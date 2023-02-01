Read full article on original website
Ali Abdelaziz Reveals the UFC is Looking to Book Colby Covington vs. Belal Muhammad
Colby Covington is closing in on a year since his last appearance inside the Octagon, but according to Ali Abdelaziz, the UFC is looking to book Covington’s return against streaking welterweight contender Belal Muhammad. Abdelaziz represents some of the biggest names in MMA including Kamaru Usman, Justin Gaethje, Henry...
Watch: Tyson Fury Catches Jake Paul Trashing His Father John Fury
Jake Paul almost took his trash-talking too far when Tyson Fury walked in on him bashing his dad. Jake Paul has weaseled his way into the boxing world over the past few years. He has done such a great job in promoting himself that he has made millions off of his “celebrity boxing” matches and can now find himself in the company of some of the best boxers in the world. Paul has used his trash-talking to get fights with some of the best in mixed martial arts and his skills inside the ring to gain the attention of fans around the world. Recently Paul found himself in a sticky situation when he ran his mouth in front of the wrong person.
Cody Garbrandt Scheduled To Fight Trevin Jones At UFC 285
Cody Garbrandt will fight Trevin Jones on March 4 at UFC 285. ‘No Love’ has a new opponent once again. The former UFC bantamweight champion last fought in December 2021, losing to Kai Kara-France in the flyweight division. Since then, Garbrandt has been planning to return to 135 pounds, but he’s struggled to find an opponent that can make it to fight night.
Conor McGregor Drops Massive €1,000,000 Donation To Crumlin Boxing Club
Conor McGregor continues to give back to his community after having established himself as one of the biggest combat sports stars of all time. The Irishman swiftly gained notoriety with a legendary stint in the UFC, elevating himself to superstardom and participating in some of the largest PPV events in the promotion’s history.
Dustin Poirier Mocks Conor McGregor v Michael Chandler Fight Booking & Coaching ‘TUF’
Dustin Poirier shared his reaction to the news of Conor McGregor returning against Michael Chandler as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter before a fight. The Louisiana bruiser was last seen inside the cage opposite Chandler at UFC 281 three months ago. Chandler started off strong and appeared to get the better of Poirier early in the bout. Poirier recovered quickly and dispatched Chandler in the third round with a rear-naked choke to get back in the winning column.
Neiman Gracie Dominates Dante Schiro on Way to Unanimous Decision Win – Bellator 290 Results (Highlights)
Neiman Gracie competed in the featured postlim during Saturday’s Bellator 290 event. Emanating from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Cali, Gracie was determined to get back into the win column after dropping three of his last four bouts under the Bellator banner. Standing in his way was American fighter Dante Schiro. With a record of 1-2 inside the Bellator cage, Schiro was looking to pick up some momentum after a second-round submission loss to Luca Poclit in September.
Sergei Spivac Taps Derrick Lewis in 1st Round – UFC Vegas 68 Results (Highlights)
Following a loss to Sergei Pavlovich in his last outing, Derrick Lewis got back to action against Sergei Spivac in the headlining bout of UFC Vegas 68. Spivac starts off with the jab. Lewis is looking for an opening here but having a hard time. Spivac throws Lewis down and takes side control. Lewis working his way up and eats some big shots. He goes back down. Spivac takes mount before taking his back. He might have an arm triangle here. Lewis finds an exit but can’t take it as Spivac gets him on the floor. Spivac unloads with heavy strikes. He has Lewis down and finally gets the arm triangle he was looking for.
Aljamain Sterling Delays Henry Cejudo Fight Until May, Hints It May Be His Last Dance At Bantamweight
Aljamain Sterling puts a halt to reports of him fighting Henry Cejudo at UFC 287 in April. The UFC Bantamweight Champion says he won’t be ready for his next title defense until a month later in May. While the recovering Sterling’s next move has been delayed yet again, one thing is for sure, he’ll be facing Cejudo in his return.
Marcin Tybura Scores Unanimous Decision Win over Blagoy Ivanov – UFC Vegas 68 Results (Highlights)
Grizzled MMA veteran Marcin Tybura was looking to extend his winning run against Blagoy Ivanov on the main card of UFC Vegas 68. Tybura starts with a kick-heavy plan. He gets a body kick. Tybura with more feints before landing a 1-2. Low kick from Tybura. Ivanov counters back. Low kick by Tybura and Ivanov hits a left. Tybura with a strong right to rock Imavov. He returns fire but eats one to the body.
