ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coxsackie, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

School District’s ‘Racist’ Dirty Snowman Post Has Community Crying WTF

Members of a small New York community are furious at their local school for sharing a painfully tone-deaf social media post in which a dirty snowman was praised for its “diversity.”The Coxsackie-Athens Central School District posted an image on Tuesday of three elementary-aged students proudly standing behind a snowman they had built, local radio station WRRV reported. In the photo, the snowman has been constructed with three large mounds of snow with what appears to be quite a bit of dirt mixed in.“Today’s CE Fourth Grade Playground Fun,” Coxsackie-Athens Central School District posted on its Facebook page, seemingly referring to...
COXSACKIE, NY
WRGB

RPI opens doors for annual Black Families Technology Awareness Day

TROY, NY (WRGB) — The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute held its 24th annual Black Families Technology Awareness Day Saturday. Troy families got to go to the free public event and heard from teachers and industry professionals about educational and career opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Dr. Lee McElroy,...
TROY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for its sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, and cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Parents Push Back on Homeless Shelter Location

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A plan by Saratoga Springs city officials to establish a homeless shelter on Williams Street has been met with backlash from parents and community members at Saratoga Central Catholic School, who say the shelter could create safety concerns for the school’s students. On Monday, Jan....
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Mom of Missing Schenectady Teen Reacts to ‘Rumors’ of Floating Body

Thursday, a body was seen in the Mohawk River, and some thought it could have been missing teen Samantha Humphrey, but her mom seems to think otherwise. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November 25th at around 11 pm and she hasn't been seen since. It's been months, and so far little has turned up in the search for clues, let alone a body.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Capital Region warming stations and homeless shelters

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Here are a list of warming stations and homeless shelters around the Capital Region:. Bethesda House 834 State Street Schenectady, NY 12307 Friday – Sunday – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. City Mission of Schenectady 425 Hamilton Street Schenectady, NY 12305 Friday...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Troy taking steps to fill fire and EMS vacancies

TROY, NY (WRGB) — The city of Troy is welcoming another member to their Fire and EMS department, slowly getting one step closer to filling staffing shortages. A swearing in ceremony was held Friday morning at Troy City Hall. A new tool for recruitment efforts is changing policies. The...
TROY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Catskill Mystery: Why Was Popular Landmark Sign Removed After Decades?

Controversy recently struck Woodstock, NY over the forced removal of a popular landmark sign. I was scrolling through Facebook and saw some discussion about a beloved sign that had been taken down in the Catskills. The Rainbow Lodge was a hunting and fishing lodge, and according to a change.org online petition by singer and songwriter Sylvia Bullet, it was a beloved space for decades, even being visited by the likes of Micky Mantle and Henny Youngman back in its heyday. Comedian Jonathan Winters visited the lodge as well.
WOODSTOCK, NY
WNYT

South Colonie teacher sentenced for secret staff restroom camera

A South Colonie teacher who placed a secret camera in a restroom used by staff members was sentenced on Thursday. Patrick Morgan received two to six years behind bars. He previously pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful surveillance after being arrested last February. Morgan installed a camera disguised as...
COLONIE, NY
WRGB

Saratoga County corrections officers picket for staffing, support

Saratoga County corrections officers and communication staff at the Saratoga County Jail braved the cold temps Saturday morning and picketed to seek public support in their contract negotiations. According to UPSEU reps, members are asking for more staffing support with recruitment and retention. The short staffing is causing employees to...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy