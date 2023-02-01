ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings’ search for new defensive coordinator has slowed for good reason

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell speaks with the media.

The Minnesota Vikings are looking for a new defensive coordinator, but their search has slowed down for a good reason.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported on Wednesday that the team is still waiting on the future of Ejiro Evero before moving forward. Seifert notes that Evero is a candidate for the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals head coach positions.

The Vikings have interviewed four candidates for the position: Ryan Nielsen, Sean Desai, Mike Pettine and Brian Flores.

Nielsen has already accepted the defensive coordinator job with the Atlanta Falcons. Flores is a head coach candidate for the Arizona Cardinals. That leaves Desai and Pettine waiting.

Evero just spent the season as the Denver Broncos’ defensive coordinator. He has been a hot candidate for several head coach and defensive coordinator jobs.

The Vikings might end up waiting another few weeks before making a decision considering the Cardinals and Colts could wait until after the Super Bowl before making an announcement.

Larry Brown Sports