Henry Cejudo Questions Why ‘Super Fight’ Makhachev vs. Volkanovski Isn’t Receiving The Hype It Deserves
Henry Cejudo doesn’t think that the upcoming clash between UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is getting the hype it deserves. The pair will headline the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) from Australia. Volkanovksi will attempt to capture a second division title simultaneously, while Makhachev...
Ryan Bader TKO’s Fedor Emelianenko in First Round – Bellator 290 Results (Highlights)
Fedor Emelianenko made his final walk to the cage on Saturday night at Bellator 290. Airing live from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Cali, ‘The Last Emperor’ closed out his legendary career nearly 23 years after it began. Emelianenko stepped into the cage one last time to face reigning Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader in a rematch of their Bellator 214 bout where ‘Darth’ scored a 35-second knockout over the Russian MMA icon.
Power Slap Ratings Take a Tumble, Reach a New Low in Week Three
Dana White’s Power Slap League was hit with a hard dose of reality after receiving a brief glimmer of hope last week. Despite being promoted more than UFC 284, which features a super fight between the top two pound-for-pound fighters in the world, Power Slap failed to carry over its audience over the past two weeks. Debuting on January 18 with a meager 295,000 viewers, Dana White’s latest pet project received a bit of a reprieve in week two as the number jumped up to 413,000, moving it from No. 45 to No. 30 on the list of cable television’s most-watched programs. The slight success was short-lived.
‘You Got to Keep Insulting Conor McGregor’: DC Shares Advice for Charles Oliveira
Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier encouraged Charles Oliveira to make things personal with Conor McGregor. McGregor has been on the sidelines for over a year and a half since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in Jul. 2021 at UFC 264. After recovering from the injury, he got to make his Hollywood debut and has been inching closer to his comeback. Michael Chandler is leading the race along with Tony Ferguson to welcome McGregor back with a few other options thrown in the mix.
Teddy Atlas Draws Comparisons Between Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather
Teddy Atlas thinks there are similarities between Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather. When ‘The Problem Child’ began boxing, nobody could have imagined a legendary boxing trainer like Atlas would eventually compare him to Mayweather. With that said, the 66-year-old believes there are similar traits, outside of the ring, of course. During an episode of The Fight with Teddy Atlas, the boxing Guru had this to say about Paul:
Exclusive: Kenny Florian Has No Interest In Power Slap, Calls It ‘Sensationalistic Violence’
Fans won’t see Kenny Florian in the booth at Power Slap events anytime soon. Former UFC fighter and analyst Kenny Florian has been the voice of MMA fighting for years. He spent many years inside the cage and has fought some of the best of all time. Following the end of his competitive career, Florian turned to the mic and provided color commentary for the UFC, nowadays he is a host for the series Battle Bots and has signed on to provide his commentary services for PFL.
Sean O’Malley Announces His New Eight-Fight Deal With The UFC
UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley is sticking around for a while. Over the past few years, Sean O’Malley has been one of the fastest-rising fighters in the UFC. He went from out of the top ten to number one in just about a year’s time and now is waiting on his title shot. O’Malley set himself up in the number one spot on the rankings by defeating former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. He knows he has earned a title shot but was waiting to negotiate with the UFC before signing on to that fight. It seems that now there is nothing standing in his way.
Exclusive: Former PFL Finalist Taylor Guardado Recalls Amateur Fight With Ronda Rousey: ‘I Got Caught in an Armbar’
Taylor Guardado only suffered one loss in her amateur mixed martial arts career and it came against women’s MMA pioneer Ronda Rousey. Speaking with Mike Owens in a MiddleEasy exclusive interview, the one-time PFL finalist was asked about her 2011 amateur showdown with the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion. Guardado revealed that like many of Rousey’s opponents, she found herself on the losing end via armbar.
Laura Sanko Expresses Gratitude Ahead of UFC Commentating Debut: ‘I’m Incredibly Honored To Be Here’
Laura Sanko provided a heartfelt reaction to becoming the first female commentator of the Zuffa era. On February 4, Sanko will make history by commentating on an official UFC event. The only other woman to do so was Kathy Long, who appeared at UFC 1 in 1993. Since Dana White and Zuffa bought the UFC in 2001, no female has followed in Long’s footsteps until now. During a UFC Vegas 68 press conference, the former Invicta fighter had this to say about the opportunity:
Manny Pacquiao’s Rizin Debut ‘To Be Finalized In The Coming Weeks’, Opponent Revealed
Manny Pacquiao is reportedly making his Rizin debut soon and will face Japanese pro wrestler Kota Ibushi. The 44-year-old previously said he aims to fight Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr., or Floyd Mayweather. Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is edging closer to his highly-anticipated Rizin debut. A new report from Tokyo...
