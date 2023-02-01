Añejo Cocina Mexicana Coming to East San Marco Shopping Center

The Mexican restaurant Añejo Cocina Mexicana will open its sixth Florida location inside the new East San Marco shopping center at 2039 Hendricks Ave. The shopping center is anchored by a new Publix grocery store, and Añejo will also neighbor St. Johns Eye Associates and Gemma Oyster & Fish.

The restaurant is projected to open within eight months, according to the developer, Regency Centers Corp. A grand-opening date has not yet been confirmed. Añejo was listed as the last tenant to be signed to the East San Marco shopping center development.

Añejo was founded by husband-and-wife duo Blanca and Jesus Valencia , who are industry veterans in the area. The two have been operating multiple different restaurants in the Northeast and Central Florida regions under the Salsa’s Mexican corporation over the past 13 years.

The menu for the new Añejo location is expected to be similar to its other five locations. Some of the items may include ceviche, empanadas, tacos, fajitas, chimichangas, enchiladas and burritos as well as a wide array of margaritas to choose from. A full bar and dessert menu are also listed on the menu online .

A representative from Añejo could not be immediately reached for comment.

Logo: Official

Photo: Official

Photo: Official

Keep up with What Now Jacksonville’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .