Rockford, IL

WIFR

R1 Planning Council receives $400k grant for traffic safety

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford, Winnebago and Boone counties can look forward to safer roads and a possible reduction in fatal crashes. The total allotment is a $400,492 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation and supporters say it has the potential to change our lives. More than 42,000 people...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Safety concerns over Route 75 in South Beloit assessed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Several serious car accidents at certain intersections along Route 75 in South Beloit pushed city leaders to propose changes to make the stretch of land safer for travelers. South Beloit city leaders will discuss the results of a Stateline Area Transportation Study with the Illinois Department...
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
WIFR

Boone County Fire District No. 2 to ask residents for ambulance tax

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) — Boone County Fire District 2 will soon ask voters to approve an ambulance tax. If voters approve the tax, which will appear as a referendum on the April 4, 2023 ballot, it will mark the first time the district, which serves 133 square miles in Boone County, has imposed such a levy.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Local religious leaders call on residents to stop gun violence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Community members in the Forest City came together for a call of action Saturday, each sharing concerns over the endless violence plaguing the lives of Rockford residents. Religious leaders’ believer the gun and gang violence has gotten out of control in the Rockford community after a...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Clean up begins at local historical landmark

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nelson Knitting was the first company of its kind in Rockford. The company has operated for more than 100 years and now the historical building is getting a much-needed detox. “The building sort of symbolize the peak industrial era of Rockford. The Rockford socks, there were...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

COVID-19 emergency funds set to end

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This could be the end of an era as COVID-19 emergency funding is set to expire. The Biden administration announced they plan to end the national emergency and public health emergency declarations on May 11th. Winnebago County Public Health Administrator, Sandra Martell, says this doesn’t mean...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

How local warming centers cope with the cold

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As temperatures take a dive workers and volunteers at local warming centers prepare for a number of guests who need to escape the frigid winter air. The City of Rockford and the Northern Illinois Homeless Coalition partner to use Second First Church in Rockford as an overnight cafe. The church usually opens at eight at night but it changed that time to 6:30 this past week because of the extreme cold. It also made room for more people and ordered extra food.
ROCKFORD, IL
wclo.com

Changes could be on the way for Highway 81 in Beloit

Highway 81 in Beloit could see some changes in the future to improve safety for motorists and bicyclists alike. Consultant Project Manager Lee Gibbs says they could make changes not just along 81, but crossing 81 so it’s safer for people using non-vehicle modes of transportation to use the stretch of road.
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com

People under domestic restraining orders can still own guns, court says

A federal appellate court has ruled that it is unconstitutional to deny gun ownership to someone under a domestic restraining order. People under domestic restraining orders can still …. A federal appellate court has ruled that it is unconstitutional to deny gun ownership to someone under a domestic restraining order.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Illinois bill pushes to ban cat declawing

Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed. Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Woman shot in the jaw at a liquor store in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in the parking lot of N N Food and Liquor on West State Street in Rockford Saturday afternoon. Rockford police say the woman was approached by two men outside the liquor store. Following a short exchange, two shots were fired and she was struck in the jaw. Authorities say the suspects immediately fled and the woman ran inside the store looking for help.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford Fire battles large fire at auto parts store

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Region Restaurant week is nearing an end with the final weekend approaching. Go Rockford celebrates the week every year to highlight small businesses of the Forest City. Reporter's Facebook- @JessLiptzin. Illinois bar helps reimburse U of I students after …. A University of Illinois...
ROCKFORD, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Walworth County crash; driver hits Whiskey Ranch tavern

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened Friday morning, Feb. 3 in the Town of Darien. A motorist crashed into the Whiskey Ranch tavern around 4:45 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies located a vehicle in the interior of the building. There was a...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
WIFR

Rockford man charged with Drug Induced Homicide

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police Officers responded to a residence in the 1100 block of 13th street in Rockford for reports of a deceased woman on October 16, 2022. The Department’s Violent Crimes Unit continued to investigate the incident and were told that the woman died from adverse effects of fentanyl. She was identified as 39-year-olkd Tonya Marrufo.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Five Below opens in rejuvenated Freeport shopping center

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Thanks to a re-imagined vision, Five Below and other retailers are moving into The Meadows shopping center in Freeport, bringing new life to a space that experienced several years of decline. “We’re always appreciative of when the new ownership of The Meadows is making that commitment...
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Carlyle Brewing retires after 20 years, Woodfire Pizza set to take over

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Exciting news for fans of local beer and pizza, Woodfire Rockford announces it’s taking over the tradition of Carlyle Brewing and merging the two businesses. In a Facebook post made by Carlyle Brewing, owners say as they head into retirement after twenty-years in the beer...
ROCKFORD, IL

