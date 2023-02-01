ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pooler, GA

WJCL

Old Fashioned Bazaar bringing vintage clothing to Savannah shoppers

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. — Helena Dunne is brining sustainable fashion to the streets of Savannah. "Vintage is anything 2002 or older," says Dunne. Dunne is the owner Old Fashioned Bazaar. The mobile vintage market experience brings vendors together to give fans of vintage clothing, jewelry and other items a one-stop shop to pick up items from the past.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

The Market at 3 West Ridge now underway in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — An annual fundraiser will benefit a couple of Savannah nonprofits dedicated to improving the health and welfare of at-risk children. The Market at 3 West Ridge got underway Tuesday night at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. The three-day event will have 17 vendors on display with...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Protestors gather outside of SCAD Sunday afternoon

Community members were protesting SCAD saying that the college has not done enough to support the Black community. Protestors gather outside of SCAD Sunday afternoon. Community members were protesting SCAD saying that the college has not done enough to support the Black community. Bulloch County teacher faces board decision after...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Update: Missing Savannah teen found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 10:12 a.m.:She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah need your help finding a missing teenage girl. Destiny Donley, 15, was last seen Tuesday night on the 2100 block of DeRenne Avenue. Destiny is described as 5 feet 9 inches, 300 pounds and...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Rain set to return as the weekend nears

The current dry and mild weather is set to turn rainy and cooler to start the weekend. If you have outdoor plans let's take a look at when showers are possible. Wednesday and most of Thursday look dry with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Mild weather may continue into Friday before much cooler temperatures take hold this weekend.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Firefighter from Germany visiting Savannah Fire in February

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Fire Department has an international visitor during this month of February. Sandra Hoffmann is a firefighter with the Halle Fire Department, in Germany and she’ll be learning the ropes from Savannah firefighters over the next couple of weeks. During her stay in Savannah,...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Windsor Forest celebrates pair of football signings

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Windsor Forest High School celebrated a pair of football signings in between the girls and boys varsity basketball games on Tuesday. It was also senior night for the Knights. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Byrd signs with Kennesaw State University

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Christian volleyball standout Maggie Byrd signed with Kennesaw State University on National Signing Day. Kennesaw State is coming off a winning season. The Owls made it to the second round of the ASUN conference tournament. Byrd is also coming off a successful season with the...
KENNESAW, GA
WJCL

Quiet weather for much of the workweek and spring-like

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- High pressure-system will build our way from the northwest today. It will be a nice February day with lots of sunshine and pleasant. We will be several degrees above the seasonal average of 63˚ with most areas in the upper-60s to near 70˚ and beachfront in the lower-60s.
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftonsun.com

Families frustrated as valued fun outlet is forced to close

An indoor play space that struck all the right cords with Beaufort County families is now facing an eviction. Jumpin’ Jellybeans received word from Tanger Outlet officials Jan. 23 that their 7,500-square-foot space in Tanger 1 was being taken over by their next-door neighbor, the recently opened Serena & Lily Outlet.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
allongeorgia.com

Midway Man Ties State Record for Sheepshead

A Midway man is the new tie state record holder for sheepshead (Archosargus probatocephalus) after the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) certified his catch today. Ben Golden III, 63, landed the 14-pound, 14.37-ounce sheepshead near the Sunbury community outside of Midway on Friday. His catch qualifies as a tie with the existing record of 14-pounds, 14-ounces set by Ralph White of Rincon in 2002.
MIDWAY, GA
WJCL

Spring-like weather but cool and wet weather in the forecast

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The warm February weather will continue today. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures well above the 64˚ average. The highs are going to be in the mid to upper-70s for most areas and upper-60s at the beach. The spring-like and dry...
SAVANNAH, GA

