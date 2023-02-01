ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Pedestrian hit and killed in Baton Rouge; driver in police custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A driver involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Saturday afternoon is now in police custody. According to Louisiana State Police, a pedestrian was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Highway LA 42 in East Baton Rouge. An investigation reveals that Casey Lee Cantrelle, 47 of Destrehan, was northbound on LA 42 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when they struck Bret Millet, 58 of Prairieville.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Learn more about upcoming MOVEBR traffic, infrastructure projects

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas will get the opportunity to learn more about upcoming and ongoing traffic and infrastructure projects around the Capital City. MOVEBR announced the 1st Thursday Outlook Call for the month of February will take place on Thursday, Feb. 2...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

DOTD building new 'diverging diamond interchange' in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A relatively new design to move traffic through a busy intersection is coming to Pecue Lane. It's called a diverging diamond interchange. The second of its kind in the state of Louisiana will be constructed during phase three of the Pecue Lane Expansion project. “This was going...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Capitol Grocery owner speaks up after report of closure

BATON ROUGE - One of the owners of a grocery store that has served the Spanish Town community for more than 100 years is refuting suggestions that the business is shutting down. The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report on Friday indicated Capitol Grocery was closed and may not resume service...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

New mixed development on Highland Road in the works

BATON ROUGE - An exciting new development—The Village at Magnolia Woods—is going to be presented to the Planning Commission. However, with 71 homes and retail space, not everyone is sold on the idea. “I’ve been in construction my whole life and I know that it inherently brings crime...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Livingston Parish citizens concerned with recent flooding

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Flash floods Sunday left the citizens of Livingston Parish with a flashback of the flooding in 2016, which left many people scared for the future. People shared photos and videos to Facebook of their yard and property filled with water. Calling on the parish officials to do something about it.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
beckersdental.com

Louisiana dental office abruptly closes without notice

Esthetic Associates, a dental office in Baton Rouge, La., appears to have abruptly closed without notice, CBS affiliate WAFB reported Feb. 2. The general dentist at the practice is Tyler Lasseigne, DDS. One couple, Mattie and James Woodard, who are both patients at the practice, told WAFB they were scheduled...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Man arrested following shooting on Blount Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man was arrested on Friday, Feb. 3, following a shooting that left one person hurt. According to BRPD, James Thomas, 48, is being charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities. Arrest documents...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Body found in ditch in Iberville Parish identified, police say

ST. GABRIEL, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. Gabriel Police Department has identified a body after it was found in a ditch on Friday, Feb. 3. According to St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr., a request was made for the coroner’s office to come out to Highway 74 and Railroad Street. Ambeau said that a detective found the body of a male in a ditch. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office was also at the scene.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Homeless encampment continues to worry nearby Baton Rouge homeowners

BATON ROUGE - Homeowners in the Jefferson Terrace area say unwelcome neighbors are still causing concern after they set up camp in their neighborhood. Matt Thomas works with 'Keep Tiger Town Beautiful.' It’s an organization that helps clean up homeless encampments. “We’ve cleaned about 15 out... We usually find...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man killed in hit and run, driver arrested; officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Troopers investigated a single-vehicle crash that left a man dead on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 4. According to officials, Bret Millet, 58, of Prairieville was hit and killed. With ‘reasons still unknown’ Millet was walking in the roadway when he was struck by 47-year-old Casey Lee Cantrelle.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
WAFB

Man wanted for St. Gabriel shooting, officials say

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the St. Gabriel Police Department are searching for a suspect who they say is connected to a shooting on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Police identified the suspect as Jontae Davon Miley, of Baton Rouge. Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to a shooting in progress...
SAINT GABRIEL, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Spanish Town institution Capitol Grocery closes

Capitol Grocery, an institution of Baton Rouge’s Spanish Town neighborhood that first opened in 1914 and has frequently changed hands in recent years, is closed and might not reopen anytime soon. Kara Robinett, a small-business consultant and entrepreneur who says she was brought in to help rebrand and revitalize...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

