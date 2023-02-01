Read full article on original website
Downtown Lynchburg Association seeks applicants for “Launch LYH”
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Downtown Lynchburg Association is calling on current and potential business owners for a chance to cash in on a portion of $115,000 in grant funding. “Launch LYH is a program put on by the Downtown Lynchburg Association that is meant to be put in place...
Construction continues at Tyson Foods facility in Danville, set to open in August
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Construction continues at the future Tyson Foods facility at the Cane Creek Centre industrial park in Danville. Tyson Foods began construction on its 325,000-square-foot facility in 2021. The $300 million investment will create around 400 jobs. “Anytime you bring a name, like Tyson Foods to the...
Roanoke celebrates Transit Equity Day with free bus rides for the first time
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A civil rights leader is being celebrated here at home and around the nation. The Roanoke community celebrated Rosa Parks Saturday for Transit Equity Day, a national day of action to honor Rosa Parks’ birthday and her actions. “It means celebration of life, it means...
New exhibit makes environmental science kid-friendly
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Science Museum of Western Virginia is taking environmental science and making it kid-friendly with a brand new exhibit. It’s called Sketchtopia and is sponsored by Virginia Tech. It’s a piece taking visitors on a journey to learn about the air that we breathe.
Roanoke Advocacy Group hopes to improve public transportation
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bus Riders of Roanoke Advocacy Group began its work in February 2022 and met Thursday night to discuss how they want to improve public transportation in the Star City. “To have a great city, you must have great transportation,” said Cyndi Jones. “We want...
Roanoke Heart Ball set for February 11
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Roanoke Heart Ball is set for Saturday, February 11. 2023′s version of the American Heart Association event will be at the Hotel Roanoke beginning at 6 p.m. The theme is “An Enchanted Evening,” with elements of magic woven throughout the evening, plus music...
Henry County Parks and Recreation turns former YMCA building into first indoor rec center
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Parks and Recreation is in the process of turning the former YMCA building in Collinsville into its first indoor rec center. Before the YMCA moved out, Parks and Recreation rented out a small space inside the building. “For years, we never really had...
Free heart checks available at MinuteClinic
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - February is American Heart Month, and that can be a great time to check in with your health. MinuteClinics across Virginia are offering free heart health screenings in partnership with the American Heart Association. Those screenings include checking your blood pressure and cholesterol. Many people may...
Mornin’ Home Makeover: How to create a luxury hotel bed
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Have you ever stayed in a nice hotel and thought to yourself, “This bed is so comfortable, I wish I could take it home with me!” The truth is, you can create a beautifully made bed with the same feel. They’re not just for fancy hotels. From choosing the right mattress pad, to picking out the right comforter, lifestyle and design expert Johnathan Miller breaks down how to create a luxury hotel bed at home.
Pet Stories: Meet Nala
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Meet Nala, she is a one-year-old cat looking for her forever home. Nala is in the free-roam room because she is a fan of a large space with plenty of toys. She is a very active cat who loves stimulation with toys but can get overstimulated...
Bedford community hosting “Welcome Home” parade for National Guard soldiers
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - More than a thousand Kentucky and Virginia National Guard Soldiers, 130 from Bedford, returned from a one-year deployment in November 2022. “On this upcoming Saturday, February 11, is their first drill weekend back at their home armory right here on East Main Street,” said Ken Parker, co-founder and co-curator of the Bedford Boys Tribute Center.
The Hands of an Artist: Meet the minds behind the Henrietta Lack statue
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It has been almost two months since Roanoke City officials revealed plans for a statue to honor the legacy of Henrietta Lacks as a part of the Roanoke Hidden Histories project. The two artists behind the concept sketch design and sculpting of the upcoming statue are...
February is American Heart Month
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - - February is American Heart Month and this year the American Heart Association is encouraging people to “Be the Beat” and learn the life-saving skill of CPR. Christie Steele-Garcia, Development Director for the American Heart Association, talks to us on Here @ Home about...
Become a puppy raiser for Saint Francis Service Dogs
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saint Francis Service Dogs is a non-profit that raises, trains and places professionally trained service dogs and professionally trained facility dogs with people who need them. Kris Sorensen, Client Services Coordinator for Saint Francis Service Dogs, along with Meagan Henry, a volunteer puppy raiser, joins us...
WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ starts late February 5, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Because of children’s programming, WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ is scheduled for a late start. The show will begin at 7 a.m. on February 5, 2023.
Traffic resumes along 29S ramp in Danville after pursuit leads to crash
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Traffic has resumed along the ramp. EARLIER STORY: The U.S. 29S exit ramp into North Carolina is closed Saturday after a police chase led to a single-vehicle crash. According to Danville Police, the vehicle crashed near West Main Street and a detour is in place...
Hometown Eats: Tammy’s Grill
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Super Bowl is almost here, and you might be searching for the perfect chicken wing for your party. WDBJ7′s Logan Sherrill found them at Tammy’s Grill in Martinsville for this week’s Hometown Eats. “Let’s make your taste buds happy today. You having...
Virginia Children’s Theatre wraps up production about racism
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday, February 4 was the last day for the production titled Lift Every Voice. It’s the Virginia Children’s Theatre’s production that sheds a light on racism. Through the VCT4TEENS program, Virginia Children’s Theatre aims to spark a deeper conversation. Based on a...
Lynchburg elementary school will reopen Friday after odor investigation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Leesville Road Elementary School is scheduled to be back open Friday, February 3 after being closed Thursday because of a chemical odor in the building. According to Campbell County Public Schools, HVAC technicians were on site around 11 a.m. to help determine the cause of the...
Longest cat resident at Martinsville-Henry County SPCA looks for owner to boss around
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A special cat at the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA is looking for an owner to boss around this Valentine’s Day. Skitty has been at the SPCA since September and is its longest feline resident after her owner passed away. Her sassy personality and tendency to express...
