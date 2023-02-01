Lizzo Is the Superhero We All Need in ‘Special’ Music Video

Lizzo dropped the music video for her latest single “Special” on Wednesday (Feb. 1) and unveiled her superhero alter ego in the process.

In the clip, Lizzo portrays a beleaguered and put-upon waitress who just so happens to moonlight as a caped crusader keeping little girls and victims of bullying and robbery safe. “In case nobody told you today, you’re special/ In case nobody made you believe, you’re special/ Well, I will always love you the same/ You’re special/ I’m so glad that you’re still with us/ Broken but damn, you’re still perfect,” she preaches after saving an elementary schooler from being hit by a car while also tending to the shaken-up driver.

Later in the Christian Breslauer-directed visual, the singer is labeled a “women-ace” as crowds of angry protesters wave handmade signs declaring “Public Enemy” and “Hope Over ‘Heroes,'” but turns the public narrative on its head when she saves the day by rescuing a baby from a burning building.

As the title track off Lizzo’s fourth studio album Special , the uplifting anthem follows No. 1 hit “About Damn Time” and its follow-up “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).”

The lead single is currently nominated for three awards — record of the year, song of the year and best pop solo performance — at the 2023 Grammys, while the album as a whole is in the running for both album of the year and best pop vocal album. (Earlier today the singer notched three nominations at the upcoming 2023 Kids Choice Awards as well.)

Watch Lizzo flex her humanity-saving superpowers in the “Special” music video below.