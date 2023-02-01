ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Perdue on Bulls blowing another lead in 108-103 loss to Clippers

By Brian Althimer
 3 days ago

Will Perdue, former Bulls player and current Bulls analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, joins Lisa Dent to analyze the Chicago Bulls’ 108-103 loss the the L.A. Clippers and whether they can get their act together before they faceoff against the Charlotte Hornets.

