Read full article on original website
Im Me
3d ago
ask him who to blame for cutting power off at warming station in his city is his plan to open to baseball field open or his train station
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
Related
Turnto10.com
Emergency couple's shelter opens early amid heating issues at the Cranston Street Armory
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Cranston Street Armory suffered heating issues amid dangerously cold temperatures this weekend. An emergency shelter for couples at 662 Hartford Avenue in Providence opened two days early to take in people who were staying there. An NBC 10 news crew saw people unloading their...
Turnto10.com
Pipe bursts at T.F. Green Airport
The cold weather caused issues at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport on Saturday. Airport officials told NBC 10 News that a pipe burst in the arrivals area of the airport, causing flooding. One escalator was out of service and a section of the airport was closed off as crews...
RI DEM to conduct 4 controlled fires in forest areas
DEM is planning prescribed burns in Jamestown's Dutch Island, Coventry's Nicholas Farm Management Area, Exeter's Pratt Farm-Arcadia Management Area, and Portsmouth's Prudence Island.
ABC6.com
Scaffolding collapses off Housing Authority Building in North Attleboro
NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — A 6-story-high scaffolding fell from the Housing Authority Building in North Attleboro Friday, police said. Around 5 p.m., police received a call about an item falling onto a parked car near the building. Police then reached out to the North Attleboro Fire Department, which...
2 hospitalized following NK fire
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people had to be transported to the hospital Saturday afternoon following a fire on Fleetwood Drive. North Kingstown fire officials said the two residents were inside at the time of the fire but got out before firefighters arrived. The house is no longer livable, according to the North Kingstown […]
Emergency shelter for unhoused RI couples to open in Providence
Gov. Dan McKee announced last month they were expanding capacity at 662 Hartford Avenue in Providence to provide emergency shelter for couples.
Woonsocket gets $6.5M for infrastructure upgrades
Officials said the federal funding would go toward repairing the city's bridges, fixing lead paint hazards, and creating better sidewalks.
Pawtucket opens new warming shelter
Warming centers are opening across Southern New England as a blast of cold weather moves in.
NECN
21-Year-Old Mass. Driver Killed in Rollover Crash on Maine Turnpike Bridge
A Massachusetts driver died Friday night after crashing his pickup truck on the Maine Turnpike over the Saco River, officials said. Nathan Kennedy, a 21-year-old from Halifax, Mass., was thrown from his Ford pickup truck after it hit a guard rail on the highway driving south over the Saco River bridge, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Turnto10.com
Wareham crews rescue dog that fell through ice
WAREHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — Authorities in Wareham, Massachusetts rescued a dog that fell through the ice on Saturday morning. Wareham fire and police responded to a call just after 7 a.m. for a report of a dog that fell through the ice on a pond. The dog, named Dakota,...
Furniture store destroyed by fire now reopen
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A furniture store in Lincoln that burned down a few months ago, has reopened in a new location. Knock On Wood Furniture opened this morning on Douglas Pike in Smithfield, about 20 minutes away from where it was previously located. The store in Lincoln caught fire on December 1. The damage […]
Power outages, damage reported as strong winds sweep through
A portion of Phenix Avenue in Cranston is shut down after a tree fell onto a power line.
Turnto10.com
Seekonk man found after being reported missing
SEEKONK, Mass. (WJAR) — UPDATE:. Massachusetts State Police said Martin Bendiksen was found. Police in Seekonk are seeking help from the public in the search for an 86-year-old man reported missing on Saturday. A silver alert was issued for Martin Bendiksen, who was last seen at his home on...
Turnto10.com
Warming station prepares to open in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket's getting a new warming station, and just in time for the cold snap. A former furniture store will be able to help hundreds in the city find warmth this weekend. A release said the space will open at 7 a.m. Friday and stay open...
Turnto10.com
Cranston Street Armory warming station prepares for at least 200 as dangerous cold sets in
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Dangerously cold weather is on the way, and people living outside may be looking for a place to stay. Local leaders and homeless advocates are ramping up efforts to get the unhoused into warming stations and shelters ahead of the frigid conditions. Amos House executive...
Strong winds cause damage, power outages across Massachusetts
BOSTON - Strong winds caused damage and power outages across Massachusetts on Friday. More than 45,000 customers were without power at one point Friday night. By 11 p.m., the outages dropped to about 15,000, according to MEMA. In North Attleboro, scaffolding was torn away from a building on South Washington Street. Debris was scattered on the sidewalk and part of the street. No injuries were reported.Winds damaged a billboard on I-93 north of Boston, causing lane closures and delays. In Mansfield, a downed tree knocked out power to approximately 450 residents. The town opened a warming shelter at the Jordan/Jackson School for people who are impacted. In Wellesley, a tree fell across Route 16, closing the roadway. The National Weather Service said wind gusts reached up to 60 mph in Massachusetts. Wind chills dropped between 10 and 30 below zero.
Turnto10.com
Warming station in Pawtucket may not open due to energy bill issues
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Black Lives Matter warming station in Pawtucket may not be open this weekend as it deals with an apparent energy bill issue. The location on East Avenue is run by BLM RI founder Gary Dantzler, but it's owned independently. Mayor Donald Grebien's office told...
ABC6.com
Portsmouth police announce West Main Road closure
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Portsmouth police have advised drivers to avoid West Main Road in the area of West Passage Drive and King Charles Drive. This area has been closed for the time being. The reason the roadway was closed has not immediately been released.
Turnto10.com
Fall River prepares to find shelter for the unhoused ahead of the weekend's brutal cold
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall River is gearing up for this weekend’s frigid temperatures by attempting to find shelter for the unhoused. There is a program in Fall River that picks those living outside up, if they want to get out of the cold. Members of the...
iheart.com
Dangerous, Bitter Cold, A Concern For All
All of Rhode Island except for Block Island is under a Wind Chill Warning from the National Weather Service from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. During this time frame, the weather service says the Ocean State is expected to calculate wind chills as low as thirty degrees below zero.
Comments / 7