ABC 33/40 News
Walker County father killed in shooting remembered at his former high school
Around three dozen people were at Dora High School Saturday for a vigil honoring Matthew Perrigin. It's the high school Perrigin graduated from. Perrigin is one of the latest victims to gun violence. Correy Mahaffey and his 16-year-old son are now charged in the shooting death of Perrigin. The Walker...
Odenville police asking for public’s assistance regarding teenage girl’s disappearance
The Odenville Police Department announced Saturday that its asking for the public's assistance regarding a 16-year-old girl's disappearance.
Blount County crash kills 30-year-old man
A 30-year-old man died after a head-on collision in Blount County on Saturday.
wbrc.com
Remlap man dies in Saturday morning crash
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Saturday morning crash in Blount County claimed the life of a Remlap man. David T. Hardy, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene after his car collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by Shawn Pledger at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say...
wbrc.com
Data shows co-sleeping as leading cause of death in children under 9 in Jefferson Co.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Co-sleeping is when a child, normally an infant, and an adult fall asleep on the same surface together such as a bed or couch. The Statistical Data Report by the Jefferson County Coroner shows co-sleeping as the leading cause of death in the county over the last 10 years.
WSFA
Blount Co. DA calls mass state inmate release a “disaster” after learning of a convicted murderer released without an ankle monitor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County’s District Attorney, Pamela Casey, called the release of state inmates a “disaster.” She said a man convicted of a 1994 murder is walking free without an ankle monitor. Casey said the Board of Pardon and Paroles assured her that inmates from...
Highway in Morgan County shut down for AirEvac after accident
AirEvac has been called and a highway has been shut down in Morgan County after a wreck, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office
Man Who Fired on Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies Dies in Police Custody
A man who was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on deputies in Walker County last month has died in police custody, state police have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, provided the Tuscaloosa Thread with a press release confirming that their State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the death.
Students ‘traumatized’ after active shooter confusion leads police to respond to wrong Alabama school
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — He hoped a bass guitar would save him. The eighth-grader at Magic City Acceptance Academy, an LGBTQ-friendly charter school in central Alabama, had picked up the instrument after a police officer, gun drawn, had ordered him and his classmates back into the auditorium where he’d just finished music class. The officer […]
Motorcyclist dead following Friday night crash on I-10
Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-10 West near mile marker 108 between Breaux Bridge and Lafayette on Feb, 3 around 9:30 p.m.
25-Year-Old Northport Man Killed in Wednesday Morning Crash in Tuscaloosa County
A Wednesday morning crash in Tuscaloosa County claimed the life of a 25-year-old Northport man. According to Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in West Alabama, the crash occurred at 1:40 a.m. on Upper Columbus Road near Sam Hutton Road, approximately two miles north of Northport.
ABC 33/40 News
Jefferson County Coroner's Office seeks help locating family of inmate
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala (WBMA) — The Jefferson County Coroner and Medical Examiner's Office asked for the public's help locating the family of an inmate at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility who recently died. The coroner's office said 61-year-old Michael Thomas Medders was found unresponsive in his cell by an...
84-year-old woman dies 3 days after husband following Hueytown house fire
A second victim has died following a weekend fire at a Hueytown home. Wanda Thompson Tucker, 84, died Tuesday, three days after her husband died, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Firefighters responded to the fire at 6:52 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Edgehill Drive. When...
wbrc.com
Walker Co. school bus crashes, all students safe
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dennis Willingham released a statement on Tuesday Jan. 31 about a school bush crash. Dr. Willingham explained the students were all able to exit the bus through the emergency back door. He says that no one was injured. The full...
myjrpaper.com
Arrest made after crash investigation
WINFIELD —Rusty Clark, 51, of Winfield, has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after a car accident in December of last year. According to police, tests showed that Clark’s alcohol blood level was above the legal limit at the time of the accident....
wvtm13.com
Former jail officer in Blount County indicted in jail assault incident
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A former corrections officer in Blount County was indicted in an alleged assault incident in the jail. According to Sheriff Mark Moon, a person was brought to the jail to be booked, and during that process, the person became loud, speaking harshly, but was not violent.
Blount County convicted murderer released early without electronic monitoring; official assures ‘I’ll get it fixed’
Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey said she is livid that a man convicted of murder has been released from prison without an ankle monitor. Barry Randall Thomas, 56, pleaded guilty in 1994 to the murder of his brother. He was sentenced to 30 years for that killing and for threatening to kill someone else.
ABC 33/40 News
Questions surface surrounding ankle monitors in mass inmate release
Friday, more state inmates were released into mandatory supervision under an amended law passed in 2021 by state legislators. A part of the release is electronic monitoring with an ankle monitor. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey raised questions about the ankle monitors Thursday night on Facebook. Casey said a...
Argument between two 14-year-old Birmingham boys leaves 1 shot, 1 in custody
A young suspect has been taken into custody in a Monday-night shooting in west Birmingham that left another teen injured. Both the injured victim and the suspect are 14 years old. West Precinct officers were dispatched about 5:45 p.m. Monday to Second Court West at 12th Street West on report...
wbrc.com
1 killed in Blount Co. house fire early Wednesday morning
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters responded to a house fire at 4:05 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Standridge Drive. Locust Fork Fire Chief says a fatality occurred in the house. The fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived. A man escaped from the home, according to firefighters. The...
