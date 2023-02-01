ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC champ Aljamain Sterling: 'After I finish Henry Cejudo, I don't think bantamweight has anything left for me'

Aljamain Sterling thinks Henry Cejudo could be his final fight at bantamweight. The reigning UFC bantamweight champion, Sterling says he will likely defend his title against Cejudo (16-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC) in May but doesn’t see too many options outside of “Triple C.” Sterling (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) acknowledges that No. 1 contender Sean O’Malley is a lucrative option, but with teammate Merab Dvalishvili on the cusp of title contention, Sterling says a move up to featherweight is imminent.
Pros react after Ryan Bader TKO’s Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290

Tonight’s Bellator 290 main event featured a heavyweight title fight rematch between Fedor Emelianenko and Ryan Bader. The MMA legend and arguably greatest heavyweight of all time, Emelianenko (40-7 MMA), was making his final cage appearance this evening. ‘The Last Emperor‘ entered the matchup coming off back-to-back first-round knockout victories over Timothy Johnson and Quinton Jackson. Those wins were preceded by a TKO loss to Ryan Bader at Bellator 214, in a bout that had lasted just 35-seconds.
Watch: Tyson Fury Catches Jake Paul Trashing His Father John Fury

Jake Paul almost took his trash-talking too far when Tyson Fury walked in on him bashing his dad. Jake Paul has weaseled his way into the boxing world over the past few years. He has done such a great job in promoting himself that he has made millions off of his “celebrity boxing” matches and can now find himself in the company of some of the best boxers in the world. Paul has used his trash-talking to get fights with some of the best in mixed martial arts and his skills inside the ring to gain the attention of fans around the world. Recently Paul found himself in a sticky situation when he ran his mouth in front of the wrong person.
(Video) Jake Paul punched a YouTuber so hard, he made him soil himself

A video of Jake Paul was released which showed him punching a YouTuber so hard that he made him poop himself. On February 26 in Saudi Arabia, Paul will compete in his seventh professional match against fellow undefeated boxer Tommy Fury. The 26-year-old seemed to be having fun while training.
David Benavidez: “Caleb Plant was about to cry”

By Allan Fox: David Benavidez says Caleb Plant was “glassy-eyed” and about to cry during Thursday’s kickoff press conference for their fight next month on March 25th Showtime PPV at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Benavidez’s threats and the way that he attempted to...
UFC heavyweight star heading towards a certain boxing knockout

A former UFC heavyweight champion defecting to boxing is on the path to a certain knockout due to the levels involved in both sports. Francis Ngannou, known as “The Predator,” is hoping to cash in on his status in MMA by facing a top superstar in the rival code.
Sergei Spivac Taps Derrick Lewis in 1st Round – UFC Vegas 68 Results (Highlights)

Following a loss to Sergei Pavlovich in his last outing, Derrick Lewis got back to action against Sergei Spivac in the headlining bout of UFC Vegas 68. Spivac starts off with the jab. Lewis is looking for an opening here but having a hard time. Spivac throws Lewis down and takes side control. Lewis working his way up and eats some big shots. He goes back down. Spivac takes mount before taking his back. He might have an arm triangle here. Lewis finds an exit but can’t take it as Spivac gets him on the floor. Spivac unloads with heavy strikes. He has Lewis down and finally gets the arm triangle he was looking for.
Sean O’Malley Announces His New Eight-Fight Deal With The UFC

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley is sticking around for a while. Over the past few years, Sean O’Malley has been one of the fastest-rising fighters in the UFC. He went from out of the top ten to number one in just about a year’s time and now is waiting on his title shot. O’Malley set himself up in the number one spot on the rankings by defeating former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. He knows he has earned a title shot but was waiting to negotiate with the UFC before signing on to that fight. It seems that now there is nothing standing in his way.
