Danville, VA

New exhibit makes environmental science kid-friendly

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Science Museum of Western Virginia is taking environmental science and making it kid-friendly with a brand new exhibit. It’s called Sketchtopia and is sponsored by Virginia Tech. It’s a piece taking visitors on a journey to learn about the air that we breathe.
ROANOKE, VA
Roanoke Advocacy Group hopes to improve public transportation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bus Riders of Roanoke Advocacy Group began its work in February 2022 and met Thursday night to discuss how they want to improve public transportation in the Star City. “To have a great city, you must have great transportation,” said Cyndi Jones. “We want...
ROANOKE, VA
Roanoke Heart Ball set for February 11

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Roanoke Heart Ball is set for Saturday, February 11. 2023′s version of the American Heart Association event will be at the Hotel Roanoke beginning at 6 p.m. The theme is “An Enchanted Evening,” with elements of magic woven throughout the evening, plus music...
ROANOKE, VA
Free heart checks available at MinuteClinic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - February is American Heart Month, and that can be a great time to check in with your health. MinuteClinics across Virginia are offering free heart health screenings in partnership with the American Heart Association. Those screenings include checking your blood pressure and cholesterol. Many people may...
ROANOKE, VA
Mornin’ Home Makeover: How to create a luxury hotel bed

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Have you ever stayed in a nice hotel and thought to yourself, “This bed is so comfortable, I wish I could take it home with me!” The truth is, you can create a beautifully made bed with the same feel. They’re not just for fancy hotels. From choosing the right mattress pad, to picking out the right comforter, lifestyle and design expert Johnathan Miller breaks down how to create a luxury hotel bed at home.
ROANOKE, VA
Pet Stories: Meet Nala

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Meet Nala, she is a one-year-old cat looking for her forever home. Nala is in the free-roam room because she is a fan of a large space with plenty of toys. She is a very active cat who loves stimulation with toys but can get overstimulated...
ROANOKE, VA
Bedford community hosting “Welcome Home” parade for National Guard soldiers

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - More than a thousand Kentucky and Virginia National Guard Soldiers, 130 from Bedford, returned from a one-year deployment in November 2022. “On this upcoming Saturday, February 11, is their first drill weekend back at their home armory right here on East Main Street,” said Ken Parker, co-founder and co-curator of the Bedford Boys Tribute Center.
BEDFORD, VA
February is American Heart Month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - - February is American Heart Month and this year the American Heart Association is encouraging people to “Be the Beat” and learn the life-saving skill of CPR. Christie Steele-Garcia, Development Director for the American Heart Association, talks to us on Here @ Home about...
ROANOKE, VA
Become a puppy raiser for Saint Francis Service Dogs

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saint Francis Service Dogs is a non-profit that raises, trains and places professionally trained service dogs and professionally trained facility dogs with people who need them. Kris Sorensen, Client Services Coordinator for Saint Francis Service Dogs, along with Meagan Henry, a volunteer puppy raiser, joins us...
ROANOKE, VA
Traffic resumes along 29S ramp in Danville after pursuit leads to crash

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Traffic has resumed along the ramp. EARLIER STORY: The U.S. 29S exit ramp into North Carolina is closed Saturday after a police chase led to a single-vehicle crash. According to Danville Police, the vehicle crashed near West Main Street and a detour is in place...
DANVILLE, VA
Hometown Eats: Tammy’s Grill

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Super Bowl is almost here, and you might be searching for the perfect chicken wing for your party. WDBJ7′s Logan Sherrill found them at Tammy’s Grill in Martinsville for this week’s Hometown Eats. “Let’s make your taste buds happy today. You having...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Virginia Children’s Theatre wraps up production about racism

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday, February 4 was the last day for the production titled Lift Every Voice. It’s the Virginia Children’s Theatre’s production that sheds a light on racism. Through the VCT4TEENS program, Virginia Children’s Theatre aims to spark a deeper conversation. Based on a...
ROANOKE, VA
Lynchburg elementary school will reopen Friday after odor investigation

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Leesville Road Elementary School is scheduled to be back open Friday, February 3 after being closed Thursday because of a chemical odor in the building. According to Campbell County Public Schools, HVAC technicians were on site around 11 a.m. to help determine the cause of the...
LYNCHBURG, VA

