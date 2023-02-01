Read full article on original website
JAY-Z Confirmed As 2023 Grammys Performer Alongside Lil Wayne & DJ Khaled
JAY-Z will join DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy on stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards this weekend to perform “GOD DID.”. Variety confirmed the Roc Nation mogul’s participation on Friday (February 3), just two days ahead of the show. “GOD DID” is up for three awards this year, including song of the year.
GloRilla Talks About Cutting Off Friends And Family After Rising To Fame
GloRilla is currently the darling of the hip-hop industry. The 23-year-old Memphis native kicked down doors last summer with her break-up anthem, F.N.F. The video for the song has racked up nearly 60 million views and earned her a Grammy nomination. But fame and success come with their challenges. In...
Meet the Men Privileged Enough to Date Mary J. Blige, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul
Bronx native Mary J. Blige is known for being the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul music. Since the '90s Mary's soulful-meets-raspy sound has helped fans work their way through breakups, find confidence, and appreciate their loved ones. So, it comes as no surprise that Mary always gets her flower from fans and industry peers.
Shania Twain Reveals Her Honest Opinions on Cher, Madonna & More Icons
There are some music artists that certainly impress Shania Twain. Fitting with the title of her new album Queen of Me—out Feb. 3—Shania gushed about her fellow music industry queens exclusively on...
Jermaine Dupri Takes It Back To The ’80s & ’90s With New ‘Hot Boy’ Hairstyle
Jermaine Dupri made his debut on the music scene just as the ’80s came to an end – and his new hairstyle transports him back to those early days. The So So Def mogul debuted his new “Hot Boy” ‘do on social media on Monday (January 30). “If I ain’t a Hot Boy, then what do you call that?” he asked fans on Twitter alongside images of the new look and matching wardrobe.
Chuck D On Kanye West: I’m Not In The Business Of Making Black People Look Bad
Kanye “Ye” West’s weeks-long antisemitic tirades cost the former billionaire several lucrative deals and even led to the Republican National Committee rebuking him. However, Hip Hop legend Carlton “Chuck D” Ridenhour, is not willing to publicly bash Ye. USA Today spoke with Chuck D to...
2023 GRAMMYs to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration of Hip-Hop Featuring Busta Rhymes, Future, De La Soul, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah & Many More
The 2023 GRAMMYs will recognize Hip-Hop’s 50 anniversary this Sunday (Feb. 5). Questlove, a six-time Grammy winner, has announced that he would co-curate the Hip-Hop 50 tribute performance at the 2023 GRAMMYs. Performers for the celebration of Hip-Hop include Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, Spliff Star, De la Soul, DJ...
