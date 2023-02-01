Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Gladstone’s Cardboard Classic benefits Delta County nonprofit
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Cardboard Classic sled competition returned to Gladstone on Saturday morning at the city’s ski hill. People from all over Delta County came with their pre-made sleds made entirely out of cardboard and duct tape. The sled competition was a partnership between Upper Hand brewery the city of Gladstone and Youth Empowering Services (YES).
WLUC
UPCC Announces ‘Construction Connect UP’ and names apprentice of the year
HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Construction Council (UPCC) hosted its first-ever construction banquet at the Island Resort Casino in Harris. Executive Director Michael Smith said this banquet was made to recognize apprentices. “We are celebrating our apprentice of the year for 2022,” said Smith. “Then we are announcing...
WLUC
Courage Inc. takes vets ice fishing
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit participated in a fishing tournament this weekend. Courage Incorporated is an Ishpeming-based organization that helps individuals and veterans with physical disabilities enjoy the outdoors. Saturday, the group hit the ice during the Teal Lake Ice Fishing Derby. Participants were treated to food, drinks, heated ice shanties, and even fishing licenses.
WLUC
‘Kites over Awesome Lake Antoine’ to return for 2nd year
BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular winter activity in Dickinson County will return later this month. “Kites over Awesome Lake Antoine” will return for its second year. Last year, more than 3,000 people visited the park during the event. This year, 21 professionals from across the Midwest...
WLUC
Dickinson Hospitals’ Foundation donates 3 new EKG machines to Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - New state-of-the-art medical technology is in Dickinson County. Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson received a donation for three brand new EKG machines. The old EKG machines are nearly 18 years old. They still function correctly, but medical technology has changed drastically in two decades. “Having these...
WLUC
Mobile sauna for rent coming to Dickinson County in March
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A new activity will soon be available in Dickinson County. A mobile sauna is the latest attraction residents can begin renting later this winter. Winters in the U.P. can be long and cold and Kingsford resident Storm Juntti looks to warm yours up, with a mobile sauna.
WLUC
Upper Peninsula Luge Club opens track during Heikki Lunta Winter Festival
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Peninsula luge track was open to the public on Saturday. The Upper Peninsula Luge Club is based in Ishpeming opens their track to everyone over the weekends. This week they were working in conjunction with Negaunee’s Heikki Lunta Winter Festival. The track manager,...
WLUC
UP road association holds day 1 of annual winter meeting
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Road commissions across the U.P. met Thursday afternoon for their annual winter meeting. They covered topics ranging from electric vehicles to how commissions can protect monarch butterflies. The Michigan Department of Transportation also provided road updates for the coming year. The Marquette County Road Commission’s Engineer...
WLUC
Social Justice for Us cooks “soul food” for Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nonprofit Social Justice for Us (SJFU) is bringing some cultural food to Marquette. The nonprofit is partnering with Barrel + Beam to host a Soul Food Sunday this weekend. SJFU gave TV6 a sneak peek at the food attendees can expect. Freddy Sims, executive director for...
WLUC
Escanaba City Council rejects moratorium on cannabis business applications
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The potential addition of more legal marijuana businesses in Escanaba won’t be halted. The Escanaba City Council voted three to two Thursday night to deny a three-month moratorium on cannabis dispensary applications, approvals and licenses in the city. On Jan. 13, the Escanaba Planning Commission...
WLUC
Heikki Lunta is on in the City of Negaunee
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Heikki Lunta is on in the City of Negaunee. Festivities kicked off on Friday with a bonfire. Skiers and snowboarders also participated in the Irontown Rail Jam. Cash prizes were awarded for first, second, and third place in the competitive men’s ski and snowboard jams, and awards for first and second in the women’s ski and snowboard jams.
WLUC
Eh Winter Experience happening Saturday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the third year in a row, the Noquemanon Trail Network (NTN) is hosting its Eh Winter Experience fundraiser at the South Trails in Marquette. It starts at nine Saturday morning. This event is being presented by Embers Credit Union. NTN Community Outreach Coordinator Jeni Kilpela said that the money raised will towards the trails.
lansingcitypulse.com
Opinion | Hunters have outsized influence on Michigan wildlife policy
From watching mother deer lead their fawns through my yard for the first time in the spring, to hearing a great horned owl’s call at 4 a.m. while lying in bed, to watching baby foxes come out of their den and play on my college campus, I am grateful to be a Yooper.
wotsmqt.com
A Hard Lesson • A Negaunee Weekend
YOU ARE NO DOUBT ALL TOO familiar with the tragedy which occurred last weekend when an Escanaba couple lost their lives in a traffic accident as they were on their way to see their son play basketball in Sault Ste. Marie. I don’t need to go into unnecessary detail about...
WLUC
Up North Lodge to host first annual Gwinn High School Prom Dress Sale
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) -Students and parents from Gwinn High School will be selling dresses at the Up North Lodge on Sunday morning. The sale will begin at 9 a.m. with an “early bird” sale which has a $20 entrance fee. After 10 a.m. the fee drops to $5.
33 miles of U.P. road along Lake Superior closed for blowing snow
MUNISING, MI – About 33 miles of the main road between Munising and Marquette is closed due to weather conditions, including drifting snow and poor visibility from blowing snow, authorities said. M-28 along Lake Superior is the main road between the two Upper Peninsula cities. Michigan State Police announced...
WLUC
NMU Board of Trustees approves accelerated wage scale timeline, committee appointments
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees approved the previously signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between NMU and its Technical, Office and Professional (TOP) union, UAW Local 1950, at a special meeting held virtually Thursday. The MOU accelerates the wage scale timeline, increasing the minimum hourly...
WLUC
You can try luging at Lucy Hill during Heikki Lunta Winter Festival
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Heikki Lunta Winter Festival coverage continues on Thursday’s episode of Upper Michigan Today. Tia Trudgeon and Pavlina Osta take the show on the road to Lucy Hill in Negaunee to catch up with the Upper Peninsula Luge Club, and to try the sport out for themselves.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
In Escanaba, $200M for a paper mill, but no new jobs required
One of the first things Michigan’s Democratic-led Legislature did this year was to rush money — hundreds of millions of dollars — into corporate coffers. An appropriations bill of corporate welfare called for sending $946 million from taxpayers to various entities. Escanaba Mill, a paper mill, will receive $200 million.
WLUC
Hundreds gather for Weaver visitation in Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents of Escanaba continued to come together Thursday during a difficult time. Hundreds of friends and family of Jerry and Tara Weaver gathered outside Crawford Funeral Home in Escanaba. The couple, both 47, were killed in a car crash last Friday on US-2 while driving to their son’s basketball game.
Comments / 0