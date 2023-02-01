Read full article on original website
Mount Washington temperatures drop to 108 degrees below zero due to wind chill, setting a new record.Malek SherifMount Washington, MA
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
WRGB
RPI opens doors for annual Black Families Technology Awareness Day
TROY, NY (WRGB) — The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute held its 24th annual Black Families Technology Awareness Day Saturday. Troy families got to go to the free public event and heard from teachers and industry professionals about educational and career opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Dr. Lee McElroy,...
Important Message Posted On Specials Board By Diner, NY
A family-run diner in the Hudson Valley this week posted something unusual instead of the afternoon specials. Mike's Diner in Cairo on Wednesday had an after-breakfast note to their customers that they posted on their Facebook page where they would normally post the menu. If you are familiar with Mike's...
Ballston Spa appoints new superintendent
The Board of Education announced Dr. Gianleo Duca as the next superintendent of schools. This appointment comes after Dr. Duca began as the interim superintendent in September 2022.
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for its sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, and cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
Alert: Famous Items from Closing Catskill Pizza Hut for Sale
If you want to get your hands on some of the most famous items from America's favorite nostalgic franchise restaurant, drop what you're doing and head to the Pizza Hut in Catskill, NY. To be honest, I was surprised to find Pizza Huts still in operation when I moved back...
WRGB
"Children are being poisoned", Troy mother speaks out over unspent funds for lead pipes
TROY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Residents in Troy outraged over the city sitting on half a million dollars that could have been used to help homeowners replace lead pipe lines years ago. A mother in Troy tells CBS6’s Briana Supardi that she’s been raising her concerns to city officials since...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Parents Push Back on Homeless Shelter Location
SARATOGA SPRINGS — A plan by Saratoga Springs city officials to establish a homeless shelter on Williams Street has been met with backlash from parents and community members at Saratoga Central Catholic School, who say the shelter could create safety concerns for the school’s students. On Monday, Jan....
Mom of Missing Schenectady Teen Reacts to ‘Rumors’ of Floating Body
Thursday, a body was seen in the Mohawk River, and some thought it could have been missing teen Samantha Humphrey, but her mom seems to think otherwise. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November 25th at around 11 pm and she hasn't been seen since. It's been months, and so far little has turned up in the search for clues, let alone a body.
School bus involved in Guilderland crash
A bus crashed on Carman Road in Guilderland Friday morning.
WRGB
Capital Region warming stations and homeless shelters
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Here are a list of warming stations and homeless shelters around the Capital Region:. Bethesda House 834 State Street Schenectady, NY 12307 Friday – Sunday – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. City Mission of Schenectady 425 Hamilton Street Schenectady, NY 12305 Friday...
Local matchmakers cut ribbon on Schenectady office
Becky Daniels and Gabby Fisher, founders of Micropolitan Matchmakers, a dating event, coaching, and matchmaking service founded in 2021, are opening a new office space in the Palette Coworking Community of downtown Schenectady.
WRGB
Troy taking steps to fill fire and EMS vacancies
TROY, NY (WRGB) — The city of Troy is welcoming another member to their Fire and EMS department, slowly getting one step closer to filling staffing shortages. A swearing in ceremony was held Friday morning at Troy City Hall. A new tool for recruitment efforts is changing policies. The...
Catskill Mystery: Why Was Popular Landmark Sign Removed After Decades?
Controversy recently struck Woodstock, NY over the forced removal of a popular landmark sign. I was scrolling through Facebook and saw some discussion about a beloved sign that had been taken down in the Catskills. The Rainbow Lodge was a hunting and fishing lodge, and according to a change.org online petition by singer and songwriter Sylvia Bullet, it was a beloved space for decades, even being visited by the likes of Micky Mantle and Henny Youngman back in its heyday. Comedian Jonathan Winters visited the lodge as well.
WNYT
South Colonie teacher sentenced for secret staff restroom camera
A South Colonie teacher who placed a secret camera in a restroom used by staff members was sentenced on Thursday. Patrick Morgan received two to six years behind bars. He previously pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful surveillance after being arrested last February. Morgan installed a camera disguised as...
WRGB
Saratoga County corrections officers picket for staffing, support
Saratoga County corrections officers and communication staff at the Saratoga County Jail braved the cold temps Saturday morning and picketed to seek public support in their contract negotiations. According to UPSEU reps, members are asking for more staffing support with recruitment and retention. The short staffing is causing employees to...
Lark Street Mercantile in Albany closing after 3 years
Lark Street Mercantile, located at 262 Lark Street in Albany, is set to close after three years in business. Owner Tamara White made the announcement in a Facebook post on February 1.
Schenectady police introduce new therapy dog
The Schenectady Police Department introduced the newest member of their team: Cooper, the therapy dog.
