House eyes making committee removals tougher
House Republicans and Democrats will negotiate how to make it more difficult for the majority party to hold votes on removing the other party's members from committees. Why it matters: The changes could defuse an ongoing spat over committee assignments that lawmakers in both parties say is fueling already-boiling tensions in the House.
Ilhan Omar voted out of a House committee
Rep. Ilhan Omar was removed on Thursday from the Foreign Affairs Committee. Congressional Black Caucus members visited the White House while the House Republicans kicked off their investigations. Plus, the state of paid — and unpaid — leave for American workers. And, winter bears down across the U.S.
Rep. Victoria Spartz says she isn't running for any office in 2024
Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) on Friday announced she plans to retire from Congress and won’t run for any other office in 2024. Why it matters: It’s a rare move for a two-term member — especially one as high-profile as Spartz, who made waves this year by voting present in last month’s historic House speaker election and temporarily resisting efforts to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) off the Foreign Affairs Committee.
House Democrats call GOP’s bluff on socialism vote
More than half of House Democrats sided with Republicans on Thursday in voting for a GOP resolution denouncing socialism. Why it matters: It’s an early example of Republicans using their majority to force Democrats to choose between putting up a united front against bills they say are distractions and avoiding creating fodder for 2024 attack ads.
GOP investigations could launch Stefanik in 2024
Rep. Elise Stefanik, who became a GOP favorite by aggressively defending former President Trump, is in position to be a bigger player on the national stage — possibly as his 2024 running mate. Why it matters: Stefanik (R-N.Y.) will be a prominent voice on the high-profile House panel investigating...
Pelosi endorses Schiff in California Senate race if Feinstein retires
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she'll endorse Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) in California's U.S. Senate race if Sen. Dianne Feinstein decides not to run for re-election in 2024. Why it matters: Feinstein, 89, has not yet announced her retirement, but a field of candidates has already begun...
Ethics complaint filed against Sen. Kyrsten Sinema over staff tasks
Thirteen advocacy groups filed a complaint with the Senate Ethics Committee this week, requesting an investigation into Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) and allegations about tasks she requires of her staff. Driving the news: In a letter first reported by The Hill, Sinema is accused of requiring her Senate staff to...
House GOP eyes China spy balloon investigations
House Republicans are indicating plans to investigate the Biden administration's response to a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. Why it matters: It fits into a broader array of planned probes by the new GOP House majority into the Biden...
Capitol Pulse: Colorado's business community says it's being targeted by Democrats
🏛 Capitol Pulse is a weekly feature to catch up quick on what's happening at the Legislature.Gov. Jared Polis had lunch with business leaders in late January and heard an earful — mostly about where he's failing.The pre-recorded video that played over the sound of forks clanking against plates featured business leaders bemoaning the lack of skilled workers in the state, breakdowns in the education system and a regulatory environment that "chills investment and … hiring."State of play: This legislative session, the business community feels like it's the red meat on Democratic leaders' plate.Polis made an unusually direct attack on...
Exclusive: OSTP official Alondra Nelson to step down
Alondra Nelson, who served as the first woman of color to lead the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy earlier in the Biden administration, is set to step down from her current post as a deputy director at OSTP on February 10, she told Axios exclusively in an interview.
Democrats move up presidential primary without GOP support
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Wednesday moving Michigan's presidential primary from the second Tuesday in March to Feb. 27, 2024, and to the fourth Tuesday in February for future presidential primaries. Driving the news: The Senate bill didn't get enough votes to take immediate effect until 90 calendar days after...
This week at the Virginia Capitol: GOP’s trans sports ban
House Republicans are advancing a ban on transgender girls and women competing in K-12 women’s sports. Why it matters: The legislation is part of a nationwide push in the GOP to roll back transgender rights. What’s happening: The Virginia bill cleared its first subcommittee on a party-line vote earlier...
GOP panel subpoenas Biden officials over protests
House Republicans sent subpoenas to three top Biden administration officials on Friday, escalating a probe into what GOP lawmakers see as bias in the government's investigations of school board protesters. Why it matters: The subpoenas, reviewed by Axios, were sent by the House Judiciary Committee to Attorney General Merrick Garland,...
