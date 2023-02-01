Read full article on original website
lakeplacidnews.com
The big chill
LAKE PLACID — The National Weather Service on Wednesday, Feb. 1 issued a wind chill warning for northern New York and Vermont from 1 a.m. Friday through 1 p.m. Saturday. It includes Essex, Clinton, Franklin, Hamilton, St. Lawrence and Warren counties. Meanwhile, some outdoor recreation experts in the Tri-Lakes...
mynbc5.com
Warming shelters in Vermont you can visit during extreme cold
With temperatures on Friday and Saturday expected to plummet below zero, some Vermonters may need to take advantage of emergency and warming shelters to stay out of the cold. Here is a list of places you can go if you don't have a safe place to be. >>>Click the video...
mynbc5.com
Winterlude celebration postponed due to extreme cold weather
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington's annual Winterlude celebration, which was originally scheduled for Friday, has been postponed due to the extreme temperatures expected this weekend. The event offers outdoor activities for all ages, including snowshoeing, sledding and nature walks. Event organizers say this year's celebration has been pushed back to...
mynbc5.com
How people across our region are dealing with the frigid temperatures
Whether it was starting your car, or finding a warm place to stay, people across our region have been feeling the effects of this week’s bone-chilling temperatures. "Typically in our call center we do about 100 calls per hour and we’re doing about three times that over the last Friday and Saturday," said Dan Goodman, of AAA of Northern New England.
mynbc5.com
Pet shop hosts sound bath for dogs and owners on Feb. 5
ESSEX, Vt. — If you're looking for a relaxing way to spend time with your dog, Root Paws Wellness and the Rolling Meadow Natural Pet Market are teaming up to host a sound bath session for dogs and people. The session is being held on Feb. 5 at 9:30...
mynbc5.com
At least 9 fire departments spend all day Saturday battling blaze in Chazy
CHAZY, N.Y. — Crews from at least nine different fire departments battled a fire in Chazy, New York, all day Saturday starting at around 5:30 a.m. Officials confirmed the fire happened at the Weathercock, a popular restaurant and bar, on Route 9. The road between Miner Farm Road and...
mynbc5.com
Champlain National Bank pledges $100,000 donation to Plattsburgh YMCA
The YMCA in Plattsburgh will be getting $100,000 for construction on its new facility. The Champlain National Bank pledged the donation today, marking the biggest single donation in the bank's 114-year history. The new wellness center is set to be state-of-the-art, and free to use for everyone. The bank said...
mynbc5.com
Henry's Diner listed for sale in downtown Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — If you're looking to be the new owner of a Burlington landmark, this may be your chance. Henry's Diner is on the market for $275,000. According to the listing, the current owners are ready to retire after running the restaurant for 19 years. The listing states...
lakeplacidnews.com
Wind chill watch in effect Thursday night through Saturday evening
LAKE PLACID — The National Weather Service Tuesday, Jan. 31 issued a wind chill watch for northern New York and Vermont from late Thursday night through Saturday evening. It includes Essex, Clinton, Franklin, Hamilton, St. Lawrence and Warren counties in the Adirondack region. The NWS says that dangerously cold...
mynbc5.com
CVPH raising funds to support women's heart health on National Wear Red Day
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — As you're picking out what to wear this morning, we'd like to encourage you to go with something red. Friday February 3rd is National Wear Red Day. It's part of the the American Heart Association's "Go Red for Women" movement. CVPH in Plattsburgh is using the...
suncommunitynews.com
New cafe to open in old train station
DANNEMORA | Lacey LaBombard has always wanted to open her own business but wasn't sure what kind. Now, she is making that dream a reality by opening Moose Tracks Station, a cafe in the old Dannemora train station. “I felt like this little town needed something else," LaBombard said. "So...
mynbc5.com
Bystanders help save man's life in sub-zero temperatures
WILLISTON, Vt. — A man is recovering after collapsing in the woods Friday afternoon. Williston Fire Dept. responded to a report of an unresponsive man in the woods. Before first responders arrived on scene, bystanders administered CPR on the man with the help of Shelburne Dispatch over the phone until he regained consciousness, likely saving his life, according to officials.
North Country man airlifted after Warrensburg crash
A Black River man was airlifted early Thursday morning after he crashed on State Route 9 in Warrensburg, according to a press release from the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
mynbc5.com
Dozens of soldiers from Vermont Army National Guard deploy for year-long mission
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Dozens of soldiers from the Vermont Army National Guard are deploying to the U.S. Central Command for up to a year. The Vermont Army National Guard held a ceremony Saturday morning at the Army Aviation Support Facility in South Burlington. The soldiers have been preparing for...
mynbc5.com
No spectators allowed at Grand Isle Supervisory Union games after basketball fight
ALBURGH, Vt. — No fans will be allowed to attend home games in the Grand Isle Supervisory Union after a60-year-old man died following a fight at Alburgh Middle School on Tuesday. The district sent out a letter to families on Thursday announcing the ban, which will be in place...
mynbc5.com
4 arrested connected to string of burglaries in Essex County, NY
JAY, N.Y. — Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of eight burglaries that occurred in Jay last year. New York State Police said they were initially alerted to a burglary on Ausable Drive in Jay on Sept. 28. Their investigation led them to discover that a total of eight burglaries were committed in town by the same group of people.
mynbc5.com
Beekmantown High School girls bowling undefeated with two matches to go
WEST CHAZY, N.Y. — Consistency is key for any sports team. An easy way to measure consistency is how often a team can string back-to-back wins together. Few usually can say they’ve done it all season, but for Beekmantown High School girls’ bowling, they have the right to say it.
mynbc5.com
Saint Michael's College unveils brand-new media creation studio
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Saint Michael's College unveiled its new media creation studio on Thursday. The state-of-the-art media center gives students the opportunity to work with professional-level, cutting-edge equipment — like 4K cameras and a digital laser projector. "One of the things we wanted to do with the studio...
WCAX
Northern New York woman sentenced in 2021 murder
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A woman who pleaded guilty last year to a murder in the North Country has been sentenced. Nicole Cayea pleaded guilty last April to the 2021 murder of Crisie Luebbers in Lyon Mountain. The Clinton County district attorney announced Friday that Cayea was sentenced to 45...
