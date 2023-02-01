Coroner, defense expert offering conflicting death causes during murder trial

Hemorrhaging around and near William Williams’s neck was, or wasn’t, indicative of strangulation as the reason for his late-2021 death, opposing witnesses testified Wednesday during the trial of one of two people charged with the man’s murder.

Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett, the Lucas County coroner, told the Lucas County Common Pleas courtroom that while a bruise on the left side of Mr. Williams’ neck and a darker area called a furrow in its middle did not surround his neck, clothing or hair around other parts of the neck could have limited those markings’ extent, while pools of blood in various areas around the neck and in the muscles between the neck and collarbone all were indicative of strangulation.

“You don’t get that from anything else,” the coroner said while reviewing detailed autopsy photographs before the jury in Judge Lori Olender’s court. “You certainly don’t get that from an overdose,” she said — and that’s what defense lawyers contend actually killed Mr. Williams.

Dr. Barnett also testified that she found none of the three common hallmarks of an opioid overdose when she examined Mr. Williams’ body on Dec. 13, 2021, the day after he died in a North Toledo motel room. Those hallmarks include pulmonary edema, a swelling of the lungs usually manifest by frothy but not bloody liquid accumulating in them; cerebral edema, or swelling of the brain, and a distended urinary bladder.

But Werner Spitz, a Detroit-area forensic pathologist called as an expert witness by lawyers representing defendant Antwuan Lawson, disagreed with Dr. Barnett’s findings, asserting that the markings around Mr. Williams’ neck indicated injury insufficient to have caused his death, while the fentanyl level in his blood — 14.8 nanograms per milliliter — was well within that drug’s lethal range.

Dr. Spitz said pulmonary edema not being mentioned in Dr. Barnett’s autopsy report meant to him that “she didn’t see it, or she didn’t think it important” to mention because “she knows very well that if any pathologist looks at this, they will know he had cerebral [sic] edema.”

Dr. Spitz, who said he now makes his primary living writing and speaking but still performs autopsies “every day,” was the lone witness called on behalf of Lawson, who faces two counts of murder and one each of felonious assault and aggravated robbery in connection with Mr. Williams’ death. The opposing lawyers’ closing arguments and jury instructions are expected when the trial resumes Thursday morning.

Sara Bowlus-Houck, a co-defendant who was the other person in Room 9 at the Relax Inn on Telegraph Road when Mr. Williams is thought to have died, faces the same charges but is not part of the current trial.

Between Dr. Barnett’s and Dr. Spitz’s testimonies, Toledo police Detective Paul Marchyok took the stand and described his actions after Dr. Barnett issued her homicide ruling, including showing a video of his questioning of Lawson in which he told the suspect about that ruling.

In the video, Lawson repeatedly and adamantly denied having killed Mr. Williams and said Bowlus-Houck would not have done such a thing either. He explained his decision to change his clothes in a room at the nearby Sunset Inn motel as trying to avoid police involvement related to an overdose, not a murder, and especially to keep Bowlus-Houck from going to jail, where she would likely go through an unpleasant drug withdrawal.

The detective also narrated surveillance video from the Relax Inn that showed a wobbly Mr. Williams, who witnesses said had been on a multi-day drug binge with Lawson and Bowlus-Houck, entering the motel room along with them a bit less than an hour before a case-related 911 call. It also documented that Lawson and Bowlus-Houck were the last other people in the room before police arrived. By then, they were gone, but they turned up nearly an hour later at a nearby convenience store.

Mr. Marchyok said that because the investigation started as one of an overdose, the motel room was not secured to preserve evidence that might have been relevant to a homicide case — most notably, a cell-phone charging cord seen lying on the room’s floor in one of the scene photos.

Dr. Barnett said she did not learn about that cord until several months later but that its size was consistent with the injury she observed around Mr. Williams’ neck. Mr. Marchyok said that when he returned to the motel after learning of the coroner’s preliminary ruling, the motel room had been cleaned and the cleaning woman told him another woman whom she knew only by a street name probably had the charger.

The cell phone cord, the detective said, was the only piece of forensic evidence that might have been suitable for DNA testing, because all other debris from the room had been corrupted in the intervening time.