UFC champ Aljamain Sterling: 'After I finish Henry Cejudo, I don't think bantamweight has anything left for me'
Aljamain Sterling thinks Henry Cejudo could be his final fight at bantamweight. The reigning UFC bantamweight champion, Sterling says he will likely defend his title against Cejudo (16-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC) in May but doesn’t see too many options outside of “Triple C.” Sterling (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) acknowledges that No. 1 contender Sean O’Malley is a lucrative option, but with teammate Merab Dvalishvili on the cusp of title contention, Sterling says a move up to featherweight is imminent.
MMAmania.com
UFCs first-ever female commentator Laura Sanko responds to gross rumors, sexist social media treatment | Video
Laura Sanko will make history later today (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) as she becomes the first-ever female broadcaster to call a Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event live. She will do so this evening at UFC Vegas 68 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 68...
MMAmania.com
Bellator 290: Randy Couture, Rampage Jackson, Chuck Liddell and more to take part in Fedor’s retirement celebration
There’s a nostalgic feeling in the combat sports air this week as the career of one of the most storied fighters to ever grace a ring or cage will come to an end this Sat. night (Feb. 4, 2023) as Fedor Emelianenko will make the competitive walk one final time.
Pros react after Ryan Bader TKO’s Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290
Tonight’s Bellator 290 main event featured a heavyweight title fight rematch between Fedor Emelianenko and Ryan Bader. The MMA legend and arguably greatest heavyweight of all time, Emelianenko (40-7 MMA), was making his final cage appearance this evening. ‘The Last Emperor‘ entered the matchup coming off back-to-back first-round knockout victories over Timothy Johnson and Quinton Jackson. Those wins were preceded by a TKO loss to Ryan Bader at Bellator 214, in a bout that had lasted just 35-seconds.
sportszion.com
“You’ll never set foot in a boxing ring again!” Tommy Fury sends brutal warning to Jake Paul ahead of their clash on Feb 26
Who would’ve thought that in the same month when Islam Makhachev will be taking on Alexander Volkanovski for the P4p number 1 ranking in Perth, we would see another high stake matchup like Fury vs Paul?. That dream is close to becoming a reality and Tommy Fury has issued...
Watch: Tyson Fury Catches Jake Paul Trashing His Father John Fury
Jake Paul almost took his trash-talking too far when Tyson Fury walked in on him bashing his dad. Jake Paul has weaseled his way into the boxing world over the past few years. He has done such a great job in promoting himself that he has made millions off of his “celebrity boxing” matches and can now find himself in the company of some of the best boxers in the world. Paul has used his trash-talking to get fights with some of the best in mixed martial arts and his skills inside the ring to gain the attention of fans around the world. Recently Paul found himself in a sticky situation when he ran his mouth in front of the wrong person.
calfkicker.com
(Video) Jake Paul punched a YouTuber so hard, he made him soil himself
A video of Jake Paul was released which showed him punching a YouTuber so hard that he made him poop himself. On February 26 in Saudi Arabia, Paul will compete in his seventh professional match against fellow undefeated boxer Tommy Fury. The 26-year-old seemed to be having fun while training.
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez: “Caleb Plant was about to cry”
By Allan Fox: David Benavidez says Caleb Plant was “glassy-eyed” and about to cry during Thursday’s kickoff press conference for their fight next month on March 25th Showtime PPV at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Benavidez’s threats and the way that he attempted to...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Sr. Shreds Gervonta Davis: "Every Time That Tank Fights Somebody, I Don’t Know Who They Are”
Teofimo Lopez Sr. prides himself on knowing the ins and outs of the boxing world. Prior to his son, Teofimo Lopez, going on to become a unified champion at 135 pounds, the bombastic father and trainer brazenly shouted that his son would knock the Ukrainian off his high horse. His...
Conor McGregor Next Fight Date, Opponent Announced by Dana White
UFC President Dana White confirmed Conor McGregor’s return to the octagon later this year. White announced Saturday McGregor would face... The post Conor McGregor Next Fight Date, Opponent Announced by Dana White appeared first on Outsider.
worldboxingnews.net
UFC heavyweight star heading towards a certain boxing knockout
A former UFC heavyweight champion defecting to boxing is on the path to a certain knockout due to the levels involved in both sports. Francis Ngannou, known as “The Predator,” is hoping to cash in on his status in MMA by facing a top superstar in the rival code.
Sergei Spivac Taps Derrick Lewis in 1st Round – UFC Vegas 68 Results (Highlights)
Following a loss to Sergei Pavlovich in his last outing, Derrick Lewis got back to action against Sergei Spivac in the headlining bout of UFC Vegas 68. Spivac starts off with the jab. Lewis is looking for an opening here but having a hard time. Spivac throws Lewis down and takes side control. Lewis working his way up and eats some big shots. He goes back down. Spivac takes mount before taking his back. He might have an arm triangle here. Lewis finds an exit but can’t take it as Spivac gets him on the floor. Spivac unloads with heavy strikes. He has Lewis down and finally gets the arm triangle he was looking for.
Sean O’Malley Announces His New Eight-Fight Deal With The UFC
UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley is sticking around for a while. Over the past few years, Sean O’Malley has been one of the fastest-rising fighters in the UFC. He went from out of the top ten to number one in just about a year’s time and now is waiting on his title shot. O’Malley set himself up in the number one spot on the rankings by defeating former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. He knows he has earned a title shot but was waiting to negotiate with the UFC before signing on to that fight. It seems that now there is nothing standing in his way.
MiddleEasy
