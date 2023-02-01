ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Man convicted of sexually abusing 2 sisters for years, sentenced to life without parole, MCSO says

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0kZNgjsA00 A 46-year-old man sexually abused two young girls for years before being convicted in Montgomery County, according to the district attorney's office.

On Wednesday, Kelvin Valladarez-Martinez was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

"These two little girls can sleep with the assurance that this monster dressed up as a man will never hurt them, or anyone else, ever again," District Attorney Brett Ligon said.

Both victims, who are now grown, testified that the abuse began when they were still in elementary school.

The victims reported that he would sexually abuse them most mornings before school, often while both girls were in bed together and after their mother left for work, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Court documents say the abuse happened for several years.

According to their testimony, shortly after one of the sisters made an outcry to a teacher at school about the abuse, law enforcement began an investigation with the Montgomery County Children's Safe Harbor.

Prosecutors emphasized that the emotional scars inflicted by Valladarez-Martinez would never entirely go away during the trial.

After hearing testimony over three days, the jury deliberated for about one hour before finding Valladarez-Martinez guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The jurors sentenced Valladarez-Martinez to life in prison, and due to the nature of the charge, he will never become eligible for parole.

"ADA Garcia and I are in awe of the strength of the survivors. Their brave testimony and steadfast commitment to the truth ensured we got justice in this case," Prosecutor Ryan Fuller said.

It's unclear how Valladarez-Martinez is familiar with victims.

