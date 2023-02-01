ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Añejo Cocina Mexicana Coming to East San Marco Shopping Center

By Caitlin Burke
What Now Jacksonville
What Now Jacksonville
 3 days ago

The Mexican restaurant Añejo Cocina Mexicana will open its sixth Florida location inside the new East San Marco shopping center at 2039 Hendricks Ave. The shopping center is anchored by a new Publix grocery store, and Añejo will also neighbor St. Johns Eye Associates and Gemma Oyster & Fish.

The restaurant is projected to open within eight months, according to the developer, Regency Centers Corp. A grand-opening date has not yet been confirmed. Añejo was listed as the last tenant to be signed to the East San Marco shopping center development.

Añejo was founded by husband-and-wife duo Blanca and Jesus Valencia , who are industry veterans in the area. The two have been operating multiple different restaurants in the Northeast and Central Florida regions under the Salsa’s Mexican corporation over the past 13 years.

The menu for the new Añejo location is expected to be similar to its other five locations. Some of the items may include ceviche, empanadas, tacos, fajitas, chimichangas, enchiladas and burritos as well as a wide array of margaritas to choose from. A full bar and dessert menu are also listed on the menu online .

A representative from Añejo could not be immediately reached for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ia5uE_0kZNgzkY00
Logo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zkTeI_0kZNgzkY00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KzYlu_0kZNgzkY00
Photo: Official


Keep up with What Now Jacksonville’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Thunderbird Hotel demolition approved along Arlington Expressway

With two permits issued Feb. 2, ownership of the closed and crumbling 59-year-old Bethelite property, originally the Thunderbird Motor Hotel and Dinner Theatre, can demolish the property along the Arlington Expressway. KLT Construction Inc. of Jacksonville Beach is the contractor for the demolition at 5865 Arlington Expressway. The two permits...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
westorlandonews.com

Husband-Wife Duo Bring First Capriotti’s to Jacksonville

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop – known for hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more – debuted its first location in Jacksonville at 10025 San Jose Blvd. on January 30th. Capriotti’s brings the Jacksonville community its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
travelawaits.com

17 Fabulous Things To Do In Beautiful Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville was named the second-best city to live in Florida by Forbes. It’s also one of the best to visit. It offers a fantastic mix of beaches, art, museums, the USS Orleck, an award-winning zoo, and the largest urban park system in the nation, with 80,000 acres of parks, including seven state parks, two national parks, a national preserve, and 400 city parks and gardens.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Catullo’s Italian Restaurant is building-out in Nocatee

St. Johns County issued a permit Nov. 17 for the interior build-out for Catullo’s Italian Restaurant at 100 Marketside Ave., Suite 305, in Nocatee at a cost of $450,000. River City Construction Group LLC of Jacksonville Beach is the contractor for the 1,895-square-foot project, which is addressed as Ponte Vedra.
NOCATEE, FL
First Coast News

One killed in Normandy Estates area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting on Saturday morning in the Normandy Estates area on Jacksonville's Westside. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 9300 block of Thunderbolt Drive in the Pinecrest Subdivision in reference to a shooting. Officers found one adult man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Pat’s Wildways: Bone Yard Beach

Most times when I am in search of a column and I’ve exhausted Bucko’s help, I turn to a gal friend for a walk outdoors somewhere interesting. And with the right friend with a love for nature, it is always fun. Susan Gallion often accompanies me on these outings. She’s up for anything!
904happyhour.com

Save the Date! Vintage Market Days "Walking on Sunshine" Coming to Jacksonville April 28-30

SAVE THE DATE! VINTAGE MARKET DAYS “WALKING ON SUNSHINE” EVENT. Enjoy the thrill of vintage-inspired artisans + local artists at the Clay County Fairgrounds April 28-30 ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida (January 31, 2023) – Bask in the warm April rays as Vintage Market Days Jacksonville’s “Walking on Sunshine” event returns with over 120 vendors offering unique and craveable pieces. From one-of-a-kind vintage-inspired home décor to original artwork, boutique fashion, and more, this three-day event will be held Friday, April 28th through Sunday, April 30th at the Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs, Florida.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
What Now Jacksonville

What Now Jacksonville

Jacksonville, FL
199
Followers
64
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy