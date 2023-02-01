ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Review: 'Knock at the Cabin' twists the home invasion horror

By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hMS4o_0kZNeeWx00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MNQMW_0kZNeeWx00

Knock. Knock.

It being mid-winter (typically a doldrums in movie theaters), it's a cozy relief to be able to throw open the door and find M. Night Shyamalan standing there with his near-annual helping of high-concept thriller. His last one, “Old,” about vacationers trapped on a private beach where aging is accelerated — a kind of high-speed “White Lotus” — fittingly arrived in the summer. But this quieter, gloomier time of year seems perfectly designed for Shyamalan to burst in with his signature brand of big-screen bonkers and some new twists to the age-old question of "Who's there?"

“Knock at the Cabin,” which opens in theaters Friday, is at once like every previous Shyamalan film and a thrilling departure. Gimmicky set-up? Check. Queasy spiritualism? You bet. But as a self-contained, handsomely staged thriller — after the knocking, the film takes place almost entirely within a remote cabin — Shyamalan's latest finds the filmmaker working in an appealingly straightforward and stripped-down fashion.

We have our cabin, our small cast of characters and, above all, our preposterous premise. Though Shyamalan's films often flirt with higher powers and existential conundrums, nothing reigns in his movie universe more than The Concept. And in the gripping “Knock at the Cabin,” he carefully teases it, exploits it and dutifully follows it to its ultimate conclusion with the command of a seasoned professional.

Just outside a cabin in a wooded forest, 7-year-old Gwen (Kristen Cui) is collecting grasshoppers in a glass jar. “I'm just going to learn about you for a while,” she tells one as she slides it into the jar. Shyamalan, too, is gathering specimens into a hermetically sealed vessel for inquiry. One calmly walks right out of the woods. A hulking, bespectacled man (Dave Bautista) strides up to Gwen, politely introduces himself as Leonard and makes kindly chit chat while occasionally glancing back over his shoulder. Then he says the reason he's there makes him heartbroken. He describes it as “maybe the most important job in the history of the world.”

Before you exclaim “Podiatry!” Leonard's job turns out to be a tad more sinister. He and three others, who soon also emerge from the forest, are there, as Leonard patiently lays out, to give Gwen's parents a choice that will dictate the fate of the world. After forcing their way into the cabin, Leonard — flanked by Sabrina (Nikki Amuka-Bird), Redmond (Rupert Grint) and Adriane (Abby Quinn) — informs Gwen's two dads, Eric (Jonathan Groff) and Andrew (Ben Aldridge) — that they must make a sacrifice to stave off global apocalypse. Each has come to the cabin after all-consuming visions — like warped versions of those that preoccupy the characters in “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” — of the doom that awaits if the family in this random cabin doesn't, within hours, kill one of themselves.

This isn't, like last year's “Barbarian,” another chastening example of the dangers that lurk within the poorly chosen Airbnb , (though I, for one, will henceforth not be clicking “Shyamalanian allegory” in all future bookings). This is, like most of Shyamalan's schemes, a sincere metaphorical proposition. What's more important: Preserving one's family or the larger world?

There are, of course, reasons to be dubious of strangers who turn up in your vacation rental asking for blood to spare humanity. Are they delusional? Has this gay couple been targeted? Do their demands not sound a little like the nuttery of some of today's real-world attackers? Eric and Andrew sense the same kind of brutality that they've experienced all their lives as gay men. Flashbacks to their past, including moments of bliss and pain, suggest this lurid episode is part of a larger narrative of a loving family forged against a harsh world. “Always together” is the couple's mantra.

But the way the four intruders speak is at odds with that possibility. They seem genuinely concerned for the wellbeing of the family. They identify themselves as regular people, some with families of their own, who are reluctantly but necessarily carrying out a duty. They are making their own sacrifice, too. Bautista, in one of his finest performances, is more sweet than menacing, even while wielding a heavy weapon. Amuka-Bird, too, is an affectingly sensitive presence.

The performances, all around, are convincing, and Shyamalan arrestingly stages the intense standoff as blood begins to spill and calamities, seen on television, mount. The tale, adapted from Paul G. Tremblay's 2018 novel “The Cabin at the End of the World” with a notable tweak to the ending, cleverly inverts the home invasion thriller.

There are, undoubtedly, deeper avenues of exploration left unexamined. But there are also B-movie pleasures that deviate from horror convention, and even some of the director's own trademark sensibilities. Shyamalan doesn't pump up the violence, nor does he rely on plot twists to carry “Knock at the Cabin” along. Instead, the film works as a brutal, neatly distilled kind of morality play that toys with fatalism, family and climate change allegory. What most distinguishes Shyamalan's film is how it dares to consider whether some things are more important than family. In apocalyptic big screen spectacles, family is almost always the last and most abiding refuge. Here, it may be an impediment.

