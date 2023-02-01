ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Confirmed As 2023 Grammys Performer Alongside Lil Wayne & DJ Khaled

JAY-Z will join DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy on stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards this weekend to perform “GOD DID.”. Variety confirmed the Roc Nation mogul’s participation on Friday (February 3), just two days ahead of the show. “GOD DID” is up for three awards this year, including song of the year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

GloRilla Talks About Cutting Off Friends And Family After Rising To Fame

GloRilla is currently the darling of the hip-hop industry. The 23-year-old Memphis native kicked down doors last summer with her break-up anthem, F.N.F. The video for the song has racked up nearly 60 million views and earned her a Grammy nomination. But fame and success come with their challenges. In...
HipHopDX.com

Jermaine Dupri Takes It Back To The ’80s & ’90s With New ‘Hot Boy’ Hairstyle

Jermaine Dupri made his debut on the music scene just as the ’80s came to an end – and his new hairstyle transports him back to those early days. The So So Def mogul debuted his new “Hot Boy” ‘do on social media on Monday (January 30). “If I ain’t a Hot Boy, then what do you call that?” he asked fans on Twitter alongside images of the new look and matching wardrobe.
msn.com

Chuck D On Kanye West: I’m Not In The Business Of Making Black People Look Bad

Kanye “Ye” West’s weeks-long antisemitic tirades cost the former billionaire several lucrative deals and even led to the Republican National Committee rebuking him. However, Hip Hop legend Carlton “Chuck D” Ridenhour, is not willing to publicly bash Ye. USA Today spoke with Chuck D to...
E! News

E! News

233K+
Followers
60K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy