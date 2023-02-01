ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

Comments / 7

Im Me
3d ago

ask him who to blame for cutting power off at warming station in his city is his plan to open to baseball field open or his train station

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Pipe bursts at T.F. Green Airport

The cold weather caused issues at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport on Saturday. Airport officials told NBC 10 News that a pipe burst in the arrivals area of the airport, causing flooding. One escalator was out of service and a section of the airport was closed off as crews...
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

2 hospitalized following NK fire

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people had to be transported to the hospital Saturday afternoon following a fire on Fleetwood Drive. North Kingstown fire officials said the two residents were inside at the time of the fire but got out before firefighters arrived. The house is no longer livable, according to the North Kingstown […]
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
NECN

21-Year-Old Mass. Driver Killed in Rollover Crash on Maine Turnpike Bridge

A Massachusetts driver died Friday night after crashing his pickup truck on the Maine Turnpike over the Saco River, officials said. Nathan Kennedy, a 21-year-old from Halifax, Mass., was thrown from his Ford pickup truck after it hit a guard rail on the highway driving south over the Saco River bridge, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.
HALIFAX, MA
Turnto10.com

Wareham crews rescue dog that fell through ice

WAREHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — Authorities in Wareham, Massachusetts rescued a dog that fell through the ice on Saturday morning. Wareham fire and police responded to a call just after 7 a.m. for a report of a dog that fell through the ice on a pond. The dog, named Dakota,...
WAREHAM, MA
WPRI 12 News

Furniture store destroyed by fire now reopen

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A furniture store in Lincoln that burned down a few months ago, has reopened in a new location. Knock On Wood Furniture opened this morning on Douglas Pike in Smithfield, about 20 minutes away from where it was previously located. The store in Lincoln caught fire on December 1. The damage […]
LINCOLN, RI
Turnto10.com

Seekonk man found after being reported missing

SEEKONK, Mass. (WJAR) — UPDATE:. Massachusetts State Police said Martin Bendiksen was found. Police in Seekonk are seeking help from the public in the search for an 86-year-old man reported missing on Saturday. A silver alert was issued for Martin Bendiksen, who was last seen at his home on...
SEEKONK, MA
Turnto10.com

Warming station prepares to open in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket's getting a new warming station, and just in time for the cold snap. A former furniture store will be able to help hundreds in the city find warmth this weekend. A release said the space will open at 7 a.m. Friday and stay open...
PAWTUCKET, RI
CBS Boston

Strong winds cause damage, power outages across Massachusetts

BOSTON - Strong winds caused damage and power outages across Massachusetts on Friday. More than 45,000 customers were without power at one point Friday night. By 11 p.m., the outages dropped to about 15,000, according to MEMA. In North Attleboro, scaffolding was torn away from a building on South Washington Street. Debris was scattered on the sidewalk and part of the street. No injuries were reported.Winds damaged a billboard on I-93 north of Boston, causing lane closures and delays.  In Mansfield, a downed tree knocked out power to approximately 450 residents. The town opened a warming shelter at the Jordan/Jackson School for people who are impacted. In Wellesley, a tree fell across Route 16, closing the roadway. The National Weather Service said wind gusts reached up to 60 mph in Massachusetts. Wind chills dropped between 10 and 30 below zero. 
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
Turnto10.com

Warming station in Pawtucket may not open due to energy bill issues

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Black Lives Matter warming station in Pawtucket may not be open this weekend as it deals with an apparent energy bill issue. The location on East Avenue is run by BLM RI founder Gary Dantzler, but it's owned independently. Mayor Donald Grebien's office told...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Portsmouth police announce West Main Road closure

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Portsmouth police have advised drivers to avoid West Main Road in the area of West Passage Drive and King Charles Drive. This area has been closed for the time being. The reason the roadway was closed has not immediately been released.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
iheart.com

Dangerous, Bitter Cold, A Concern For All

All of Rhode Island except for Block Island is under a Wind Chill Warning from the National Weather Service from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. During this time frame, the weather service says the Ocean State is expected to calculate wind chills as low as thirty degrees below zero.
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy