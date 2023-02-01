ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, GA

Spark Thomasville helping build small businesses for minorities

By Kandace Blake
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
"Entrepreneurship isn't just for the elite. It's for anybody with a dream, anybody who has an idea, anybody who wants to execute it and is looking for some help or guidance and a community to do that with," said DeShay Williams, executive director of Spark Thomasville.

Today marks the 5th anniversary of Spark Thomasville, a free 12-week entrepreneur program that specializes in training opportunities and resources for potential and existing small businesses, with a focus on helping aspiring women and minority owned businesses.

"I was having so many problems and trouble getting my business off the ground," said Climmie Mosley, owner of H&M Bar-B-Que.

Mosley, was a part of Spark Thomasville's 2019 cohort. After selling BBQ plates from his home, he knew he wanted to take things to the next level.

"I've always been the worker, I knew what it took to be the worker, but I needed more of the business side to open a business," said Mosley.

With the help of the Spark Thomasville program, Mosley said he was able to learn a number of things such as how to handle paperwork, manage money, and exposure to networking opportunities. Now, he has successfully been running his restaurant for 13 months and has no plans on slowing down anytime soon.

"Spark is a great program for any entrepreneur or upcoming entrepreneur that wants to open a new business," said Mosley.

