East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
buffalorising.com
Buffalo Mass Mob Heads South of the Border
My first visit to Lackawanna after moving to Buffalo in 2009 was to parade with Mark Poloncarz when he was running for re-election as Erie County Comptroller. One of the things that struck me about Buffalo’s southern neighbor was how many people along the parade route seemed to know Poloncarz personally. And vice-versa.
You’ll Want To Buy This Triangle House For Sale In Buffalo New York
If you love triangles, and honestly who doesn't, you'll love this triangle themed house for sale in Buffalo. Honestly, in the right light and acute angle, this house has it's charm. It's nicknamed the Triangle House, and for good reason. It would be pointless to not share the address: 133 School St, Buffalo, NY 14213.
New NYSEG substation supports 4,000 customers, will power new Bills stadium
Officials say it will provide more reliable power to about 4,000 customers and the new Buffalo Bills stadium that is currently scheduled to open for the 2026 season.
tourcounsel.com
Boulevard Mall | Shopping center in New York State
Boulevard Mall is a shopping center located north of the city of Buffalo at the western edge of the Town of Amherst in Erie County, New York, United States. The name derives from its location on Niagara Falls Boulevard (U.S. Route 62), which divides Amherst from the Town of Tonawanda. Boulevard Mall features a gross leasable area of 904,000 square feet (84,000 m²).
India Walton announces bid for city council seat
A familiar face in Buffalo politics is making her return to the City's political scene. Former Buffalo Mayoral candidate, India Walton, announcing her bid to run for the City's common council.
On Your Side: Effort made to stop illegal dumping in an East Buffalo neighborhood
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Neighbors in an East Buffalo neighborhood are frustrated that their efforts to clean up illegal dumping just don't seem to be working. They've picked it up themselves and caught people in the act, but when you drive along William Gaiter Parkway and adjacent side streets even after two years of work, it's clearly still happening.
Espo's brings casual cuisine to former Donut Craze site in Tonawanda
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A pandemic-born catering business has expanded into a sit-down café in Tonawanda. Espo’s held a soft opening in December, followed by a full opening Jan. 19 at 365 Somerville Ave., formerly home to Donut Craze. The venture’s roots go back to spring 2020, when...
wesb.com
PennDOT Restores Speed Limit on I-90
PennDOT has restored the speed limit on Interstate 90 in Erie County. The speed limit restriction of 45 mph was put in place on Interstate 90 in Erie County from the Ohio state line to the New York state line due to harsh winter weather conditions. Effective late Friday afternoon, the restriction has been lifted.
tourcounsel.com
Eastern Hills Mall | Shopping mall in New York State
Eastern Hills Mall is a shopping mall located 11 miles northeast of Buffalo, New York on the western border of the Town of Clarence in Erie County, New York, United States. It lies on Transit Road (New York State Route 78). The mall is north of the junction of NY-78 with NY-5, and Main Street.
Longtime Forest Lawn Cemetery president steps down
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The longtime president of Forest Lawn Cemetery, Joseph Dispenza, has stepped down from his role, according to a spokesperson for the cemetery. Dispenza, who was in the role for 32 years, was placed on paid administrative leave last June, the cemetery saying it was hiring outside counsel to “ascertain facts about […]
40k Take 5 ticket sold in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you bought a Take 5 ticket in Buffalo for the Feb. 3 evening drawing, you may be a top-prize winner. The ticket, worth $40, 804.50, was sold at the Tops Market on Maple Road, the New York State Lottery announced Saturday. Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of […]
wnymedia.net
Did you miss Nick Langworthy get schooled by Maxine Waters yesterday? Don’t worry we saved it for you
WNYmedia Network is a user generated content & video delivery network of blogs and websites focused on Progressive Politics, Public Good, Live Music, Great Food, Good Government and Lousy Sports Teams in Buffalo and Western New York. Buffalo's largest network of Progressive journalists, bloggers, activists, politicians, content creators and other media professionals delivering live video, local news and daily social trends in Buffalo and Western New York.
Do Single People Living In New York State Really Have It Bad?
Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person? Having been in and out of the dating world in various states, I honestly don't think New York is a bad place to be single. Yes, during the long winters in Buffalo, aka "cuffing season," it can be a little chilly when you're alone. And it would be nice to have someone to go half on living expenses. But otherwise, to me personally, it's not any worse or better than any other city I've lived in. WalletHub conducted a study of the best cities in 2023 for singles. Let's take a look at where New York landed.
SNAP benefits stolen recently for multiple people in Niagara County
New York Governor Kathy Hochul put reimbursements in her proposed budget for people who have had their SNAP benefits compromised.
South Buffalo fire causes over $200,000 in damage
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
wnypapers.com
Maguire Family of Dealerships looks to become part of community
New car buyers are seeing signs of change on Grand Island. The franchises formerly owned by the Fuccillo Automotive Group are now part of the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Owner and President Phil Maguire said they're "super excited" to be here. "We're here to make an impact, have fun and...
FREE Chicken Wings For All Buffalonians From Major Company
You may or may not like this. Former Buffalo Bills' Fred Jackon is hosting the event. You can get free chicken wings this weekend in downtown Buffalo. There are two catches though and you might actually prefer the first, dramatic option rather than the second one. Hidden Valley Ranch is...
A New Topgolf Location For Western New York?
The football season is over here in Western New York. Across the Empire State, the winter weather has been less than ideal for the things we love to do like skiing and snowmobiling. What is left to do? Sure we have great breweries and some fun bars and the Buffalo Sabres to enjoy. But it sure would be nice to have more options. Especially in the Southtowns.
WGRZ TV
Code Blue 15 issued for City of Buffalo Thursday night and Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the coldest temperatures in years is coming in the forecast for Buffalo and Western New York, and because of that, a Code Blue 15 has been issued for the City of Buffalo on Thursday night and Friday during the day. The following overnight shelters will...
WGRZ TV
Warmer Shelters Open in Buffalo
And there isn't just clothing. cots line every room... allowing about 10 people to stay every night.
