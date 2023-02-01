ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As temperatures take a dive workers and volunteers at local warming centers prepare for a number of guests who need to escape the frigid winter air. The City of Rockford and the Northern Illinois Homeless Coalition partner to use Second First Church in Rockford as an overnight cafe. The church usually opens at eight at night but it changed that time to 6:30 this past week because of the extreme cold. It also made room for more people and ordered extra food.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO