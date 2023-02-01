3 Cook County residents allegedly stole perfume, Neosporin from Walgreens before leading police on chase

Hey, here's a thought. Maybe if these alleged thieves went out and got jobs, they could afford the things that were taken. I know, it's a crazy idea
Lol. They implemented a chopper and the police worked together so diligently with different departments how wonderful. Now I would love for those same energies to be applied to the entire state. Not just a chase about literally 200 dollars worth of goods. We got a kid who just got shot in downtown desplaines not to far where's the hel with cases like that and not to mention the carjackings occuring literally everywhere.
oh believe me dupage county does not play they will slam you they will chase out of their jurisdiction I police towing for dupage I went to pick up in the west side of Chicago for Elmhurst for retail theft
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Comments / 155