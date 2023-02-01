ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker County, AL

Remlap man dies in Saturday morning crash

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Saturday morning crash in Blount County claimed the life of a Remlap man. David T. Hardy, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene after his car collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by Shawn Pledger at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say...
Man Who Fired on Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies Dies in Police Custody

A man who was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on deputies in Walker County last month has died in police custody, state police have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, provided the Tuscaloosa Thread with a press release confirming that their State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the death.
Jefferson County Coroner's Office seeks help locating family of inmate

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala (WBMA) — The Jefferson County Coroner and Medical Examiner's Office asked for the public's help locating the family of an inmate at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility who recently died. The coroner's office said 61-year-old Michael Thomas Medders was found unresponsive in his cell by an...
Walker Co. school bus crashes, all students safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dennis Willingham released a statement on Tuesday Jan. 31 about a school bush crash. Dr. Willingham explained the students were all able to exit the bus through the emergency back door. He says that no one was injured. The full...
Arrest made after crash investigation

WINFIELD —Rusty Clark, 51, of Winfield, has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after a car accident in December of last year. According to police, tests showed that Clark’s alcohol blood level was above the legal limit at the time of the accident....
Questions surface surrounding ankle monitors in mass inmate release

Friday, more state inmates were released into mandatory supervision under an amended law passed in 2021 by state legislators. A part of the release is electronic monitoring with an ankle monitor. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey raised questions about the ankle monitors Thursday night on Facebook. Casey said a...
1 killed in Blount Co. house fire early Wednesday morning

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters responded to a house fire at 4:05 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Standridge Drive. Locust Fork Fire Chief says a fatality occurred in the house. The fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived. A man escaped from the home, according to firefighters. The...
