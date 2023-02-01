FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Acadian Thruway closed at overpass for work on railroad bridge Saturday
Pedestrian hit and killed in Baton Rouge; driver in police custody
4 corners residents upset with plans for proposed new gas station
Learn more about upcoming MOVEBR traffic, infrastructure projects
Baton Rouge renters go without water for days, turned on after WAFB asks questions
Prairieville man hit, killed while walking along LA-42; Driver arrested
DOTD building new 'diverging diamond interchange' in Baton Rouge
Capitol Grocery owner speaks up after report of closure
New mixed development on Highland Road in the works
Livingston Parish citizens concerned with recent flooding
ALDI is planning to open stores in Baton Rouge area. Here’s where
Iberville students receive kits to help identify them if they go missing
Louisiana dental office abruptly closes without notice
EBR officials prep for more rainy weather just days after high water in some areas
BRPD: Man arrested following shooting on Blount Road
Body found in ditch in Iberville Parish identified, police say
Homeless encampment continues to worry nearby Baton Rouge homeowners
Man killed in hit and run, driver arrested; officials say
Man wanted for St. Gabriel shooting, officials say
Spanish Town institution Capitol Grocery closes
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
