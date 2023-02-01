NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Heikki Lunta is on in the City of Negaunee. Festivities kicked off on Friday with a bonfire. Skiers and snowboarders also participated in the Irontown Rail Jam. Cash prizes were awarded for first, second, and third place in the competitive men’s ski and snowboard jams, and awards for first and second in the women’s ski and snowboard jams.

