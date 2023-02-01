Read full article on original website
Two Cracked Eggs Cafe, Savannah, GA. Delicious BreakfastCrazy For CouponingSavannah, GA
Pick some sunshine: U Pick Daffodil farm open for seasonExplore Beaufort SCOkatie, SC
Enjoy Lowcountry nights under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive InExplore Beaufort SCBeaufort, SC
Leading discount grocery store chain opens new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
Old Fashioned Bazaar bringing vintage clothing to Savannah shoppers
THUNDERBOLT, Ga. — Helena Dunne is brining sustainable fashion to the streets of Savannah. "Vintage is anything 2002 or older," says Dunne. Dunne is the owner Old Fashioned Bazaar. The mobile vintage market experience brings vendors together to give fans of vintage clothing, jewelry and other items a one-stop shop to pick up items from the past.
Local swingers say no to using loofah sponges; Savannah sticks to tradition
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If loofahs are starting to be hard to come by, then look no further than some swingers in central Florida. Garnering attention from hundreds of thousands online, they are reportedly displaying loofah sponges to let people know that they’re a part of the swinger’s community. TikToker Tora Himan shared a now-viral […]
Newly updated alcohol ordinance will now require Savannah bars and restaurants to undergo training
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – New training will be required for bars and restaurants in the City of Savannah Restaurants and bars in the city of Savannah will now have to undergo safety training. This training comes after the city council passed an update of the previous alcohol beverage ordinance. Under the newly updated ordinance, it […]
Sports Bar Grill & Lounge open and serving soul food in former Boyd’s location
The old Boyd’s BBQ building on Northside Drive is now home to the Sports Bar Grill & Lounge. The new restaurant’s owner, Otejia Hughes, is excited to bring another restaurant to her hometown, serving not only soul food but also sports bar fare. She knows that this choice will bring her success.
The Market at 3 West Ridge now underway in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An annual fundraiser will benefit a couple of Savannah nonprofits dedicated to improving the health and welfare of at-risk children. The Market at 3 West Ridge got underway Tuesday night at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. The three-day event will have 17 vendors on display with...
Iconic local Beaufort BBQ spot closes its doors
Lots of folks in Beaufort were thumbing through their Facebook news feeds on Friday morning and received quite a shock. That’s when everyone found out that long-time Beaufort BBQ spot, Duke’s Barbeque, was closing its doors permanently after serving up Friday’s dinner.
Protestors gather outside of SCAD Sunday afternoon
Community members were protesting SCAD saying that the college has not done enough to support the Black community. Protestors gather outside of SCAD Sunday afternoon. Community members were protesting SCAD saying that the college has not done enough to support the Black community. Bulloch County teacher faces board decision after...
Update: Missing Savannah teen found safe
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 10:12 a.m.:She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah need your help finding a missing teenage girl. Destiny Donley, 15, was last seen Tuesday night on the 2100 block of DeRenne Avenue. Destiny is described as 5 feet 9 inches, 300 pounds and...
Rain set to return as the weekend nears
The current dry and mild weather is set to turn rainy and cooler to start the weekend. If you have outdoor plans let's take a look at when showers are possible. Wednesday and most of Thursday look dry with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Mild weather may continue into Friday before much cooler temperatures take hold this weekend.
City of Savannah is helping you save money on your light bill with energy-efficiency workshops
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The City of Savannah is working to help people save big bucks on their energy bills. The city's office of sustainability is hosting the first of nine work shops to help people find ways to save money on their monthly bills, two of them happening this week.
'You couldn’t ask for a better thing': Boys & Girls Club of Bluffton dedicates new playground
BLUFFTON, S.C. — A project years in the making has finally reached completion in Bluffton. In this week's Lowcountry Living, I’m showing you how it’s making a difference in the lives of local kids. “It’s awesome. It’s amazing. You couldn’t ask for a better thing," said Jacob...
Firefighter from Germany visiting Savannah Fire in February
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Fire Department has an international visitor during this month of February. Sandra Hoffmann is a firefighter with the Halle Fire Department, in Germany and she’ll be learning the ropes from Savannah firefighters over the next couple of weeks. During her stay in Savannah,...
Windsor Forest celebrates pair of football signings
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Windsor Forest High School celebrated a pair of football signings in between the girls and boys varsity basketball games on Tuesday. It was also senior night for the Knights. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
Byrd signs with Kennesaw State University
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Christian volleyball standout Maggie Byrd signed with Kennesaw State University on National Signing Day. Kennesaw State is coming off a winning season. The Owls made it to the second round of the ASUN conference tournament. Byrd is also coming off a successful season with the...
Quiet weather for much of the workweek and spring-like
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- High pressure-system will build our way from the northwest today. It will be a nice February day with lots of sunshine and pleasant. We will be several degrees above the seasonal average of 63˚ with most areas in the upper-60s to near 70˚ and beachfront in the lower-60s.
Families frustrated as valued fun outlet is forced to close
An indoor play space that struck all the right cords with Beaufort County families is now facing an eviction. Jumpin’ Jellybeans received word from Tanger Outlet officials Jan. 23 that their 7,500-square-foot space in Tanger 1 was being taken over by their next-door neighbor, the recently opened Serena & Lily Outlet.
Midway Man Ties State Record for Sheepshead
A Midway man is the new tie state record holder for sheepshead (Archosargus probatocephalus) after the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) certified his catch today. Ben Golden III, 63, landed the 14-pound, 14.37-ounce sheepshead near the Sunbury community outside of Midway on Friday. His catch qualifies as a tie with the existing record of 14-pounds, 14-ounces set by Ralph White of Rincon in 2002.
Spring-like weather but cool and wet weather in the forecast
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The warm February weather will continue today. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures well above the 64˚ average. The highs are going to be in the mid to upper-70s for most areas and upper-60s at the beach. The spring-like and dry...
