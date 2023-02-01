ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

AAA names El Corral a 'favorite romantic restaurant' in the western states

By Anne Simmons
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
In the video player: El Corral has been 'Absolutely Arizona' for nearly 80 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Valentine's Day is coming up, and if you're searching high and low for a romantic dinner this Feb. 14, you may want to check out one Tucson institution that's been highlighted for its western-inspired ambiance.

AAA's 'Favorite Romantic Restaurants in the West' list includes a number of reader-submitted favorites, and El Corral—known for its prime rib—made the cut.

Since 1939, El Corral has been in the business of carving up prime rib and steaks, making it one of the oldest restaurants in Tucson. It's remained at its original River Road location since that time—a time when the rest of town hadn't yet closed in on the area.

The restaurant's long history as part of Tucson's 'old west' past is reflected in its Hollywood cowboy movie décor.

The AAA featured restaurants from five total states: Arizona, California, Montana, Oregon and Hawaii, with Phoenix's Different Pointe of View rounding out the list of 11.

El Corral is located at 2201 E. River Rd.

Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram , Twitter or LinkedIn .

