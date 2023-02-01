Will Perdue on Bulls blowing another lead in 108-103 loss to Clippers

LeBron James is quickly approaching NBA history and it will cost fans a pretty penny to catch it. In Thursday night’s comeback win against the Pacers, James scored 26 points, putting him 63 points away from dethroning Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league’s all-time leading scorer. James averages 30.1 points and faces the Pelicans in New Orleans on Saturday and then heads home Tuesday to play the Thunder. Barring load management or any injuries, this puts him on pace to have a legitimate shot at breaking the record against the Thunder. Fans who are looking to see this legendary achievement in...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO