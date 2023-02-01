OHIO – According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, from 2018-2022 there have been 5,613 fatal crashes on Ohio roadways resulting in 6,081 fatalities. *Fatal crashes are often preventable when you’re driving attentively, responsibly, and sober,” said Governor Mike De Wine. “Distracted driving is just as dangerous as drunk driving, and as we approach the effective date of Ohio’s strengthened distracted driving law, I encourage all drivers to begin focusing today on the habit of keeping their phones down and their eyes on the road. As more drivers put away distractions, more lives will be saved.”

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO