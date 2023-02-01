ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buffalorising.com

Buffalo Mass Mob Heads South of the Border

My first visit to Lackawanna after moving to Buffalo in 2009 was to parade with Mark Poloncarz when he was running for re-election as Erie County Comptroller. One of the things that struck me about Buffalo’s southern neighbor was how many people along the parade route seemed to know Poloncarz personally. And vice-versa.
BUFFALO, NY
tourcounsel.com

Boulevard Mall | Shopping center in New York State

Boulevard Mall is a shopping center located north of the city of Buffalo at the western edge of the Town of Amherst in Erie County, New York, United States. The name derives from its location on Niagara Falls Boulevard (U.S. Route 62), which divides Amherst from the Town of Tonawanda. Boulevard Mall features a gross leasable area of 904,000 square feet (84,000 m²).
AMHERST, NY
wesb.com

PennDOT Restores Speed Limit on I-90

PennDOT has restored the speed limit on Interstate 90 in Erie County. The speed limit restriction of 45 mph was put in place on Interstate 90 in Erie County from the Ohio state line to the New York state line due to harsh winter weather conditions. Effective late Friday afternoon, the restriction has been lifted.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
tourcounsel.com

Eastern Hills Mall | Shopping mall in New York State

Eastern Hills Mall is a shopping mall located 11 miles northeast of Buffalo, New York on the western border of the Town of Clarence in Erie County, New York, United States. It lies on Transit Road (New York State Route 78). The mall is north of the junction of NY-78 with NY-5, and Main Street.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Longtime Forest Lawn Cemetery president steps down

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The longtime president of Forest Lawn Cemetery, Joseph Dispenza, has stepped down from his role, according to a spokesperson for the cemetery. Dispenza, who was in the role for 32 years, was placed on paid administrative leave last June, the cemetery saying it was hiring outside counsel to “ascertain facts about […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

40k Take 5 ticket sold in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you bought a Take 5 ticket in Buffalo for the Feb. 3 evening drawing, you may be a top-prize winner. The ticket, worth $40, 804.50, was sold at the Tops Market on Maple Road, the New York State Lottery announced Saturday. Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnymedia.net

Did you miss Nick Langworthy get schooled by Maxine Waters yesterday? Don’t worry we saved it for you

WNYmedia Network is a user generated content & video delivery network of blogs and websites focused on Progressive Politics, Public Good, Live Music, Great Food, Good Government and Lousy Sports Teams in Buffalo and Western New York. Buffalo's largest network of Progressive journalists, bloggers, activists, politicians, content creators and other media professionals delivering live video, local news and daily social trends in Buffalo and Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Do Single People Living In New York State Really Have It Bad?

Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person? Having been in and out of the dating world in various states, I honestly don't think New York is a bad place to be single. Yes, during the long winters in Buffalo, aka "cuffing season," it can be a little chilly when you're alone. And it would be nice to have someone to go half on living expenses. But otherwise, to me personally, it's not any worse or better than any other city I've lived in. WalletHub conducted a study of the best cities in 2023 for singles. Let's take a look at where New York landed.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Maguire Family of Dealerships looks to become part of community

New car buyers are seeing signs of change on Grand Island. The franchises formerly owned by the Fuccillo Automotive Group are now part of the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Owner and President Phil Maguire said they're "super excited" to be here. "We're here to make an impact, have fun and...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

A New Topgolf Location For Western New York?

The football season is over here in Western New York. Across the Empire State, the winter weather has been less than ideal for the things we love to do like skiing and snowmobiling. What is left to do? Sure we have great breweries and some fun bars and the Buffalo Sabres to enjoy. But it sure would be nice to have more options. Especially in the Southtowns.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Code Blue 15 issued for City of Buffalo Thursday night and Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the coldest temperatures in years is coming in the forecast for Buffalo and Western New York, and because of that, a Code Blue 15 has been issued for the City of Buffalo on Thursday night and Friday during the day. The following overnight shelters will...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy