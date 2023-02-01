PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of an infant. According to court documents we obtained, Diego Miguel Garcia was arrested in the early morning hours of Feb. 2. The incident began to unfold during the late-night hours of Feb. 1, when Phoenix Fire crews responded to a 911 call at a home in the area of Central Avenue and Baseline Road for a child with visible signs of trauma.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO