Fort Worth (No. 44). 200 of America’s largest cities were ranked using 23 metrics, including affordability, family-friendly accommodations, attractions, transportation options, and more. Austin did better than average on most metrics except affordability (No. 115 of 200). In an odd order for any Austinite that's tried...
HOUSTON, TX
krbe.com

“A Day in the Life of a Texan”

With the Rodeo quickly approaching, it seems as if all of Houston is gearing up for the festivities. One Houston area local, Ara Hollyday, did so in a way that many of his generation are these days: he turned to TikTok. Ara is an actor, writer, and comedian who was born and raised in Houston, and so if anyone knows the hilarious stereotypes about what it means to be “Texan”, it’s him.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Austin

2 Hollywood celebrities tried some of Austin’s best sushi this week, plus more top stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. 2 Hollywood celebrities dined at one of Austin’s best restaurants this week. While most Austinites cozied up at home this week, these famous spouses ate at an award-winning restaurant before a screening of their new film.2. Austin's flagship Kendra Scott store transforms into mini-Museum of Ice Cream for Valentine's Day. Here's one sweet collaboration you won't want to miss — and it launches this weekend!3. Texas scores top ranking among best states for dating, says new report. This Valentine’s Day is for the unattached, and it turns out Texas is a pretty great place to be single. 4. This Tesla rental service got me from Austin to Houston, despite my best efforts. A Tesla is a smooth ride, and the UFODrive self-service process ensures a smooth trip — if you pay attention. 5. Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend. Festive (fictional) funerals, demon barbers, live podcasts, and more reasons to venture out as the weather warms up this weekend.
AUSTIN, TX
KHOU

Spotlighting Black-owned businesses across Houston area

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting Black-owned businesses across the Houston area. With nearly 23% of African Americans making Houston's population, Black culture is cemented throughout our city. That's why it's no surprise that you can find Black-owned businesses just about anywhere across the Houston area, including downtown, the museum district, and the many Black communities that make Houston, Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Is Houston the South? This map got everyone talking

Add "imaginary geography" to the list of things we've fervently argued about on Twitter. A map that supposedly defines the South down to the county level from International Center for Law and Economics editor R.J. Lehmann made the rounds on Twitter, and some people had big feelings about it. According...
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Wildly popular Nashville hot chicken chain's big Houston cancellation heats up week's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.1. Wildly popular Nashville hot chicken chain cancels plans for first Houston location. Construction costs and other issues scuttled the restaurant's plans.2. Creative Heights burger joint quietly shutters after more than a decade. Fans of Sticky Monkey burgers and Buffalo fries will have to drive to Pearland or Galveston to satisfy their cravings.3. Longtime Houston fast casual restaurant darts into The Woodlands with fresh new location. The restaurant serves the same updated menu as the recently-renovated River Oaks location.4. Thriving drive-thru salad restaurant freshens up Houston with first outpost and more on the way. The Arizona-based restaurant's first three Houston-area locations are opening this month.5. Towering downtown skyscraper and former headquarters for oil giant set for new high-rise apartment conversion. At the time of its opening, the building was considered the tallest building west of the Mississippi River.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Austin

8 Austin exhibits to seduce the senses this February

Enjoy art to your heart’s content this month in Austin with exhibits that will romance the intellect and seduce the senses. Meagan Hofstetter’s bold colors and intuitive abstract pieces bedazzle at the Dougherty Arts Center, while Candace Hick’s embroidered composition books on canvas emerge from her fascination with learning. Cowboys and horses with a dash of Banksy-influence dot Brandon Owen’s canvases at Vaughn Gallery, and a show at the Blanton explores artists and their “Day Jobs." Get fired up and inspired with these opportunities and more this February.Camiba Gallery“EXISTENCIA: Daniel Rodríguez Collazo and Edgardo Kerlegand” — Now through February 25“Existencia”...
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Beyoncé comes home to Texas as part of highly anticipated new world stadium tour

Hear ye, Texas: Our queen is coming. Houston-born Beyoncé will grace the Lone Star State with her presence on two different stops as part of her just-announced Renaissance World Tour. Austin Beyhive fans will have to travel, but hey, at least she's coming.She'll first stop in Dallas on September 21, where she'll play at the AT&T Stadium before heading to her hometown on September 23 at Houston's NRG Stadium.Ticketing for the world tour dates go on sale Monday, February 6. BeyHive members will enjoy an exclusive presale, while other fans can register now with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan technology here. Those...
HOUSTON, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Avoid These 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas, ‘1’ Is Closer Than You Think

It is easy to love living in Central Texas. Killeen-Temple gives us everything from great places to live, eat, and close proximity to all the major points of interest. We may not often make the list of most glamorous places to live in the state, but at least we're safer than most. Houston is filled with rocket scientists, and they still can't figure out how to prevent crime.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

These Houston-area bakeries are the best, according to KPRC 2 viewers

HOUSTON – Houston has a sweet tooth and we found out from you where you grab the best sweets, breads and baked goods in the area. Thank you for sharing your recommendations. We’ve included links to the establishments named if we could. If you didn’t get a chance to weigh in, leave your picks in the comments. We’d love to feature your favorites in an update on this article.
HOUSTON, TX
PLANetizen

A Mixed-Use Vision for Houston Landfill Site

In the Kinder Institute for Urban Research Urban Edge blog, Nancy Sarnoff writes that the future of a former Houston landfill is in question as the city and a local non-profit debate how to redevelop the site. The city recently bought around half of the 143-acre site, with plans to...
HOUSTON, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Forget Punxsutawney Phil, In Texas We Have ‘Bee Cave Bob’ The Armadillo

Those of us in Texas have our very own forecaster of spring and our very own Armadillo Day on February 2 to compete with Groundhog Day in Pennsylvania. "Punxsutawney Phil" and his ancestors have been predicting spring since the 1800s but for the 14th year, "Bee Cave Bob" has been predicting whether we in Texas are going to have six more weeks of winter or see an early spring.
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap Austin

Rapper Lil Wayne rises from the dead for 2023 tour with stop in Austin

Rap icon Lil Wayne's 2023 "Welcome To Tha Carter Tour" will make a stop at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin on May 4.The 28-city spring tour, announced January 31, kicks off on April 4 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, lasting for a little more than a month before wrapping up in Los Angeles on May 13.He plans three stops in Texas. In addition to Austin, Lil Wayne will also perform in Houston at House of Blues on May 2 and in Dallas at House of Blues on Wednesday, May 3. The always-busy rapper, whose most recent album was 2020's Funeral, named...
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

CultureMap Austin

Austin, TX
CultureMap Austin is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