“Knock at the Cabin," a Universal Pictures release, is rated R by the Motion Picture Association for violence and language. Running time: 100 minutes. Three stars out of four.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Cancellations Of Completed Seasons Of TV Series; Experts Weigh In On Whether Trend Will Continue

It has all the makings of a new and disturbing trend in television — companies taking fully produced, unaired series and moving them off their books — but insiders are hesitant to say whether cancellations like what we saw today at Showtime, as well as what has happened at Warner Bros. Discovery, AMC, Netflix and Peacock over the last few months, is becoming the new normal. Consider it more of a one-time “right-sizing,” they say. “I don’t think those companies are going to want to make a practice of this on an ongoing basis,” a partner at a talent agency tells...
CNET

HBO Max: The 23 Absolute Best Movies to Watch

Skimming through HBO Max for what to watch tonight?. Despite the Warner Bros. Discovery TV and movie cull of 2022, there's still a superlative collection of titles to catch. It helps that HBO, Warner Bros. and DC Comics all live under the HBO Max roof. Plus, check out what's coming to the streamer each month.
TVLine

Paramount+ Removes 9 Shows Ahead of Showtime Merger — Have These 5 Original Series Been Cancelled?

The great streaming purge continues. Ahead of a planned merger with Showtime, Paramount+ has removed nine original series from its platform, including The Real World: Homecoming, comedies Guilty Party (starring Kate Beckinsale), No Activity (starring Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows) and Players, and the live-action children’s show The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder — none of which have been formally cancelled as of press time. In addition, Paramount+ has scrubbed previously axed series Coyote (starring Michael Chiklis), The Harper House, Interrogation (starring Peter Sarsgaard) and The Twilight Zone (2019). TVLine has reached out to Paramount+ for comment. The news comes as Paramount+ and Showtime are set...
FLORIDA STATE
CNET

Want Something New to Watch? Try Netflix's Hidden Codes

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. If Netflix's looming account-sharing fees are on your mind, you may be thinking about cramming in a few binge sessions ahead of the big change. But before you kick off your next streaming marathon, remember that scrolling through the same list of Netflix's TV show and movie recommendations aren't the best ways to find something new to watch. They're also not great to find other niche genres you might be interested in.
hypebeast.com

Everything Coming To Disney+ in February 2023

With February 2023 officially underway, Disney+ has shared its slate of new programming for the month. This month will see the streaming premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a new season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, as well as brand new episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch and National Treasure: Edge of History.
People

Rupert Grint Recalls 'Shady' Way He Snuck a Souvenir from 'Harry Potter' Set: 'They Were Really Strict'

When it comes to mementos, Rupert Grint knew exactly what he wanted to remember his starring role as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise. "They were really strict," he tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "The last few days, there was security at the gates literally searching cars. But I did get away with the door number of Harry's house. I had to unscrew it. It was so shady."
GEORGIA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

The DC show that got rebranded so everybody knew it was a DC show gets canceled anyway

James Gunn and Peter Safran may not have been responsible for the cancellation of Titans and Doom Patrol after their respective fourth seasons, but there’s a high chance the duo would have gone ahead and done it anyway, seeing as the recently-revealed slate of projects signals that a shift towards a more unified DCU was always going to be the plan.
Distractify

Why Does Hermione Obliviate Her Parents in 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows'? What to Know

To this day, fans of the Harry Potter franchise believe that leaving home to hunt and destroy Horcruxes was the hardest for our favorite courageous witch, Hermione Granger (Emma Watson). Her best friends, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and Ron (Rupert Grint), came from families that understood everything going on in the wizarding world; meanwhile, Hermione's parents were muggle dentists who hadn't a clue about magic.
Elle

The Best Movies on Hulu Right Now

As a streaming service, Hulu has a lot to offer. For starters, it has a great slate of original programming, including a partnership with FX that continually churns out hits (The Bear and Atlanta, anyone?). It also hosts a range of classic film and TV content that cycles regularly. The only down side to all this, though, is that it can be hard to keep up with everything on the platform. But we’re here to help.
Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Another DC Comics Show

DC Studios chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran are really going to have a nearly clean slate when their own vision of the DC Comics universe begins now that HBO Max has canceled one more series featuring the characters. Pennyworth, a prequel series about Alfred Pennyworth before he became Batman's butler, was canceled after its third season. Rebranding it as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler didn't exactly ignite interest in the show.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Jeepers Creepers: Reborn’ on VOD, a Hopelessly Dumb Horror-Franchise Reboot

Hold onto your spleens, because Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (now available on Hulu, as well as VOD streaming services like Amazon Prime Video) OFFICIALLY REBOOTS a three-movie horror franchise that you thought already had six feet of dirt and a healthy layer of sod on it. Nope! Sorry! But if you thought horror reboots couldn’t get any more inconsequential, this one is here to prove you wrong, although Amityville Vibrator might give it a run for its money.
LOUISIANA STATE
People

Melinda Dillon, Actress Known for A Christmas Story, Dead at 83

Melinda Dillon was a two-time Oscar nominee, and she also received a Tony nomination for her performance in Broadway's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Melinda Dillon, a two-time Oscar-nominated actress and star of A Christmas Story, is dead. She was 83. Dillon's death was announced through an obituary created by her family that states the actress died Jan. 9. A cause of death was not released.  RELATED: Peter Billingsley Teases 'A Christmas Story Christmas': Ralphie Is 'Back on a Quest' 33 Years Later Before Dillon took on one of her most recognized...
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
208K+
Post
599M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy