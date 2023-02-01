ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saranac Lake, NY

lakeplacidnews.com

The big chill

LAKE PLACID — The National Weather Service on Wednesday, Feb. 1 issued a wind chill warning for northern New York and Vermont from 1 a.m. Friday through 1 p.m. Saturday. It includes Essex, Clinton, Franklin, Hamilton, St. Lawrence and Warren counties. Meanwhile, some outdoor recreation experts in the Tri-Lakes...
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Warming shelters in Vermont you can visit during extreme cold

With temperatures on Friday and Saturday expected to plummet below zero, some Vermonters may need to take advantage of emergency and warming shelters to stay out of the cold. Here is a list of places you can go if you don't have a safe place to be. >>>Click the video...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Winterlude celebration postponed due to extreme cold weather

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington's annual Winterlude celebration, which was originally scheduled for Friday, has been postponed due to the extreme temperatures expected this weekend. The event offers outdoor activities for all ages, including snowshoeing, sledding and nature walks. Event organizers say this year's celebration has been pushed back to...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

How people across our region are dealing with the frigid temperatures

Whether it was starting your car, or finding a warm place to stay, people across our region have been feeling the effects of this week’s bone-chilling temperatures. "Typically in our call center we do about 100 calls per hour and we’re doing about three times that over the last Friday and Saturday," said Dan Goodman, of AAA of Northern New England.
WILLISTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Pet shop hosts sound bath for dogs and owners on Feb. 5

ESSEX, Vt. — If you're looking for a relaxing way to spend time with your dog, Root Paws Wellness and the Rolling Meadow Natural Pet Market are teaming up to host a sound bath session for dogs and people. The session is being held on Feb. 5 at 9:30...
ESSEX, VT
mynbc5.com

Champlain National Bank pledges $100,000 donation to Plattsburgh YMCA

The YMCA in Plattsburgh will be getting $100,000 for construction on its new facility. The Champlain National Bank pledged the donation today, marking the biggest single donation in the bank's 114-year history. The new wellness center is set to be state-of-the-art, and free to use for everyone. The bank said...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Henry's Diner listed for sale in downtown Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — If you're looking to be the new owner of a Burlington landmark, this may be your chance. Henry's Diner is on the market for $275,000. According to the listing, the current owners are ready to retire after running the restaurant for 19 years. The listing states...
BURLINGTON, VT
lakeplacidnews.com

Wind chill watch in effect Thursday night through Saturday evening

LAKE PLACID — The National Weather Service Tuesday, Jan. 31 issued a wind chill watch for northern New York and Vermont from late Thursday night through Saturday evening. It includes Essex, Clinton, Franklin, Hamilton, St. Lawrence and Warren counties in the Adirondack region. The NWS says that dangerously cold...
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
suncommunitynews.com

New cafe to open in old train station

DANNEMORA | Lacey LaBombard has always wanted to open her own business but wasn't sure what kind. Now, she is making that dream a reality by opening Moose Tracks Station, a cafe in the old Dannemora train station. “I felt like this little town needed something else," LaBombard said. "So...
DANNEMORA, NY
mynbc5.com

Bystanders help save man's life in sub-zero temperatures

WILLISTON, Vt. — A man is recovering after collapsing in the woods Friday afternoon. Williston Fire Dept. responded to a report of an unresponsive man in the woods. Before first responders arrived on scene, bystanders administered CPR on the man with the help of Shelburne Dispatch over the phone until he regained consciousness, likely saving his life, according to officials.
WILLISTON, VT
mynbc5.com

4 arrested connected to string of burglaries in Essex County, NY

JAY, N.Y. — Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of eight burglaries that occurred in Jay last year. New York State Police said they were initially alerted to a burglary on Ausable Drive in Jay on Sept. 28. Their investigation led them to discover that a total of eight burglaries were committed in town by the same group of people.
mynbc5.com

Saint Michael's College unveils brand-new media creation studio

COLCHESTER, Vt. — Saint Michael's College unveiled its new media creation studio on Thursday. The state-of-the-art media center gives students the opportunity to work with professional-level, cutting-edge equipment — like 4K cameras and a digital laser projector. "One of the things we wanted to do with the studio...
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Northern New York woman sentenced in 2021 murder

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A woman who pleaded guilty last year to a murder in the North Country has been sentenced. Nicole Cayea pleaded guilty last April to the 2021 murder of Crisie Luebbers in Lyon Mountain. The Clinton County district attorney announced Friday that Cayea was sentenced to 45...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY

