Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
WIFR
R1 Planning Council receives $400k grant for traffic safety
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford, Winnebago and Boone counties can look forward to safer roads and a possible reduction in fatal crashes. The total allotment is a $400,492 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation and supporters say it has the potential to change our lives. More than 42,000 people...
WIFR
Safety concerns over Route 75 in South Beloit assessed
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Several serious car accidents at certain intersections along Route 75 in South Beloit pushed city leaders to propose changes to make the stretch of land safer for travelers. South Beloit city leaders will discuss the results of a Stateline Area Transportation Study with the Illinois Department...
WIFR
Stephenson County firefighters receive hands on grain bin rescue training
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Reports say grain bin deaths are on the rise in Illinois and many firefighters don’t receive agricultural training that’s crucial to making these rescues. No matter what the emergency is, firefighters need to know how to save someone’s life. Rural areas are no exception...
WIFR
Boone County Fire District No. 2 to ask residents for ambulance tax
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) — Boone County Fire District 2 will soon ask voters to approve an ambulance tax. If voters approve the tax, which will appear as a referendum on the April 4, 2023 ballot, it will mark the first time the district, which serves 133 square miles in Boone County, has imposed such a levy.
WIFR
Local religious leaders call on residents to stop gun violence
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Community members in the Forest City came together for a call of action Saturday, each sharing concerns over the endless violence plaguing the lives of Rockford residents. Religious leaders’ believer the gun and gang violence has gotten out of control in the Rockford community after a...
WIFR
Clean up begins at local historical landmark
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nelson Knitting was the first company of its kind in Rockford. The company has operated for more than 100 years and now the historical building is getting a much-needed detox. “The building sort of symbolize the peak industrial era of Rockford. The Rockford socks, there were...
WIFR
COVID-19 emergency funds set to end
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This could be the end of an era as COVID-19 emergency funding is set to expire. The Biden administration announced they plan to end the national emergency and public health emergency declarations on May 11th. Winnebago County Public Health Administrator, Sandra Martell, says this doesn’t mean...
WIFR
How local warming centers cope with the cold
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As temperatures take a dive workers and volunteers at local warming centers prepare for a number of guests who need to escape the frigid winter air. The City of Rockford and the Northern Illinois Homeless Coalition partner to use Second First Church in Rockford as an overnight cafe. The church usually opens at eight at night but it changed that time to 6:30 this past week because of the extreme cold. It also made room for more people and ordered extra food.
wclo.com
Changes could be on the way for Highway 81 in Beloit
Highway 81 in Beloit could see some changes in the future to improve safety for motorists and bicyclists alike. Consultant Project Manager Lee Gibbs says they could make changes not just along 81, but crossing 81 so it’s safer for people using non-vehicle modes of transportation to use the stretch of road.
Belvidere doctor recognized for ‘National Women Physician Day’
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Belvidere doctor was recognized for her hard work on “National Women Physician Day.” Dr. Kimberly Miller of Crusader Community Health was nominated by her peers to receive the honor. She joined Crusader in 2021 and is now the Family and Adult Department chair. Miller is credited with demonstrating exceptional leadership […]
MyStateline.com
People under domestic restraining orders can still own guns, court says
A federal appellate court has ruled that it is unconstitutional to deny gun ownership to someone under a domestic restraining order. People under domestic restraining orders can still …. A federal appellate court has ruled that it is unconstitutional to deny gun ownership to someone under a domestic restraining order.
MyStateline.com
Illinois bill pushes to ban cat declawing
Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed. Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed.
WIFR
Woman shot in the jaw at a liquor store in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in the parking lot of N N Food and Liquor on West State Street in Rockford Saturday afternoon. Rockford police say the woman was approached by two men outside the liquor store. Following a short exchange, two shots were fired and she was struck in the jaw. Authorities say the suspects immediately fled and the woman ran inside the store looking for help.
MyStateline.com
Rockford Fire battles large fire at auto parts store
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Region Restaurant week is nearing an end with the final weekend approaching. Go Rockford celebrates the week every year to highlight small businesses of the Forest City. Reporter's Facebook- @JessLiptzin. Illinois bar helps reimburse U of I students after …. A University of Illinois...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walworth County crash; driver hits Whiskey Ranch tavern
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened Friday morning, Feb. 3 in the Town of Darien. A motorist crashed into the Whiskey Ranch tavern around 4:45 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies located a vehicle in the interior of the building. There was a...
WSAW
Wisconsin State Patrol reminds drivers of important rules for roundabouts
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - There are more than 550 roundabouts across Wisconsin that are designed to reduce crashes and help improve traffic flow, but accidents do happen. To help all users stay safe when traveling, the Wisconsin State Patrol’s February Law of the Month highlights the rules for roundabouts.
WIFR
Rockford man charged with Drug Induced Homicide
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police Officers responded to a residence in the 1100 block of 13th street in Rockford for reports of a deceased woman on October 16, 2022. The Department’s Violent Crimes Unit continued to investigate the incident and were told that the woman died from adverse effects of fentanyl. She was identified as 39-year-olkd Tonya Marrufo.
WIFR
Five Below opens in rejuvenated Freeport shopping center
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Thanks to a re-imagined vision, Five Below and other retailers are moving into The Meadows shopping center in Freeport, bringing new life to a space that experienced several years of decline. “We’re always appreciative of when the new ownership of The Meadows is making that commitment...
Changes coming to six parishes on Northwest Side, Northwest suburbs: Archdiocese of Chicago
The Archdiocese of Chicago is announcing some changes regarding a few parishes on the city’s Northwest Side and in the northwestern suburbs.
WIFR
Carlyle Brewing retires after 20 years, Woodfire Pizza set to take over
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Exciting news for fans of local beer and pizza, Woodfire Rockford announces it’s taking over the tradition of Carlyle Brewing and merging the two businesses. In a Facebook post made by Carlyle Brewing, owners say as they head into retirement after twenty-years in the beer...
