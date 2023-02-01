ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes: Matching Tom Brady’s level ‘seems impossible’

Tom Brady tucked his second and seemingly final retirement announcement into the middle of Patrick Mahomes' latest Super Bowl run. And perhaps it's fate that these two moments should intersect, because if anyone is going to compete for Brady's record of seven Super Bowl wins, it's Mahomes. The Kansas City...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

How soon can Deion Sanders, Colorado compete for a Pac-12 Championship? | UNDISPUTED

Colorado has landed two five-star recruits and Deion Sanders is feeling good about the future of his team, saying quote: 'We're recruiting our butts off.. we're recruiting some guys that can light up the scoreboard and prevent touchdowns from occurring. We're serious about that. Hope is in the house, hope is in the air, hope is in the city, hope is in the community, hope is within you all. This is just a pause.. we're not done, but I love where we are.' Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict how quickly PrimeTime and Colorado can compete for a Pac-12 championship.
FORT COLLINS, CO
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers rules out 49ers in his future at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am | UNDISPUTED

Aaron Rodgers said this week that he thought it was quote: 'interesting' that he was not involved in any rumored Green Bay Packers trade talks. Rodgers also raved about his former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who is now with the New York Jets. Former teammate Davante Adams responded to a tweet asking which neighborhood Rodgers would move to by saying quote: 'mine.' Then, at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Rodgers had this exchange on the broadcast, saying that he is quote: 'not going to San Fran.' Skip Bayless reacts to Rodgers' exchange, including why he would be a good fit with the Dallas Cowboys.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

How the Kelce brothers stack up against other championship siblings

Super Bowl LVII will pit the No. 1 seeds from the AFC and NFC against each other. It also pits what might be the league's best brothers against each other. Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce will get to face his older brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12. It will be the first Super Bowl to have a pair of brothers go head-to-head, and it's already being dubbed the "Kelce Bowl."
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is deterring coaching prospects? | THE HERD

Kyler Murray is apparently making it hard for the Arizona Cardinals to secure anyone promising in the head coaching position. The quarterback has garnered the reputation for being 'prickly' and previous spats with former coach Kliff Kingsbury may be sending red flags to prospects. Colin shares his thoughts on this 'unsurprising' turn of events.
FOX Sports

Denver plays Minnesota following Murray's 41-point game

Denver Nuggets (37-16, first in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (28-27, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the Minnesota Timberwolves after Jamal Murray scored 41 points in the Nuggets' 128-108 victory against the Atlanta Hawks. The Timberwolves have gone 19-17 against Western Conference teams. Minnesota is...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Misdemeanor menacing charge against Bengals RB Joe Mixon dismissed

Bengals running back Joe Mixon no longer faces a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing over allegations that he threatened and pointed a gun at a woman in Cincinnati. A Friday order dismissing the case in Hamilton County Municipal Court said only that the city prosecutor’s office requested the dismissal "in the interest of justice."
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Should Aaron Rodgers want to leave Green Bay for Las Vegas? | SPEAK

Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, Joy Taylor, and David Helman discuss Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams recruiting Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers via social media. Joy explains the two are better together and with the possibility of Rodgers leaving Green Bay it would be great to see them reunite.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers rules out 49ers 'I'm not going to San Fran,' good or bad idea? | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes on First Things First to discuss Aaron Rodgers ruling out the San Francisco 49ers as a possible landing spot next season. Nick believes Aaron Rodgers ruled out the 49ers because he believes they have ruled him out first. The group then discuss whether Rodgers would be able to handle the pressure if he were to play for the 49ers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Bengals' Joe Mixon charged with pointing gun at woman

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been charged in a warrant with pointing a gun at a woman and threatening her, according to court documents. Mixon faces a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing, according to the documents, which were filed Thursday in Hamilton County Municipal Court and obtained by The Associated Press. No attorney is listed for him in court records.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Predicting NFC West starting QBs in 2023

Only one player in the NFC West managed to take every snap at quarterback for their team. That's right, Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks played all 18 games, including the postseason, in his first year as a full-time starter since the 2014. The NFC West division title winners, the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX Sports

Life after Tom Brady: How Bucs will try to replace a legend

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are about to find out what the New England Patriots discovered the past few seasons: It is hard to replace a legend at quarterback. With Tom Brady dropping his retirement notice via social media, the Buccaneers are suddenly facing life without a quarterback in a quarterback-driven league. Moreover, the franchise is hunting for a QB1 after being spoiled by a seven-time Super Bowl winner with off-the-charts intangibles and football character.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Alabama reportedly hiring Notre Dame's Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator

Alabama is hiring Notre Dame assistant coach Tommy Rees to be its offensive coordinator, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was being finalized and still needed university approval. The South Bend Tribune...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

