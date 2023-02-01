Read full article on original website
WRAL
Man taken to hospital from Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police responded to a Saturday morning shooting at a Brier Creek apartment complex. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived to the scene on Sweet Oaks Drive just before 3 a.m. and found crime scene tape around the building. One man was shot and taken to...
cbs17
1 arrested for shooting man several times early Saturday morning, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they’re investigating after a man was shot several times early Saturday morning. At about 2:24 a.m., officers said they were called to the 9900 block of Sweet Oak Drive in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they said they found...
cbs17
Durham police look for man accused of making bomb threat
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who made a bomb threat. Police said on Thursday evening shortly before 7 p.m., an unknown suspect walked into two businesses in the 5400 block of New Hope Commons Drive.
Durham police officers financial incentives to recruit new officers
DURHAM, N.C. — It is tough to find police officers, and Durham has been struggling with shortages. Now, the police department is rising to the challenge with some new recruiting strategies. WRAL News got a look at how the new strategies are working out – and what they are....
rrspin.com
HCSO roundup: Fentanyl count; Man wanted in Wake Co. caught
The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Lieutenant Shane Guyant:. On Wednesday Corporal G. Keel arrested Andrew Riley Hardin, 34, of Roanoke Rapids, on an outstanding probation violation order for arrest. During the arrest Keel discovered fentanyl in Hardin’s possession. In addition to the outstanding...
cbs17
Man injured in Raleigh shooting, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was transported to a hospital after he was shot Friday. Raleigh police were called at 11:36 a.m. to Crosslink Mart Groceries, at 1109 Crosslink Road, in reference to a shooting. Police said the man suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.
cbs17
Durham man charged in August killing on South Roxboro Street
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man has been charged with murder in an August killing in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. Durham police said Thursday that 22-year-old Savon Lamonte Dunston was arrested Wednesday at Candlewood Suites in the 1800 block of N.C. 54. Officers responded to...
chapelboro.com
Assault Charges Dropped Against Pittsboro Elementary Teacher
A Chatham County District Court judge dropped all five charges of assault with a deadly weapon against a Pittsboro Elementary School teacher last Wednesday after reviewing the case and hearing character references from his neighbors. On July 30, Eric Hudson was arrested and charged after an incident that had occurred...
cbs17
Wilson man arrested 11 years later for raping child, warrant says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Wilson was arrested on Wednesday for sex crimes dating back to 2012, according to arrest warrants. On Tuesday, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents and deputies received information from the United States Marshals Office in the Eastern District of North Carolina regarding the possible location of a suspect who was wanted for a child sexual assault by the Raleigh police Department.
WRAL
Raleigh Police respond to three incidents within a mile of each other Friday night
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh Police responded to a shots fired call near Duke Raleigh Hospital Friday night, one of three incidents that were in a mile of one another. According to the Raleigh Watch Commander, Raleigh Police responded to the call at the Exxon gas station on 4101 Wake Forest Road.
License plate reading cameras help Raleigh police make 41 arrests in 6 months
Twenty-five cameras that scan license plates looking for crime suspects have been positioned on roads throughout Raleigh, from crime hotspots to entertainments districts. The Raleigh Police Department joins a growing list of agencies in central North Carolina to install Flock Safety cameras. In 2022, law enforcement in Garner, Knightdale, Roanoke...
cbs17
3-year-old abducted in Virginia found at I-95 rest area in Nash County, sheriff says
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is awaiting extradition after authorities said he abducted a 3-year-old child in Virginia Beach. Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. Highway Patrol received calls that an autistic, nonverbal child had been taken and that the vehicle may be near the rest area on Interstate 95 in Nash County.
cbs17
Grandmother died, 2 girls injured in Halifax County crash last week, officials say
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A grandmother died in a car crash last week in Halifax County, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. The crash, which also injured two girls, happened around 12:35 p.m. on Jan. 27, along N.C. 125 near Blue Sky Road, which is south of Weldon, according to Sgt. L. Bynum and Trooper J.T. Keeter of the highway patrol.
cbs17
Durham police name Top 10 Most Wanted people for February
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department named 10 people on Wednesday that are wanted for various crimes in the city. The list identifies 10 individuals that are wanted for various charges. Police named them as their ‘most wanted’ for the month of February. In no...
WITN
WHO AM I? Gunman tries to rob Roanoke Rapids Hardees
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city need your help in catching a gunman who tried to rob a fast food restaurant. Roanoke Rapids police released a surveillance photo of a person pointing a handgun inside the Hardees on Highway 158. It happened around 9:30 p.m....
Nash County town terminates police chief
Officials in Bailey told ABC11 that the Board of Commissioners voted earlier this week to dismiss Police Chief Cathy Callahan.
jocoreport.com
Authorities Trying To Track Down Train Thief
ARCHER LODGE – For the second time in less than six months, thieves have stolen a trackless train and trailer in Johnston County. Xavier Parrott the owner and operator of Big Bounce Party Rentals of Clayton said the amusement ride theft has forced him to cancel several upcoming events. “I just really need it back. It’s how I make a living. It’s my business,” Mr. Parrott said Thursday afternoon.
WRAL
Flock of cameras across Raleigh helps police find violent criminals
In six months, the Flock camera network alerted Raleigh police 116 times and led to 41 arrests for crimes ranging from stolen cars and license plates to murder. In six months, the Flock camera network alerted Raleigh police 116 times and led to 41 arrests for crimes ranging from stolen cars and license plates to murder.
cbs17
Clayton native breathes new life into former family farm
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A development three times the size of the Fenton shopping center in Cary will soon start to take shape in Clayton. It’s another sign of growth for Johnston County. “Growth brings about its challenges but it brings a lot of opportunities,” Dean Penny, projects...
cbs17
1 woman, 3 men nabbed in Halifax County for meth, weed: sheriff
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were arrested Wednesday evening for having multiple drugs and a gun, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Roanoke Rapids Police and the Halifax County Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 520 Whitaker Street in Roanoke Rapids on Wednesday, deputies said.
