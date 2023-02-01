Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Drive-by shooting injures 2, strikes multiple businesses in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A drive-by shooting in midtown Phoenix resulted in injuries to a teenage boy and a juvenile girl Friday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to the area of Thomas Road and First Avenue just before 5 p.m. to multiple calls of a shooting, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Downtown Phoenix shooting ends with man dead, 2 others injured
A shooting in downtown Phoenix left a man dead and two others in the hospital overnight. Witnesses heard the gunfire break out near 15th Avenue and Taylor Street sometime before 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 4. By the time officers arrived, three men had been shot. One of the men died...
One dead, two hurt in shooting near 15th Avenue and Van Buren Street
One man is dead and two others are hurt following a shooting early Saturday morning near 15th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
KTAR.com
Teenager arrested in fatal West Valley shooting from 2020
PHOENIX — A teenager was arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal West Valley shooting more than two years ago, authorities said. Izaiha Martinez, 18, faces multiple felony counts, including first-degree murder, the El Mirage Police Department announced. Martinez was 15 when he allegedly killed one man and wounded...
fox10phoenix.com
Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in Phoenix, PD says
PHOENIX - A man is fighting for his life and another is in jail following a Phoenix stabbing just after midnight on Saturday, Feb. 4. At around 12:30 a.m. near 36th Street and Thomas Road, officers responded to reports of a stabbing. That's where they found the victim who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
fox10phoenix.com
Man shot at Chandler apartment complex
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police are investigating a shooting on Friday at a Chandler apartment complex that left at least one person injured. According to police, the shooting happened on Feb. 3 near Ray Road and Arizona Avenue. The man who was shot is expected to survive his injuries. "At this...
AZFamily
Teen boy shot, young girl injured after drive-by shooting in central Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen boy was shot, and a child is hurt after a drive-by shooting in central Phoenix on Friday evening. Around 4:40 p.m. on Friday, Phoenix police responded to several reports of a shooting near 1st Avenue and Thomas Road. Officers found one teen boy with a gunshot wound who was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. A young girl was also found with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Young child dies in Phoenix, suspect in custody
PHOENIX — A suspect has been booked into the Maricopa County jail on suspicion of being involved in the death of an 18-month-old child. Diego Garcia, 23, is facing felony charges after a young child he was watching ended up in the hospital with severe injuries, court records show.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix man arrested in connection with 18-month-old child's death, police say
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of an infant. According to court documents we obtained, Diego Miguel Garcia was arrested in the early morning hours of Feb. 2. The incident began to unfold during the late-night hours of Feb. 1, when Phoenix Fire crews responded to a 911 call at a home in the area of Central Avenue and Baseline Road for a child with visible signs of trauma.
12news.com
18-year-old suspect arrested for 2020 homicide in El Mirage
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested by the El Mirage Police Department on suspicion of killing a man in October 2020. Izaiha Martinez of El Mirage was recently taken into custody for a fatal shooting reported over two years ago in a neighborhood near Cactus and El Mirage roads.
ABC 15 News
Man accused of murdering girlfriend's one-year-old child in south Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man is facing charges for allegedly causing the death of his girlfriend's one-year-old child. At about 11 p.m. on February 1, Phoenix Fire crews were called to a home near Central and Baseline Road for reports of an injured child. While medics rushed the child to...
KTAR.com
Student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to Mesa high school
PHOENIX — An East Valley high school student was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly brought a gun to campus, authorities said. The Mesa Police Department said the student faces several felony charges from the incident at Red Mountain High School, on Brown Road east of Power Road. Police...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman found shot to death inside vehicle in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle near 31st Avenue and Indian School Road early Friday morning. Officers were called at 7:39 a.m. after someone reported seeing an unresponsive person inside a vehicle. The woman had suffered a gunshot wound...
AZFamily
Man seen darting across freeway was running from Tolleson police, officials say
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man captured on shocking dashcam video darting between busy freeway traffic was running from Tolleson police, investigators say. Court documents say on Tuesday, just before 1 p.m., Tolleson police were patrolling near Interstate 10 and 83rd Avenue when an officer recognized 24-year-old Joseph Belton. The officer then discovered Belton had a felony warrant for probation violation.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect wanted for attacking Glendale Circle K employee, stealing alcohol
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale police need help identifying a suspect caught on camera robbing a Circle K and assaulting an employee. The attack happened at a location near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road on Dec. 18. Police say the suspect tried to buy alcohol after hours, and when the...
12news.com
Video: Police looking for suspect in Glendale Circle K assault over alcohol
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Glendale Police Department is looking for the suspect caught on video assaulting a Circle K employee in December. Police were called to a "strong-armed robbery" around 3 a.m. on Dec.18 at the Circle K near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, the department said. The...
fox10phoenix.com
Man dead, 4 hospitalized in west Phoenix crash
PHOENIX - A man is dead and four others were hospitalized after a crash in west Phoenix on Friday. The crash happened near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road. Officials say some of the victims had to be pulled from their cars. Police say a car was speeding down Thomas when...
AZFamily
Man dead after being hit by car in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in south Phoenix early Saturday morning. Phoenix police were called around 3:45 a.m. about a crash between a man and a vehicle just off of I-17, near 7th and Mohave streets. When officers arrived, they found the injured man, he was taken to a hospital, where he died. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.
AZFamily
Driver dead after hitting light pole in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after crashing into a light pole in Mesa on Friday evening. Police say a driver lost control near Main Street and Dobson Road and hit a light pole, causing it to fall on the light rail tracks. Other drivers swerved and were able to miss the collision. Investigators say they pulled over to help the injured man.
Police arrest man on bicycle for possession of methamphetamine
Police arrested a Maricopa man on Tuesday evening in connection with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. A Maricopa police officer attempted to stop a cyclist for improper lane use […] This post Police arrest man on bicycle for possession of methamphetamine appeared first on InMaricopa.
